Read full article on original website
Wall Street Bum Steer
3d ago
Charge them all as an adults and give them the max. Their golden childhood will be spent in the big house where, at the whim of the architect, there are iron bars on the windows.
Reply
14
Chiquis
3d ago
OMG What is wrong with this EVIL TEENS , NO COMPASION FOR HUMAN LIFE ANYMORE THIS IS VERY SAD. Hope they get charged , this is really sickthey gave poop in their heads. they are more sickmentally than the poor innocent homeless man.R.I.P. homeless man.
Reply
11
Skippy Oh
2d ago
those 15 years Olds also need to be freeking charged!!! they were accessories to this awful crime!!!
Reply
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLD-TV
Goodyear man arrested after shooting that killed 1, injured 5 in Avondale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say 29-year-old Raymond Pipkin reportedly shot at vehicles, killing a man while driving on a freeway in Avondale on Saturday. During the shooting, Avondale officers say Pipkin drove on and off the freeway multiple times between 107th Avenue and Fairway Drive on Interstate 10 when he reportedly started to shoot at drivers. Pipkin shot at two cars on the freeway, exited I-10, and then re-entered to shoot at more cars. Police say he eventually crashed his car into a motorcyclist. The motorcycle driver is in the hospital, but officials say they are in stable condition. Police say 34-year-old Gabrial Sotello of Glendale died from a gunshot wound. Three others, including a minor, were injured from gunshot wounds, and another victim was injured in the crash.
26-year-old man arrested for firing shots downtown
On November 19, 2022, The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of someone firing a gun in the air from inside a car.
KOLD-TV
SILVER ALERT: Pima County father, son missing
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert had been issued for a Pima County father and son who went missing late last week. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen near Houghton and Snyder on Friday, Nov. 18.
KOLD-TV
Police: Suspects robbed Tucson PetSmart, pepper spraying employees
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking to identify two suspects who reportedly robbed a PetSmart and pepper sprayed employees earlier this month. Officers say the robbery took place on Nov. 1 at the location are 1175 West Irvington Road. The two suspects pepper sprayed employees as...
Two teens charged in death of disabled man
The Tucson Police Department (TPD) says two teenagers were charged in the death of a disabled man who was assaulted.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: One man killed in shooting at Tucson park
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a local park on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18. Officers said they were called around 4 p.m. to Rudy Garcia Park, located at 5001 South Nogales Highway. in response to a shooting. When...
TPD: Seeking help identifying suspects from Nov. 1 PetSmart robbery
Tucson Police Department is asking for assistance from the public to identify two people who are suspected of robbery at the 1175 W. Irvington Rd. PetSmart location.
KTAR.com
Arizona man gets 14-month sentence, $10k fine for smuggling 5 migrants
PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced in November to more than a year in prison for smuggling five migrants in the United States, authorities said. Michael Ernesto Abril from Tucson, 24, will serve 14 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised released and pay a $10,000 fine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
KVIA
Tucson man arrested for September GECU robbery
EL PASO, Texas -- Federal officials have arrested a Tucson man for the September robbery of a GECU in east El Paso. According to officials, 45-year-old Sherman Edward Lester Jr. robbed the GECU credit union at gun point and got away with an undisclosed sum of money. Lester remains in...
KOLD-TV
WATCH: TPD searching for two men posing as maintenance workers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for help. Two men are shown on surveillance video posing as maintenance workers for the Villas de Kino Apartments in South Tucson. In the video, they are seen knocking on the door and asking where the water heater is.
KOLD-TV
Crews respond to Marana crash on I-10 involving 3-vehicles
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest Fire District, Arizona Department of Public Safety and Marana Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision Saturday night involving three cars on Interstate-10 westbound at Twin Peaks. Northwest Fire told KOLD News 13 those involved refused medical transport. Traffic was delayed for...
KOLD-TV
Tucson man charged with bank robberies in Arizona, Texas
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing federal charges after he allegedly robbed two banks in two different states in September. Court documents say Sherman Edward Lester, Jr. ,45, robbed an GECU Credit Union at gunpoint in El Paso on Sept. 2. He also reportedly robbed...
KOLD-TV
Man seriously injured in fight in Tucson’s midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is injured and another is in custody after a fight broke out in Tucson’s midtown on Thursday, Nov. 17. Tucson police confirmed the fight took place near Tucson High School, but said there was no indication the school or any students were involved.
KOLD-TV
Authorities respond to call on Pima Community College campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are responding to a call on the Pima Community College El Pueblo Campus on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18. The public was urged to avoid the area, but authorities gave the “all clear” at around 4:45 p.m. This is a developing...
KOLD-TV
Man dies in apparent self-strangulation at Pima County jail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is dead after he allegedly strangled himself inside the Pima County jail on Tuesday evening, Nov. 15. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, corrections officers were performing rounds shortly before 8 p.m. when they found an inmate who had tied a pair of socks to the toilet seat and his neck, causing his own strangulation within his cell.
KOLD-TV
Police seeking suspect in double homicide on south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a shooting that left two women dead on Sunday, Nov. 13. Officers said they were called around 10 a.m. to a business in the 3900 block of South 12th Avenue for a report of a homicide. When officers arrived, they...
Pima County inmate found dead by apparent self-strangulation
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of an inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run Tuesday, Nov. 15
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday around 10 p.m. near East 22nd Street and South Craycroft Road, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Two teens used first aid to respond to accident involving motorcyclist in Benson
The girls were enjoying their day when they witnessed the accident, but did not hesitate to react when it took a quick turn.
Border Patrol agents complete eight-week 'rigorous training'
U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Tucson Sector recently hosted an emergency medical technician (EMT) course at Ft. Huachuca.
Comments / 12