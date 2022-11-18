ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Man shot in thigh at Columbus gas station’s parking lot

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IU6oN_0jF7oW7d00

UPDATE 11/18/2022 11:09 a.m. : According to the Columbus Police Department, one man was shot in the thigh on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The shooting happened at a gas station’s parking in the 3500 block of Buena Vista Road.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Emergency Room.

There is no further information available at this time.

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at a business located on the 3500 block of Buena Vista Road.

This is a developing story; stick with News 3 on air and online as more details become available.

WRBL News 3

