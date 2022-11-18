Read full article on original website
The Lamar Tigers are heading back to the Class 2 State Semifinals with a shutout win over Holden
Lamar football team travel to Holden, Missouri to take on the Holden Eagles for a Class 2 State Quarterfinal matchup. The Tigers didn’t waste anytime scoring touchdowns. They had a 41-0 lead at halftime. Lamar would go on to complete the shutout win with a 54-0 victory. The Tigers will host a rematch against the […]
koamnewsnow.com
Long, Taggart lead Lions over Illinois-Springfield; McMahon earns first win as head coach
PITTSBURG, Kan. – (WATCH) Parker Long and Avery Taggart lead Missouri Southern to an 89-80 win over Illinois-Springfield Friday night at the Pitt State Classic. Long was 9-12 from the field and finished with a team-high 23 points, while Taggart scored 20 points and added 5 asssists. Vinson Sigmon Jr. (15 pts) and Lawson Jenkins (14 pts) were also in double figures for the Lions.
AOL Corp
Pittsburg State, Northwest Missouri State dominate in first round of football playoffs
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association football is once again making its mark on the NCAA Division-II playoffs. The MIAA’s top two teams in Pittsburg State and Northwestern Missouri State each advanced out of the first round with victories on Saturday. The Pitt State Gorillas pushed their record to 12-0 with...
koamnewsnow.com
Four Webb City seniors sign to play college baseball
WEBB CITY, Mo. – Four Webb City High School seniors signed on Friday afternoon to continue their baseball careers in college. Kenley Hood is headed to Highland CC in Kansas, while Walker Sweet, Cy Darnell and Kaylor Darnell signed to play in Joplin for the Missouri Southern Lions. “My...
Church hosts Thanksgiving basket benefit event
A local church is doing its best to make sure the Joplin community has a great Thanksgiving. KOAM's Amber Jenkins has the latest.
Duplex burns in Carl Junction, frigid high winds
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — About 1:40 p.m. Friday reports along Fir Road in Carl Junction of a residential structure fire alerted CJFIRE Dept. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Carl Junction Police responded. 1008 and 1010 Southgate Circle, two large 3-bed, 2-bath, 2-car garage dwellings. 31° currently and the wind chill makes it feel like 19°. Almost before CJ Fire...
Oklahoma woman’s cookies featured in Christmas movie
A Fairland, Oklahoma, woman's talent for creating artistic detailing on her cakes and cookies was recently showcased in a Christmas movie featuring her homemade cookies.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: business owners charged, time capsule preserved
LAMAR, Mo. – A married couple who operate a Lamar, Missouri business are now both charged with stealing. Denis and Brenda Masters own and operate “The Rustic Barn Flea Market” in Lamar. Authorities had previously charged Denis Masters with the theft of thousands of dollars worth of payments and goods. Now the prosecutor has added two felony stealing charges against both Denis and his wife Brenda. Click here for more information about this story.
Christmas Parade List 2022 from Joplin News First
JOPLIN, Mo. — Help us finish out our Christmas Parade List for 2022! We are aware that we are missing many towns. Send us an email who is missing or you can comment in the social media post. Email a corrections or additions: click 👉🏼 sbecker@koamnewsnow.com Working Christmas Parade List COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin’s notable fixture on Route 66 to be removed
JOPLIN, Mo. — The days are numbered when it comes to one of Joplin’s most notable and unusual cars. The half Corvette attached to a wall near the intersection of 7th and Main will soon be going away — but not for good. It’s part of the...
Police: Man admits to involvment in Nov. 17 Pittsburg shooting
Pittsburg Police Officers arrested a man who they say admitted to his involvement in a November 17 shooting in Pittsburg.
Pittsburg man charged in this week’s shooting near Sonic drive-in
PITTSBURG, Kans. – Early Saturday morning Pittsburg Police arrested Spencer Presley, 47, on pending charges of criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated battery. Presley is accused of shooting a man earlier this week. Pittsburg officers responded to a call in the 100 block of West 23rd Street near Sonic, Thursday night around 9:40, of […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Lamar contractor, antique-flea market owners face felony theft charges
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — For a southwest Missouri woman, it’s a worst-case scenario. On a fixed income, her goal of downsizing has derailed in what she says is a contractor who made big promises but didn’t deliver. “And this is the kitchen and this is the rest...
Murder trial looms for Joplin man; Accomplice Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Resulting in Death
TULSA, Mo. — A Joplin, Missouri, woman pleaded guilty Thursday, November 17, 2022 in federal court to kidnapping a woman whose body was later found in rural Mayes County, Oklahoma, in 2020, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a media release. Breanna Lynn Sloan, 23, admitted that from July 4, 2020, to July 5, 2020, she aided and abetted codefendant...
Police look for shooting suspect in Pittsburg, happened near Sonic
Pittsburg police search for a shooting suspect this evening.
Fire causes $50,000 worth of damage to home in Aurora
AURORA, Mo. – A fire broke out at a home on the corner of Plumb Street and Madison Street in Aurora on Wednesday, November 16, according to the Aurora Fire Department. Five local fire agencies were called to assist the Aurora Fire Department in putting out the flames, including the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, […]
Federal indictment charges Galena man as “armed career criminal”
A federal grand jury indicts a Galena, Kansas man for a crime in southwest Missouri.
933kwto.com
Teenager Shoots Man In North Springfield
Greene County Deputies say a teenager shot a man during a domestic disturbance at a home in North Springfield. Deputies responded to a call of a domestic dispute on North Farm Road 143. Investigators say a teenager shot a man who had assaulted his mother. The man fled but later...
Police: possible person of interest in Pittsburg shooting, victim wasn’t cooperating
Officers find a "possible person of interest" after a shooting in Pittsburg, but authorities say the victim remained uncooperative with the investigation.
Tow truck driver, 18, killed in crash on I-44 at Joplin, next of kin notified
JOPLIN, Mo. – Capt William Davis of the Joplin Police Dept releases more details regarding the fatal tow truck crash on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. “Tuesday about 9:20 am, the Joplin Police Department Emergency Communications Center received report of a a single vehicle rollover crash near Interstate 44 just east of Rangeline Road. Officers with the Joplin Police Department responded...
