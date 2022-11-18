UPDATE: Man shot in thigh at Columbus gas station’s parking lot
UPDATE 11/18/2022 11:09 a.m. : According to the Columbus Police Department, one man was shot in the thigh on Thursday, Nov. 17.
The shooting happened at a gas station’s parking in the 3500 block of Buena Vista Road.
The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Emergency Room.
There is no further information available at this time.
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at a business located on the 3500 block of Buena Vista Road.
This is a developing story; stick with News 3 on air and online as more details become available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 3