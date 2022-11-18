The ball Aaron Judge hit to give him the American League home run record will go to auction. But Judge won’t be placing a bid. The free agent slugger hit his 62nd home run on Oct. 4 with the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field against the Texas Rangers for Judge to hold the record for most homers in the AL in a single season. The fan who caught the ball, 35-year-old Cory Youmans, held on to it throughout the game and did not return it to Judge despite some negotiations and a $3 million offer.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO