ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Woman, teen charged in October murder near downtown Orlando

By WFTV.com News Staff
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CzSkD_0jF7pU6a00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say they’ve identified two suspects in a murder that happened near downtown Orlando last month.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Just before 10 p.m. on October 9, officers responded to the 600 block of Lexington Ave. near Lake Dot for reports of a person lying in the street.

Police arrived to find a man dead, but didn’t say at the time how he was killed.

The man has been identified by police as Sean Ruben Acosta.

READ: DHS, FBI warn national security threats ‘have never been greater or more complex’

Weeks later, police released a photograph of two people they wanted to find for questioning in the homicide.

A month after the murder, on November 10, Orlando police arrested 24-year-old Kelonshay Watson in connection to the case.

She’s being held in the Orange County Jail on no bond, charged with first-degree murder with a firearm and robbery.

On Thursday, police identified 17-year-old Anaitasha Santana as a second suspect in the case. She’s also been charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators haven’t released the details of exactly what Watson and Santana are accused of doing to Acosta. They also haven’t said what the motive for the murder may have been or exactly how they developed Watson and Santana as suspects.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man found shot in Brevard County backyard dies at hospital, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that killed a man in Titusville. Officers responded to a shooting at a residence on Coronada Boulevard around 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found an adult male in the backyard of the residence with an apparent gunshot...
TITUSVILLE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sanford police investigate overnight shooting at the Wyndham Crest Apartments

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police spent Friday morning investigating a shooting at the Wyndham Crest Apartments. Officials say two people were shot and had non-life-threatening injuries. Our cameras captured Sanford investigators collecting evidence and photographing bullet holes in a tan Ford sedan. Sanford police say they are still investigating...
SANFORD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Death investigation underway in Satellite Beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Satellite Beach police and Brevard County deputies are investigating a death on Friday. Police said the death happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers said this is an isolated incident and that there is no...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

FDLE issues missing child alert for Brevard County newborn

PALM BAY, Fla. — A Florida Department of Law Enforcement missing child alert has been issued for a newborn baby, after he went missing from his home in Palm Bay. The 1-week-old baby, Ryder Stroud was last seen Tuesday in the area of the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘I’ll be on the street’: Court finds woman is owed over $800,000 from executive she trusted

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida woman invested a large chunk of her life savings with a luxury real estate executive and lost it all. The courts determined there was fraud and found she was owed $800,000 of her investment back. Fifteen years after giving him the cash, she says she’s struggling to make ends meet, while the real-estate executive lives a life of luxury.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Secured a loving home’: 17 children adopted during event at Brevard County stadium

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — November is National Adoption Month. The USSSA Space Coast Stadium was transformed into a field of dreams for 15 families adopting 17 children Friday. Tyrel William Trahan-Little, 16, wasn’t convinced he’d ever find a forever family but he and his adoptive parents, Bryan and Jocelyn Little, chose one another during a court hearing at the USSSA Space Coast Stadium in Viera.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Residents along private lake in unincorporated Seminole County still reeling from hurricane flooding

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Homeowners near Lake Markham are living with flooded yards, and worry they won’t dry out and anytime soon. According to the Seminole Water Atlas, the waters along the 70-acre private lake in unincorporated Seminole County have gradually been rising over the past five years, and back-to-back hurricanes made it so much worse.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Apopka, Lake Mary advance to regional final

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Lake Mary upset Seminole 12-8 Saturday night to advance to the regional final. Noah Grubbs found Caden Harshbarger with under ninety seconds left for the game-winning touchdown. The Rams will visit Apopka on Friday. The Blue Darters handled busines against Winter Park Saturday 28-7. Friday’s regional final...
LAKE MARY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy