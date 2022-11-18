Read full article on original website
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford make first red carpet appearance as a couple
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, US.On Saturday (5 November), the singers arrived in matching Gucci ensembles and posed for photographs together under a large, quilted blanket from the Italian brand.Eilish, 20, opted for a silk slip dress with lace details and thigh-high splits, worn under a matching floor-length robe. Rutherford, 31, arrived in pyjama-style silk trousers with a matching shirt and loafers.The couple were all smiles as they stood for photographs, playfully wrapping the quilt around themselves to hide their...
How To Get Billie Eilish's Signature Looks For Cheap This Black Friday
Here's how to get Billie Eilish's style at low prices this Black Friday.
Billie Eilish's Sheer Minidress Is Covered in Tiny Holes
Billie Eilish just released a new fragrance, aptly titled Eilish No. 2, teasing the sultry woody floral scent on Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 17. In sync with her latest '90s fashion renaissance, she wore an outfit that was also sultry in nature but still felt very dark and '90s, as is her sartorial signature. Leaning on one hand, both legs tucked beneath her, she sat in a puddle amid a downpour, hair wet along the sides of her face. On her body was a black mesh long-sleeved minidress crocheted full of holes.
Pirelli Calendar 2023 unveiled
Pirelli unveiled its 2023 calendar Wednesday, an opulent, dream-like edition featuring a star-studded cast.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High “Embossed” Appears In Grey And Red
For the past few weeks Nike Sportswear’s latest inline collection has paid homage to various heritage-filled silhouettes and their ties to the hardwood. Employing two separate Air Force 1’s and an Air More Uptempo, the Nike Dunk High is now joining the fray littered with engravings. Utilizing crisp...
Hypebae
The Best Looks from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show
Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 showcase finally made its way to our screens and it did not disappoint. For its fourth consecutive year, the runway show featured an even more exciting line-up of models, actors and musicians debuting the lingerie brand’s latest styles. This year, the showcase...
sneakernews.com
Brown Corduroy Accents This Women’s Nike Air Max 97
Although the world is eagerly waiting for its return in original “Silver Bullet,” the Nike Air Max 97 has taken the last 10 months as an opportunity to flex its creative muscles. Recently, Christian Tresser’s design from 1997 emerged in a women’s-exclusive take coupling brown corduroy with knit...
Dua Lipa Turns Up The Heat In A See-Through Bodysuit
Dua Lipa is the one to watch for her daring fashion choices, amazing talent, and incredible figure. The brunette beauty has the magic to make any look work. She has done that in the last couple of months, thrilling us with her electrifying performances while donning cute outfits to her red carpet appearances. Dua never seems to miss! It's one of the reasons her fan loves her However, on today's episode of keeping up with the New Rules singer, she set pulses racing in this sexy outfit she wore while wrapping up her tour in Australia, and it is so cute.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Penny 2 Gets Into The Holiday Spirit
Following its collaborative efforts with Social Status, the Nike Air Max Penny 2 has been in the midst of a relatively quick revitalization just in time for the ensuing holiday season. Anticipating a a full slate of GR colorways for the new year, the latest proposition opts for a darkened, winterized aesthetic.
Ariana Grande Just Went an Unexpected Shade of Blonde
When the autumn and winter months hit, most people tend to change their hair color in line with the seasonal mood. The weather gets colder and darker, and Halloween rolls around, prompting us—consciously or not—to switch from lighter shades to those darker, more vampy choices. In other words, it’s not the obvious time to go blonde.
Billie Eilish Brings Cozycore Dressing to the Red Carpet In Gucci Pajamas and Sleep Mask at LACMA Art + Film Gala
Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford gleamed on the red carpet in custom Gucci ensembles at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5. Eilish wore a floor-grazing lingerie slip dress with lace trims along the neck and hemline. Atop the slip dress, Eilish opted for a long-sleeve silk overlay. The Gucci eyewear model was sartorially playful, accessorizing with a monogrammed sleep mask and blanket. For footwear, Eilish opted for platform Gucci slide sandals.
Emily Blunt Stunned Fans In A Curve-Hugging Halter LBD At The BFI London Film Awards
Emily Blunt turned heads at the BFI London Film Awards red carpet last week in a ruching, floor-length little black dress that was straight off the runway. The A Quiet Place star, 39, stunned in a curve-hugging, black Saint Laurent gown with a halter neckline and ruching fabric as she promoted her upcoming television series, The English.
People StyleWatch Returns as Digital Vertical
People magazine is bringing back People StyleWatch as a new digital vertical. The relaunch will drop on Cyber Monday, which is Nov. 28, typically the biggest online shopping day of the year and, like Black Friday, a bellwether for the holiday shopping season that’s critical to brands (both mass-market and specialty).
Kanye West is back on Twitter, posting 'Shalom' with a smiley face — cutting short his vow of silence amid his anti-Semitism fiasco
The rapper said on November 4 that he would embark on a 30-day "cleanse" and "verbal fast," tweeting 13 more times before going silent.
Bob Iger Returns as Hero in Waiting to Save a Battered Disney
While top executives Dana Walden and Craig Erwich were expecting to spend their Sunday evening enjoying the AMAs followed by the Elton John farewell concert at Dodger Stadium, the stunning news that Bob Iger was returning as CEO of Disney while Bob Chapek was out shot through Hollywood like a thunderbolt (both Walden and Erwich tellingly disappeared from the AMAs just before a company-wide email went out to Disney employees). Insiders say few even at the highest levels knew the announcement was coming. It was an ultimate triumph for Iger, though of course he inherits the same vexing problems plaguing...
Stevie Wonder And Charlie Puth Tribute Lionel Richie At 2022 American Music Awards
In honor of Lionel Richie’s musical legacy, the 2022 American Music Awards enlisted the musical skills of Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox, Muni Long, and more. The artists took the stage after Richie accepted the 2022 Icon Award from Smokie Robinson. Wonder and Puth began the performance with two separate pianos sitting across from each other. The two musicians went back and forth with melodic banter, playing and singing snippets of some of Lionel Richie’s greatest works.More from VIBE.comBlxst, SAINt JHN, And Tim Hinshaw Honored At Billboard's 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Power PlayersKelly Rowland Responds To Crowd Booing Chris Brown Win...
The term ‘heroin chic’ needs to die – even if skinny-worship rages on
With the headline “Bye-bye booty: heroin chic is back”, a New York Post article this month announced that thin is in, again. Or maybe it never left. No, it left, but has returned, perhaps as a backlash to the past decade of progress on size inclusivity in the fashion industry.
Janelle Monae showcases her stunning figure in an eye-catching feathery gown as she attends the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in Los Angeles
Janelle Monae turned heads as she made an ethereal arrival in a feathery ensemble at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in Los Angeles earlier Monday evening. The talented singer and actress, 36, opted for a show-stopping gown as she made an appearance at the star-studded event. The...
thezoereport.com
These Icy Blue Nail Designs Are The Subtle & Chic Way To Do Winter Manicures
It seems like the whole world is in its Blue Period. Few other colors — be they used in clothing, home decor, or beauty touches — manage to be so diverse in shade range and versatile in feeling. Blue can be earthy and neutral (faded denim blue), shocking and imaginative (electric blue), or calming and centering (pretty much every shade of blue), so it’s no wonder that blue nail polish colors and manicure designs have ruled the past several years. The best blue nail design inspo is a testament to the range and creative possibilities within the color. It’s virtually impossible to run out of ideas or interesting combinations when working with blue, and it just takes a few scrolling flicks through this roundup to realize it.
