Athens, OH

thepostathens.com

Hockey: Teamwork propels Ohio to victory against Maryville

Ohio came in re-energized after Friday’s shutout defeat, and it paid off. Ohio’s teamwork and improvement on both offense and defense were the keys to its 5-3 victory against Central States Collegiate Hockey League rival Maryville. “I think we brought in our structure a little more and our...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Hockey: Ohio's offense can't come together against Maryville

Ohio was shutout for the first time this season Friday. One week after only scoring one goal against Pitt and falling at home for the first time since Feb. 12, Ohio failed to score a goal against Maryville. For the first time all season, Ohio’s offense could not come together, and it lost 2-0.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Men's Basketball: Ohio loses to Michigan 70-66 in overtime

Dwight Wilson III shocked the Crisler Center after he tied Ohio’s game against Michigan on a rebounded full-court pass. The quick-witted move was reminiscent of Ohio’s 2012 upset over Michigan in the NCAA Tournament. However, Ohio didn’t repeat history on Sunday, and it lost to Michigan 70-66 in overtime.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thepostathens.com

Men's Basketball: Get to know Aidan Hadaway

Aidan Hadaway is one of Ohio’s many incoming freshmen for the 2022 season. After a successful high school and Amateur Athletic Union career in Georgia, Hadaway had offers from Georgia and Belmont, but chose to play at Ohio. The 6-foot-8 forward has played 27 minutes through three games for...
ATHENS, OH
Kingsport Times-News

Hilltoppers fall short against Maryville in state quarterfinals

MARYVILLE — For all of the things that went wrong for Science Hill, the main thing that went right for Maryville was the clear difference. The Rebels put a saddle on Gage LaDue and rode the workhorse back to a 38-14 victory over the Hilltoppers in the TSSAA Class 6A football state quarterfinals at Jim Renfro Field on Friday night.
MARYVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

Tennessee, Ole Miss Plummet in College Football Coaches Poll for Week 13

View the original article to see embedded media. The college football coaches poll heading into the final week of the regular season features major drops from multiple SEC programs. First,. ’s blowout loss to South Carolina effectively ended the Volunteers’ playoff hopes, dropping them six spots to No. 11. USC...
OXFORD, MS
The Comeback

College football world reacts to terrible Tennessee news

The Tennessee Volunteers received awful injury news on Sunday. Heisman Trophy hopeful and star quarterback Hendon Hooker hurt his knee on Saturday night. The college football world reacted with sadness on Saturday night when the Tennessee quarterback went down. On Sunday, the concern was unfortunately proven justified. Hooker tore his ACL and has played his Read more... The post College football world reacts to terrible Tennessee news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
flohoops.com

Despite 1-2 Start, Tennessee Not Panicking Heading Into Battle 4 Atlantis

With a top-15 ranking to open the season, you might think a 1-2 start would be a for the Tennessee Volunteers reason to panic. But when that schedule started with three-straight NCAA Tournament teams from a year ago, including two Big Ten teams that likely will be among the top 10 in the polls next week, a 1-2 start, where they hung tough in both losses, isn't anything to worry about.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sporting News

College football rankings: What Tennessee's loss to South Carolina means for LSU, USC and more

On a day filled with close calls in college football, it was No. 5 Tennessee that suffered the biggest upset of the day, a 63-38 shellacking by unranked South Carolina. The Volunteers had no answer for Spencer Rattler, whose six passing touchdowns nearly doubled his previous season total of eight heading into the game. He completed 30 of 37 passes for 438 yards in the game of his life, and Tennessee's offense simply could not keep up.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thepostathens.com

OU puts on “Hotel Berry,” showcases Athens’ past

A beautifully crafted set flowing with dazzling costumes and inspiring actors filled the audience with interest as Ohio University highlighted the story of the Berry Hotel, which stood strong on Court Street for nearly 80 years. “Hotel Berry,” a production produced by the Ohio University College of Fine Arts professional...
ATHENS, OH
wvlt.tv

UT School of Veterinary Medicine looks to lead the way as vet numbers dwindle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a recent report, the veterinarian profession will be short nearly 41,000 qualified vets by 2030. An ailing number was brought on by pandemic adoptions, retirements, compassion fatigue, and more. “We’re coming back from that but the workforce challenges that happened before during and after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thepostathens.com

Krishna Consciousness movement invites spiritual Athens locals

The Krishna Consciousness spiritual movement laid its roots in Athens over 50 years ago. What started as small meetings in College Green has grown into a community of spiritual healing. Krishna Consciousness began in India and was first brought to the U.S. by Srila A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada in 1965....
ATHENS, OH
livability.com

Blount County, TN, Means Business

Blount County's top employers demonstrate a positive workplace culture. For today’s young job seekers, a paycheck isn’t the only goal. It’s also a search for the right fit — for a company culture that is welcoming and supportive. From employee support programs to committing to a...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

3 charged following road rage situation

Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Inflation impacting holidays. With Thanksgiving less than a week away, NewsNation shows consumers how...
KNOXVILLE, TN

