signalscv.com
Schiavo pulls ahead of Valladares by 571 votes
The tightly contested race for the 40th Assembly District has seen both candidates take the lead at least once since election day and the race is still, as of Saturday, too close to call. On Friday, incumbent Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, held on to a razor-thin 797-vote lead against...
thepalmspringspost.com
Saturday election update: Holstege’s lead in AD47 now single digits; Garner still ahead in city’s District 1 race
Eleven days after votes began to be counted in the Nov. 8 General Election, the fate of two members of the Palm Springs City Council who were on the ballot, and their opponents, continues to remain in a state of suspense. After both Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional...
2urbangirls.com
Karen Bass expands lead over Rick Caruso by nearly Pushes 89,000 votes
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Mayor-Elect Karen Bass expanded her lead over developer Rick Caruso to nearly 89,000 votes in the latest updated vote count from the Nov. 8 election. Bass was declared the winner on Wednesday when her lead grew to more than 46,500 votes. Caruso led the...
signalscv.com
Our View | A Vote of No Confidence
As of this writing, it has been 10 days since the Nov. 8 General Election. And we still don’t know all of the results. California isn’t the only place where this is an issue. But let’s just look at the situation here in Los Angeles County, in the elections we follow most closely in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Women continue to rule LA County Board of Supervisors
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will retain its all-female lineup after candidate Bob Hertzberg conceded to Lindsey Horvath in the race for outgoing Supervisor Sheila Kuehl's seat.
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana’s progressive city council majority is no more
Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento is moving on to the OC Board of Supervisors. He will be replaced by Valerie Amezcua. While she too is a Democrat, Amezcua supports law enforcement. The good news is that the Santa Ana City Council will now be more moderate and Amezcua will be able to build a City Council majority that supports law enforcement.
Governor Newsom Signs Order To Help Recovery Effort From Route Fire
In an effort to help L.A. County recover from the damages of the Route Fire that broke out in Castaic in August, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency on Saturday. The proclamation directs the California state government to assist local L.A. County authorities with the recovery effort and directs the California Department of ...
thepalmspringspost.com
Thursday election update: Holstege retains State Assembly lead; Garner remains ahead in City Council race
Little changed on Thursday after the latest release of ballot totals in both Riverside and San Bernardino counties, with both members of the Palm Springs City Council who were on the Nov. 8 ballot retaining their leads. After coming back to lead challenger Scott Nevins by 50 votes at the...
LA Councilwoman-Elect Eunisses Hernandez Announces Top Staffers
Councilwoman-elect Eunisses Hernandez has announced two top staffers for her council office as she prepares to take office on Dec. 12, with both coming from Councilwoman Nithya Raman's office.
signalscv.com
L.A. County EDC names Santa Clarita most business-friendly city
Due to its commitment to supporting job creation, facilitating ease of doing business and helping businesses cut through red tape, the city of Santa Clarita was named as the “Most Business-Friendly City” in 2022 by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation at the 27th Annual Eddy Awards gala at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 9.
Opinion: Karen Bass’ Victory as LA’s New Mayor Was a Referendum on Division
The Los Angeles mayoral race this year contrasted two different viewpoints and, most importantly, two different approaches on what the future of LA should be. It garnered national attention compared to past elections, and the angst across the city was palpable as Election Day loomed. Angelenos were exposed to a barrage of political ads on TV, social media – everywhere you can imagine. They were dominated by candidate Rick Caruso, a wealthy real estate developer who tried to buy his way into City Hall, spending $100 million of his own money.
Sheriff-elect Robert Luna announces transition team
Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna on Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team.
signalscv.com
Rob Kerchner | Think It’s Bad? Try Democrat-Run Cities
If you think having Democrats in sole control of the U.S. government over the past two years has been bad (and it has!), or that having Democrats in sole control of California’s government over the past 10 years has been bad (and it has!), then just imagine having Democrats in sole control of your urban county or inner city for over half a century.
2urbangirls.com
Embattled LA Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas breaks his silence in radio interview
LOS ANGELES – Embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas did an exclusive interview with KNX radio instead of appearing on KBLA 1580 with Tavis Smiley to speak directly to his constituents. “I am the elected member of the Los Angeles City Council as we speak,” Ridley-Thomas told KNX’s...
goldrushcam.com
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding
November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
Los Angeles sheriff: 'Corruption won' in election loss to politically backed candidate
Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva has taken aim at liberals in his county after being ousted from office in last week's election.
Should San Bernardino Secede From California? Americans Weigh In
A plan for San Bernandino to become its own state does not poll well with most Americans.
orangecountytribune.com
West leads Gentile by two votes
With 26,204 votes still left to process countywide, some elections in the West Orange County area remained close on Thursday night. The tightest contest is in Westminster’s District 1, where Amy Phan West leads John Gentile by just two votes: 3,102 votes to 3,100 votes, according to the county Registrar of Voters.
Los Angeles Gets A New Mayor And At Least 3 New Councilmembers
The top issues the city's new administration will tackle
How Rick Caruso spent $104M and still lost the LA mayor’s race
The billionaire’s strategy to drive new voters to the polls was not enough to defeat Rep. Karen Bass.
