UPDATE: Man shot in thigh at Columbus gas station’s parking lot

UPDATE 11/18/2022 11:09 a.m. : According to the Columbus Police Department, one man was shot in the thigh on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The shooting happened at a gas station’s parking in the 3500 block of Buena Vista Road.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Emergency Room.

There is no further information available at this time.

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at a business located on the 3500 block of Buena Vista Road.

This is a developing story;

