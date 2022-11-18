ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Families Can Be Festive At Several Events This Weekend

Despite the fact that Thanksgiving is coming in hot--just a week away now--it seems that society would much rather skip right over it and look forward to Christmas? What's so bad about Thanksgiving? What do people have against long naps after loads of wine and turkey or the platter of canned cranberry "stuff"? We think it's far superior to the pressure of buying gifts and things during Christmas!
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

50 Wild Horses Available for Adoption in Boise, Nov. 19

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A number of wild horses removed from herds across the west will be available for adoption at an event this weekend in Boise. The Bureau of Land Management announced there will be 50 horses up for adoption at the Boise Off-range Wild Horse Corrals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 19. The animals, who come from Herd Management areas in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Wyoming, range in age from yearlings to ten years. The horses, including burros, were removed from overpopulated herds, according to the BLM. Officials say anyone wanting to adopt a wild horse will need to complete an application, which can be done on-site at the corrals. More information call 866-468-7826 or email wildhorse@blm.gov.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise River stocked with 125 steelhead trout

BOISE, Idaho — Friday was a holiday for Boise anglers as Idaho Fish and Game stocked the Boise River with 125 steelhead trout at five different locations. The annual tradition has been taking place every year since 1997 - with the exception of 2019. The release reeled many local...
BOISE, ID
greatnorthwestwine.com

Walla Walla Valley Wine tour adds Boise to 2023 schedule

Idaho — the fastest-growing state in the U.S. for each of the past five years — will receive a stop along the 2023 Walla Walla Wine on Tour, a first time for the wine consumers in the Gem State. Walla Walla Valley Wine, the advocacy group for member...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Vigil in Boise honors University of Idaho students

BOISE, Idaho — The Associated Students of Boise State University plan to hold a candlelight vigil Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to honor the lives of the four University of Idaho students murdered. Thursday's community event will be at the B Plaza on the south side of the Administration Building,...
BOISE, ID
koze.com

Stranded Man Rescued in Idaho County Backcountry

A Boise man was rescued Wednesday after being stranded in snow in the Idaho County backcountry. According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Johnathan Conti sent an emergency signal from a Garmin device through the International Emergency Response Coordination Center at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
105.5 The Fan

Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street

I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise City Council denies appeal against industrial park

BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Councilmembers denied Blue Valley Mobile Home Park’s most recent appeal against a 1.2-million square foot industrial park during a meeting Tuesday night. The developers, Lincoln Property Company, plan for the industrial park to include seven warehouses. The warehouses will sit adjacent to the...
BOISE, ID
