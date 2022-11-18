Fresh Finds Friday: Nas returns with his 15th album “King’s Disease III; Chance Peña reflects on home. In his new single “Whiskey and Cigarettes

Read full article on original website
Related
Stevie Wonder And Charlie Puth Tribute Lionel Richie At 2022 American Music Awards
In honor of Lionel Richie’s musical legacy, the 2022 American Music Awards enlisted the musical skills of Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox, Muni Long, and more. The artists took the stage after Richie accepted the 2022 Icon Award from Smokie Robinson. Wonder and Puth began the performance with two separate pianos sitting across from each other. The two musicians went back and forth with melodic banter, playing and singing snippets of some of Lionel Richie’s greatest works.More from VIBE.comBlxst, SAINt JHN, And Tim Hinshaw Honored At Billboard's 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Power PlayersKelly Rowland Responds To Crowd Booing Chris Brown Win...
Taylor Swift sweeps 2022 American Music Awards, becomes top-awarded artist in show's history
The American Music Awards were a historic night for Taylor Swift, who took home artist of the year. Bad Bunny and Beyoncé also won big Sunday night.
Kelly Rowland shuts down critics, praises Chris Brown at American Music Awards: 'Chill out'
While giving an acceptance speech on Brown’s behalf at the American Music Awards, Rowland appeared to scold some hecklers in the audience.
Comments / 0