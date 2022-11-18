Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
Related
Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to appoint outside counsel to investigate both UVA’s response to the Sunday shooting, as well as the efforts it undertook prior to the violence to assess the potential threat of the suspect. “After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the University responded in the moment,” Clement said in a statement. “Once an external review commences, we expect it to be the central avenue by which we gain a deeper understanding about what led to this tragic event.” An ongoing criminal investigation is also underway, led by Virginia State Police. The agency, which assumed primary responsibility in the case Thursday, said it could not comment on a possible motive for the shooting.
Sporting News
'We're together': How 10 former Virginia football coaches will honor players killed in shooting
Tributes have been pouring in after a tragic shooting killed three Virginia football players last week, and the program's former coaches will be standing in solidarity this weekend by wearing full Virginia gear on the sidelines of their respective schools. Washington State running backs coach Mark Atuaia, a former assistant...
Chilling New Details Emerge In Triple Murder Of UVA Football Players
Chilling new details have emerged in the killings of three University of Virginia football players.
Lincoln Riley voices regrets over leaving Oklahoma
Former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley admitted he should have done things differently in the way he left the Sooners for USC. Lincoln Riley is a few wins away from putting USC in the College Football Playoff in his first season in Los Angeles. But with the one-year anniversary of his departure from Oklahoma coming up, he’s also introspective about the way it all went down.
Final Score Friday Week 13 scores and highlights
Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from high school football games across Central Virginia.
South Carolina fans throw trash on field vs. Tennessee in protest of refs (Video)
South Carolina football fans reacted to a pair of penalties in the most childish way, throwing bottles onto the field during the Tennessee game. It wasn’t so long ago that Tennessee fans were roundly criticized for throwing trash on the field and at Lane Kiffin while playing Ole Miss.
Did Brent Venables buy himself time with Oklahoma’s Bedlam win?
Winning in Bedlam has put out the fire on a rough first season for Brent Venables at Oklahoma. Sometimes, you only have to beat your team’s big in-state rival to silence the critics just a bit. That is exactly what happened on Saturday night when Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners...
College Football Playoff rankings 2022: Projected Week 13 Top 25 after Tennessee upset, USC proves itself, Ohio State gets scared
Tennessee got stunned, USC got its signature win, Ohio State, Georgia and more got scared and now we look at the College Football Playoff rankings. When you looked at the Week 12 slate in college football, it didn’t exactly jump off the page outside of USC and UCLA clashing. So it only figures that this week of action gave us more chaos for the College Football Playoff rankings than we could’ve imagined — and that’s without even counting the close calls.
Virginia HS football region semifinal highlights
NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — We are in the region semifinals for Virginia high school football, with our local teams battling it out to keep their seasons alive! John Champe at No. 5 Freedom In the 6B Region, Freedom-Woodbridge continues to roll. The Eagles defeat John Champe 70-35, punching their ticket to the region […]
Hendon Hooker’s Tennessee career has sadly come to an end due to injury
Hendon Hooker tore his ACL in the South Carolina defeat, meaning his Tennessee career is over. Tennessee’s worst loss of the season was made even worse with the news of Hendon Hooker’s devastating knee injury. The Tennessee football account confirmed on Sunday afternoon that the Vols’ star quarterback...
FanSided
296K+
Followers
570K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0