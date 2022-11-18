ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MO

Four Webb City seniors sign to play college baseball

WEBB CITY, Mo. – Four Webb City High School seniors signed on Friday afternoon to continue their baseball careers in college. Kenley Hood is headed to Highland CC in Kansas, while Walker Sweet, Cy Darnell and Kaylor Darnell signed to play in Joplin for the Missouri Southern Lions. “My...
WEBB CITY, MO
Long, Taggart lead Lions over Illinois-Springfield; McMahon earns first win as head coach

PITTSBURG, Kan. – (WATCH) Parker Long and Avery Taggart lead Missouri Southern to an 89-80 win over Illinois-Springfield Friday night at the Pitt State Classic. Long was 9-12 from the field and finished with a team-high 23 points, while Taggart scored 20 points and added 5 asssists. Vinson Sigmon Jr. (15 pts) and Lawson Jenkins (14 pts) were also in double figures for the Lions.
JOPLIN, MO
Fans send off Reeds Spring football team for big game

REEDS SPRING, Mo. – The community of Reeds Spring is supporting the football team as they leave for the state quarterfinals.  Fans brought signs and horns to pump up the players as they left Friday afternoon for the game.  The game, which is in Boonville, is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday.  Head Coach Andy McFarland said it’s […]
REEDS SPRING, MO
Joplin HS seeks formal wear for students in need

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s called a “Dress Drive” at Joplin High School — but it encompasses all types of formal wear. High school student council members have organized it. They’re collecting gently used formal wear so all students can have the opportunity to attend the school’s winter formal on Saturday, December 3rd.
JOPLIN, MO
Duplex burns in Carl Junction, frigid high winds

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — About 1:40 p.m. Friday reports along Fir Road in Carl Junction of a residential structure fire alerted CJFIRE Dept. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Carl Junction Police responded. 1008 and 1010 Southgate Circle, two large 3-bed, 2-bath, 2-car garage dwellings. 31° currently and the wind chill makes it feel like 19°. Almost before CJ Fire...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
Cement truck overturns in Stone County, Mo.

The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning. O-Zone: Missouri State 75, Middle Tennessee State 51. Branson law enforcement investigates double fatal shooting. Updated: 21 hours ago. Branson first responders are investigating a double fatal shooting that occurred at a home near...
STONE COUNTY, MO
Jesus and the Founding Fathers: Christian nationalism is playing a major role in Ozarks politics

It’s a quiet Thursday evening in late July. A small crowd gathers in north Springfield. They’re watching a video lecture on the roots of American democracy. The eight-week lecture series is called Patriot Academy, and in this lesson, hosts Rick Green and David Barton comb over the Constitution. They promote a socially conservative view of the world. The hosts praise small government, free-market capitalism, and individual freedom. They quote the Founding Fathers to reinforce these ideas.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Four Cherokee County Deputies Honored

Four Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies are named Kansas Deputy Sheriff of the Year. Chief Deputy Nate Jones, Deputy Logan Grant, Deputy Derrek Mitchell and Sergeant Noble Dobkins received their awards at the Kansas Sheriffs’ Association Fall Conference in Mulvane earlier this week. The four were recognized during a dinner banquet alongside nearly 300 other law enforcement leaders and special guests from across the state. The award is voted on by Kansas sheriffs.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
Christmas Parade List 2022 from Joplin News First

JOPLIN, Mo. — Help us finish out our Christmas Parade List for 2022! We are aware that we are missing many towns. Send us an email who is missing or you can comment in the social media post. Email a corrections or additions: click 👉🏼 sbecker@koamnewsnow.com Working Christmas Parade List COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
JOPLIN, MO
Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income

JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
JOPLIN, MO
Joplin’s notable fixture on Route 66 to be removed

JOPLIN, Mo. — The days are numbered when it comes to one of Joplin’s most notable and unusual cars. The half Corvette attached to a wall near the intersection of 7th and Main will soon be going away — but not for good. It’s part of the...
JOPLIN, MO

