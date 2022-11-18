ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving could return Sunday, Nets list him as questionable

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving could return from his suspension and play for the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday after apologizing for hurting the Jewish community when he posted a link to a film with antisemitic material. The Nets listed Irving as questionable for the game against the Memphis...
Bruins tie NHL mark for home start; beat Blackhawks, 6-1

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored two goals as the Boston Bruins tied the NHL record for most consecutive home wins to open a season with 11 by beating the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 on Saturday night. Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk, Taylor Hall and David Krejci also scored, and Charlie...
