Brighton, MI

Looking for a Thanksgiving meal without cooking? Here are a few places open

By Patricia Alvord, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 3 days ago
Thanksgiving is fast approaching and while many people plan to cook and eat at home, some folks are looking for an easy way to spend time with family that doesn't include a day in the kitchen.

Because of COVID and other reasons, some places that have been open in the past locally no longer are, but you can still find a meal at a few longtime standbys.

Popular sites from past years that aren't serving in 2022 include Lil' Chef and Big Boy in Brighton.

In addition, Cornerstone Church, 9455 Hilton Road in Brighton Township, has offered an on-site community dinner, however, this year they will be offering only drive-thru pickup from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. Reservations are required by calling 810-494-4059 or by signing up online at cornerstonebrighton.com. Reservations are available until Monday, Nov. 21.

Here's a look at a few sit-down style restaurants that will be serving the public Thanksgiving Day.

Bob Evans3880 E. Grand River Ave., Genoa Township

Bob Evans restaurants, including one in Genoa Township, offer special Thanksgiving Day meals with a limited menu. The location just outside downtown Howell will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The restaurant will offer a slow-roasted turkey and dressing, along with three sides, bread and a slice of pie.

The restaurant also offers Farmhouse Feast meals for four to 10 people that can be ordered in advance and taken home. The takeout meals are packed cold.

Cracker Barrel7925 Conference Center Drive, Brighton

Cracker Barrel is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

"Home-style" turkey and dressing meals come with a sweet potato casserole, green beans, cranberry relish, a slice of pie, bread and a drink for $14.99.

"We're open every year on Thanksgiving. It's our busiest day of the year," retail associate Dale Link said.

La Marsa543 W. Grand River Ave., Brighton

The Mediterranean-style eatery will serve customers from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

The restaurant's regular menu includes a variety of dishes, including shawarma meals, lamb chops and falafel dishes.

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

