Woman, teen charged in October murder near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say they’ve identified two suspects in a murder that happened near downtown Orlando last month.

Just before 10 p.m. on October 9, officers responded to the 600 block of Lexington Ave. near Lake Dot for reports of a person lying in the street.

Police arrived to find a man dead, but didn’t say at the time how he was killed.

The man has been identified by police as Sean Ruben Acosta.

Weeks later, police released a photograph of two people they wanted to find for questioning in the homicide.

A month after the murder, on November 10, Orlando police arrested 24-year-old Kelonshay Watson in connection to the case.

She’s being held in the Orange County Jail on no bond, charged with first-degree murder with a firearm and robbery.

On Thursday, police identified 17-year-old Anaitasha Santana as a second suspect in the case. She’s also been charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators haven’t released the details of exactly what Watson and Santana are accused of doing to Acosta. They also haven’t said what the motive for the murder may have been or exactly how they developed Watson and Santana as suspects.

