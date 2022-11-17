Read full article on original website
A lovely home in Lake Nona (Orlando, Florida)Photo byPhoto by Eric Ardito on UnsplashonUnsplash. I absolutely love my apartment. I do not know how I got so lucky to live in a place everyone thinks is a bougie hotel for the past year. But honestly, as a 34-year-old woman, I can't help but dream of a ballin' house sometimes. And while it's going to be a long-term goal for me to reach a status where I can afford to live in one of the nicest (aka richest) neighborhoods in Orlando. But in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to gather a little information. So without further ado, here are the top three richest Orlando neighborhoods so we can daydream together.
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
fox35orlando.com
Thanksgiving 2022: These Orlando area grocery stores will be open
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you forget that much-needed item for your Thanksgiving meal, don't fret! Though most grocery stores like Publix and Walmart will be closed, other stores plan to be open at most locations on Thanksgiving Day. Check with your local grocer before you go. Sprouts. According to its...
WDW News Today
Rita’s Italian Ice Giving Walt Disney World Cast Members Free Ice to Celebrate Bob Chapek’s Departure
In a Facebook post, the Lake Buena Vista location of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is offering Cast Members a free ice today only. It is safe to assume the celebration is regarding the news of Bob Iger replacing Bob Chapek as the company CEO. Someone did ask “what are we celebrating?” but no response was given.
westorlandonews.com
Max Action Arena Opens at ICON Park in Orlando
If you thought you’ve experienced all the interactive attractions Orlando has to offer, think again because there’s always something new: Max Action Arena is now open at ICON Park. The attraction says visitors can take fun to the max with extreme free-roam virtual reality, adventure rooms, axe throwing, and an escape room.
westorlandonews.com
Lease Agreement for Second Specialty Hospital in Orlando
ScionHealth announced the signing of an agreement with Upshot Capital Advisors to lease land at 9278 Turkey Lake Road in the heart of the Orlando tourism district to build and operate a 53-bed long-term acute care hospital (LTACH) featuring a rehabilitation unit. The three-story, approximately 70,000-square-foot facility is expected to...
Locally-Owned Coffee Shop to Open in Orlando
Considering the amount of office and factory space in the area, the eatery is likely to quickly draw in local workers along with those in the neighboring medical district.
Two local organizations work with Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute meals ahead of the holidays
ORLANDO, Fla. — Lighthouse Central Florida and its Lighthouse Works division hosted a canned food drive to collect nonperishable items for the Second Harvest Food Bank. Kyle Johnson, president and CEO of Lighthouse Central Florida, said they wanted to make things easier for those struggling, especially with Thanksgiving around the corner.
click orlando
Central Florida families receive thousands of meal kits in annual Thanksgiving Project
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Saturday, Heart of Florida United Way distributed 4,000 thanksgiving meal kits to families across Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties in the fourth iteration of its annual Thanksgiving Project at Valencia College West. United Way told News 6 the 4,000 Thanksgiving meal kits it distributed were...
Locally Owned Comfort Food Restaurant to Open in Cocoa Beach
"We will serve comfort food with a twist, comfort style food that’s prepared in some pretty unique ways.”
fox13news.com
Florida snow park brings winter wonderland to Sunshine State
DADE CITY, Fla. - Florida's only snow park is back open, giving Floridians a blast of winter weather. Now in its third year, Snowcat Ridge, which bills itself as Florida's first and only Alpine snow park, is a family-friendly attraction that answers the question, "What if Florida had snow days?"
Popular spot for bikers, Destination Daytona, has been sold
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Destination Daytona, the popular retail and entertainment complex, has been sold. The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced Thursday that it has purchased the iconic entertainment complex from the Rossmeyer family. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Located at 1635 North US Highway 1...
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Rainy, cold, breezy Sunday sets the stage for an unsettled Thanksgiving week
ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunday kicks off an unsettled stretch of weather leading up to Thanksgiving. Rain will continue through the morning north of Orlando and will become more widespread for the afternoon. [TRENDING: Orange County uses special event zone during Florida Classic weekend | Unsettled stretch of weather returns...
kennythepirate.com
Warning for Guests traveling to Disney World over Thanksgiving break
Keep this in mind as you travel to Disney World over Thanksgiving break. If you fly to Disney World, you likely fly into and out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). The Orlando airport is the hub for all visitors traveling by plane in and out of the greater Orlando area. With so many theme parks, attractions, and convention centers it is a very busy airport. Depending on the dates you travel, you may experience long lines at security.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Orlando man claims $1 million from scratch-off game
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man claimed a top prize of $1 million after playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Shaun Frazier, 44, purchased his winning ticket at Buddy's Food & Lotto, located at 7219 Curry Ford Road in Orlando. Officials said he chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
orangeobserver.com
East Winter Garden site for new project
Amy Calandrino, of Beyond Commercial, a commercial real estate firm headquartered in Maitland, is representing the landlord, Winter Garden Salon Development LLC, with a new development called The Point on Plant Street in Winter Garden. The development, located at 996 E. Plant St., features more than 30,000 square feet of...
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Offering an Annual Pass with Unlimited Visits for Less Than $200
Not sure which Florida vacation to take since Disney World has still not resumed selling annual passes to non-Florida residents? A recent announcement from Universal Studios Orlando may help you make that decision. Some non-Florida residents are growing weary of waiting for Disney World to begin selling annual passes again...
westorlandonews.com
Second Harvest Volunteers Rescue 195,000 Pounds of Fresh Produce
Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida volunteers were celebrated for their efforts in rescuing fresh produce. The critical need of hunger relief efforts recently received support from the International Fresh Produce Association at the close of its annual exhibition, which was held in Orlando recently. At the close of...
3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believe
A gator in Naples, FloridaPhoto by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando a year ago, one thing I realized very quickly is that when it comes to animals, Florida is buck wild. If you're a transplant from out of state, that is one thing I don't think you can prepare for: the animals in Florida. The first day I arrived at my apartment complex there was a massive crane toolin' down the sidewalk, and later on I saw gators behind a gate on my way to work. No one even flinched. I haven't gotten too close to any crazy animal situations since, but there has been a flood of incredible Florida animal related news stories trickling in and plenty in the pool to research. And I'd love to share a few of my favorites with you, because they are definitely discussion worthy and I'd love to hear your thoughts.
Here are the Thanksgiving closures and changes to services in your county
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is this week, and services and offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Here is a list of what is closed or will have service changes in your area. Lake County. The following offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday:. -Lake County...
