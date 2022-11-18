Read full article on original website
Marian Hossa was the greatest free-agent signing in Chicago history
The Chicago Blackhawks lifted Marian Hossa’s number 81 to the United Center rafters. The ceremony not only served as a reminder of some glorious times in franchise history by also as a reminder that Hossa might be the greatest free-agent acquisition in Chicago sports history. The Chicago Blackhawks needed...
The Chicago Blackhawks did an amazing job honoring Marian Hossa
Ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night, the Chicago Blackhawks honored Marian Hossa. His number 81 was sent up into the rafters of the United Center forever and no player will ever wear it again. In order to receive that honor in any sport, you need...
The St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster with Jason Heyward
The Chicago Cubs recently gave veteran outfielder Jason Heyward his unconditional release. As a result, he is owed $22 million dollars. In hindsight, the St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster if he re-signed with the team after the 2015 season. Let’s all flashback to the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2015-16 offseason. The...
Surprising team predicted to make best offer to Carlos Correa
MLB free agency is stacked with star shortstops this off-season, and a surprising team may land Carlos Correa amidst many teams expected to make offers. Several star shortstops are on the market this off-season, including former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. He’ll likely have several offers coming his way, but the Chicago Cubs are predicted to make the best offer.
Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect
After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
Lakers fans should be seething over reported trade LA turned down
The Los Angeles Lakers have not made the best roster decisions over the last several years. After winning the NBA Championship in October of 2022, Rob Pelinka and the front office have done everything possible to make the team worse. If it was intentional, it would be a fantastic job.
Cardinals: Latest updates on rumored catching targets for St. Louis
The latest rumors on the catching market are interesting for the Cardinals. With the retirement of Yadier Molina, the St. Louis Cardinals have made finding their new starting catcher their number one priority this off-season. The last time the Cardinals had to fill this big of shoes was after Albert Pujols left in free agency in 2011. Although Molina was nowhere near his prime like Pujols was, the legacy he leaves behind will be a heavy burden to carry.
Sacramento beats Detroit 137-129, runs win streak to 6 games
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De’Aaron Fox had 33 points and seven assists and the Sacramento Kings extended their winning streak to six ga
Section 3 shutouts Section 4 in inaugural Big 44 Ernie Davis/Floyd Little All-Star game
The Section 3 (Team Little) All-Stars shut out the Section 4 (Team Davis) All-stars 29-0 in the inaugural Big 44 All-Star Game on Sunday. The game was played at Liverpool High School under blustery winds and 30 degrees at kickoff. The Section 3 all-stars took the opening kickoff and drove the ball down the field […]
MLB Commissioner Fails to Follow Through on Promise to Cubs
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has failed to follow through on some comments he made about the Chicago Cubs' bid for an All-Star Game at Wrigley Field.
‘Our next step’: Surging Sacramento Kings know now is the time to improve defensively
The Sacramento Kings came out of Sunday’s win over the Detroit Pistons knowing they have to get better defensively.
Los Angeles Rams Poach Chicago Bears 2022 Draft Pick
Los Angeles Rams take the Bears 6th round pick off the practice squad. The Los Angeles Rams need help at the offensive line positions. The unit has been playing musical chairs as the Rams deal with injuries this season. Those injuries haven’t helped the Rams’ offense win games. The defending Super Bowl Champions come into Week 11 with a 3-6 record.
