ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

‘We have a real crisis on our hands’: TN seeing an increase in foster children, more with acute needs

By Adam Mintzer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dfkgO_0jF7qTG400

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — State leaders have said the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services “ is near collapse ,” “ can’t meet those child’s needs ” and is filled with “ a traumatized workforce and traumatized kids .”

Therefore, when the head of DCS presented her proposed budget to Governor Bill Lee Thursday, she did not soften her words about the problems facing the state’s foster children.

“Medically fragile children and children with unique needs are increasing in number and are getting increasingly hard to place,” DCS Commissioner Margie Quin said.

‘Horrific’: Nearly half of first-year DCS case managers have called it quits in FY 2023

According to the department , there were 8,416 children in foster care last month, which is higher than the department had at that same times in 2020 and 2021.

“It’s just numbers that we never saw coming, needs that we never saw coming,” said Isaiah 117 House founder Ronda Paulson.

Paulson’s nonprofit cares for children who have just been removed from their homes by DCS and are awaiting foster placement. She says not only are her homes busier than ever, but the time to place the kids now ranges from eight hours, as it was in previous years, to three days.

Paulson explains that in addition to more children needing help, she is seeing them come to Isaiah 117 with more intense traumas than she has seen previously.

“The reason that children are removed from their home is because there is an imminent chance of serious harm or death. You couple that with the new needs that we see from all of our children when it comes to anxiety and depression. And, you couple those two things and have children entering our system that need help, serious mental health issues that foster homes aren’t equipped to deal with,” she said.

Paulson sees this as a multi-pronged problem that needs many solutions, but one of the main and most immediate needs is more foster parents.

“We didn’t get to train them in 2020. Several of them closed their homes in 2020. We were all scared, we all locked them down and they haven’t come back post-2020,” she explained.

The other area that she feels needs to be addressed is the caseworker’s caseload and pay, which Commissioner Quin addressed in Thursday’s meeting.

Read the latest from the TN State Capitol Newsroom

She says that DCS also doesn’t have the staff to keep up with these demands and understands how new DCS caseworkers have a nearly 50 percent turnover rate in their first year .

“It is no secret that DCS has struggled to hire and retain staff,” Quin said. “Part of our budget ask is going to be an increase in salary to try and stem the tide of that 47% turnover rate in the first year.”

Paulson says this work is a calling for the caseworkers she interacts with, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be paid more in her opinion.

“They physically can’t do it anymore, too many hours, too many cases, and they are dropping off and they are good they are so good at their job,” she said. “Then, we have these voids. So, now, we have very new caseworkers dealing with some of the most complex cases I’ve ever seen.”

She says not only do these caseworkers need more training to be able to deal with the multitude of traumas these children in DCS have experienced, but the caseworkers need mental health resources themselves.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Paulson says all these kids in DCS custody are “our” kids, so they deserve our best.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 62

Aimee Claire
3d ago

So where's the support and funding needed to properly care for these kids ?? Republicans said they care about kids !?🤔

Reply(14)
25
CLP13
3d ago

They think they have problems now... wait a few more months when they start seeing results of the total abortion ban..

Reply(6)
23
Sheila Cutshaw
2d ago

if Tennessee actually used their funds to help some of these parents instead of taking their kids It would resolve alot of issues. I had to fight for mine here over a total lie years ago and it was a corrupt system then (my case was moved out of county over the case worker sleeping with my then boyfriend) and when it all came out 2 whole years in they gave me my child back. had I had a weaker mind I would of never got her back had I given in to the depression and hopelessness I would of lost her for good. The state also took another her older brother from me after he was injured by a care giver and I wasn't even there they where part of the system trying to be a foster home actually and everything passed but the size of the home vs people who lived in it. I did get custody of him back as well

Reply(2)
9
Related
wvlt.tv

Report: 1 in 3 Tennesseans cut necessities to afford utilities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A report out by LendingTree showed that the price of electricity is up 16% from a year ago, and that nearly a third of Americans have reduced, or skipped necessities like food and medications to afford their electricity bill. “Inflation is in virtually every aspect of...
TENNESSEE STATE
WHNT News 19

Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road – except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County settles $2M with Tennessee bounty hunters

A $2 million settlement was approved Tuesday by the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners with two Tennessee bounty hunters previously charged with kidnapping and home invasion in a 2014 incident near Lawrenceville. Officials said Kevin Roberson and Khalil Abdullah kicked in the door of a Gwinnett County home and held...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
actionnews5.com

Tenn. could receive $70M after settlement with Walmart due to opioid crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenn. Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti stated that Walmart has reached a $3.1 billion settlement for Walmart’s failure to properly regulate the opioid dispensing at its stores. Skrmetti says this contributed to the opioid addiction issue in Tennessee and its local governments could receive more than...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

52K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy