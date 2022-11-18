Read full article on original website
Betsy Russell is retiring after a four decade career
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Betsy Russell, Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing, will retire Jan. 1. Russell has headed the Boise bureau for the Press for the past five years, helping oversee the newspaper’s...
Idaho high school student sent as delegate to UN Climate Change Conference
BOISE - Boise High School senior and school board member Shiva Rajbhandari is in Egypt as a delegate for the League of Women Voters of the United States to the United Nations Climate Change Conference, according to a press release. Rajbhandari, 18, received a scholarship from the League of Women...
If you receive this notice in the mail, throw it away, Idaho attorney general warns
IDAHO - Idahoans should be wary of scam mailers that look like official government letters but are advertisements for private tax attorneys who are “attempting to drum up business,” according to a press release from Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office. Wasden’s office issued a warning about...
'We needed to have this connection': Building trust between Latinos and law enforcement in Idaho
Studies show Latinos trust law enforcement less than non-Latinos. So, KTVB set out to learn how officers are trying to build relationships with Hispanic communities. For many years, Latinos and Hispanics say they have felt a lack of safety and trust when it comes to Idaho's police departments. Some of...
Idaho Families Can Be Festive At Several Events This Weekend
Despite the fact that Thanksgiving is coming in hot--just a week away now--it seems that society would much rather skip right over it and look forward to Christmas? What's so bad about Thanksgiving? What do people have against long naps after loads of wine and turkey or the platter of canned cranberry "stuff"? We think it's far superior to the pressure of buying gifts and things during Christmas!
Marvelous Drive-Thru Christmas Display Made With 1 Million Lights Opens in Boise
When it comes to professional Christmas lights displays in Idaho, we’re hardly lacking. From the 250 foot long light tunnel at Scentsy Commons to the dancing penguins at Winter Spirit in Lewiston, Idahoans have a lot of options when it comes to looking at Christmas lights. Those displays are...
50 Wild Horses Available for Adoption in Boise, Nov. 19
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A number of wild horses removed from herds across the west will be available for adoption at an event this weekend in Boise. The Bureau of Land Management announced there will be 50 horses up for adoption at the Boise Off-range Wild Horse Corrals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 19. The animals, who come from Herd Management areas in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Wyoming, range in age from yearlings to ten years. The horses, including burros, were removed from overpopulated herds, according to the BLM. Officials say anyone wanting to adopt a wild horse will need to complete an application, which can be done on-site at the corrals. More information call 866-468-7826 or email wildhorse@blm.gov.
Miller’s Mission benefitting the Boise Rescue Mission Concludes
Once again, a huge thanks to everyone who joined us this week at the Walmart on Garrity and Franklin. Miller's Mission may be over for this year, but you can still stop by to purchase 'turkey vouchers' that will feed families. Every Walmart in the Treasure Valley participates in our program, including the Walmart in Ontario.
Boise River stocked with 125 steelhead trout
BOISE, Idaho — Friday was a holiday for Boise anglers as Idaho Fish and Game stocked the Boise River with 125 steelhead trout at five different locations. The annual tradition has been taking place every year since 1997 - with the exception of 2019. The release reeled many local...
greatnorthwestwine.com
Walla Walla Valley Wine tour adds Boise to 2023 schedule
Idaho — the fastest-growing state in the U.S. for each of the past five years — will receive a stop along the 2023 Walla Walla Wine on Tour, a first time for the wine consumers in the Gem State. Walla Walla Valley Wine, the advocacy group for member...
Vigil in Boise honors University of Idaho students
BOISE, Idaho — The Associated Students of Boise State University plan to hold a candlelight vigil Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to honor the lives of the four University of Idaho students murdered. Thursday's community event will be at the B Plaza on the south side of the Administration Building,...
KTVB
300 Homes: a campaign to end family homelessness
Every night, there are at least 300 families experiencing homelessness in Ada County. With rents and mortgage rates increasing, that number is only growing larger.
Idaho Fish & Game release steelhead in the Boise River for anglers
Idaho Fish and Game released 125 steelhead in five different locations in the Boise River, it's something they have done every year except one since 1997.
koze.com
Stranded Man Rescued in Idaho County Backcountry
A Boise man was rescued Wednesday after being stranded in snow in the Idaho County backcountry. According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Johnathan Conti sent an emergency signal from a Garmin device through the International Emergency Response Coordination Center at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street
I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
Two More Creative Boise Businesses Join Growing List of Closures
When 2022 began, many local businesses hoped this would be the year where they could bounce back from the two very weird thanks to the pandemic. Unfortunately, the challenges proved to be too much for some. In late October, we shared a list of more than 30 restaurants, stores and...
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Boise City Council denies appeal against industrial park
BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Councilmembers denied Blue Valley Mobile Home Park’s most recent appeal against a 1.2-million square foot industrial park during a meeting Tuesday night. The developers, Lincoln Property Company, plan for the industrial park to include seven warehouses. The warehouses will sit adjacent to the...
City of Meridian celebrates new pickleball courts with ribbon cutting ceremony
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Pickleball is America’s newest sport obsession. It’s growing in the Gem State, in terms of both participation and places to play the game. The City of Meridian on Tuesday celebrated the ribbon-cutting for new pickleball courts at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park. “I think...
“Amazing Personal Assistant Needed For Recovering CEO!” In Boise On Craigslist
I'm not looking for a new job and the needs to be known before getting into this job posting that's on Craigslist. I was doing my daily Reddit scroll when I discovered that someone had shared a link to a Craigslist post in the Jobs section that read "I love checking the CL job ads because I find treasures like this" and I had to click.
