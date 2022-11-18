ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koamnewsnow.com

Long, Taggart lead Lions over Illinois-Springfield; McMahon earns first win as head coach

PITTSBURG, Kan. – (WATCH) Parker Long and Avery Taggart lead Missouri Southern to an 89-80 win over Illinois-Springfield Friday night at the Pitt State Classic. Long was 9-12 from the field and finished with a team-high 23 points, while Taggart scored 20 points and added 5 asssists. Vinson Sigmon Jr. (15 pts) and Lawson Jenkins (14 pts) were also in double figures for the Lions.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Four Webb City seniors sign to play college baseball

WEBB CITY, Mo. – Four Webb City High School seniors signed on Friday afternoon to continue their baseball careers in college. Kenley Hood is headed to Highland CC in Kansas, while Walker Sweet, Cy Darnell and Kaylor Darnell signed to play in Joplin for the Missouri Southern Lions. “My...
WEBB CITY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Duplex burns in Carl Junction, frigid high winds

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — About 1:40 p.m. Friday reports along Fir Road in Carl Junction of a residential structure fire alerted CJFIRE Dept. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Carl Junction Police responded. 1008 and 1010 Southgate Circle, two large 3-bed, 2-bath, 2-car garage dwellings. 31° currently and the wind chill makes it feel like 19°. Almost before CJ Fire...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: business owners charged, time capsule preserved

LAMAR, Mo. – A married couple who operate a Lamar, Missouri business are now both charged with stealing. Denis and Brenda Masters own and operate “The Rustic Barn Flea Market” in Lamar. Authorities had previously charged Denis Masters with the theft of thousands of dollars worth of payments and goods. Now the prosecutor has added two felony stealing charges against both Denis and his wife Brenda. Click here for more information about this story.
LAMAR, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Christmas Parade List 2022 from Joplin News First

JOPLIN, Mo. — Help us finish out our Christmas Parade List for 2022! We are aware that we are missing many towns. Send us an email who is missing or you can comment in the social media post. Email a corrections or additions: click 👉🏼 sbecker@koamnewsnow.com Working Christmas Parade List COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin’s notable fixture on Route 66 to be removed

JOPLIN, Mo. — The days are numbered when it comes to one of Joplin’s most notable and unusual cars. The half Corvette attached to a wall near the intersection of 7th and Main will soon be going away — but not for good. It’s part of the...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Murder trial looms for Joplin man; Accomplice Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Resulting in Death

TULSA, Mo. — A Joplin, Missouri, woman pleaded guilty Thursday, November 17, 2022 in federal court to kidnapping a woman whose body was later found in rural Mayes County, Oklahoma, in 2020, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a media release. Breanna Lynn Sloan, 23, admitted that from July 4, 2020, to July 5, 2020, she aided and abetted codefendant...
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Fire causes $50,000 worth of damage to home in Aurora

AURORA, Mo. – A fire broke out at a home on the corner of Plumb Street and Madison Street in Aurora on Wednesday, November 16, according to the Aurora Fire Department. Five local fire agencies were called to assist the Aurora Fire Department in putting out the flames, including the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, […]
AURORA, MO
933kwto.com

Teenager Shoots Man In North Springfield

Greene County Deputies say a teenager shot a man during a domestic disturbance at a home in North Springfield. Deputies responded to a call of a domestic dispute on North Farm Road 143. Investigators say a teenager shot a man who had assaulted his mother. The man fled but later...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tow truck driver, 18, killed in crash on I-44 at Joplin, next of kin notified

JOPLIN, Mo. – Capt William Davis of the Joplin Police Dept releases more details regarding the fatal tow truck crash on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. “Tuesday about 9:20 am, the Joplin Police Department Emergency Communications Center received report of a a single vehicle rollover crash near Interstate 44 just east of Rangeline Road. Officers with the Joplin Police Department responded...
JOPLIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy