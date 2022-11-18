ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

The end is here!
2d ago

The outrage should be that under their guidance we are LAST in education and literary. First things first! Why don't we see parents outraged about that?

SiñorPoopyPantz
3d ago

APS does not inform parents when they find out that a child is transferred by or gay or whatever. We do not make decisionBased on what's best for the kids ever don't ever believe them. The parents who are concerned are exactly right. They're coming for your kids get them out of public school now

Rose Pino
2d ago

i dont believe there could possibly be any information about a student that a parent would "not" be previlaged to know...how would it be ok for teachers, councelors, principals, etc to be informed regarding a student and not the parents if it is related to the students education and safety. What secrets could the school possibly feel is ethically ok to kerp from parents...this idea is above and beyond the school and its administration's authority.

