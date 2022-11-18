Read full article on original website
Yankees ‘On The Clock’ After Latest Aaron Judge Contract Offer
The New York Yankees know they must operate with a sense of urgency. Aaron Judge is a free agent this Major League Baseball offseason, and the Yankees could face stiff competition — from other organizations with deep pockets, no less — in their effort to re-sign the reigning American League MVP.
MLB Rumors: Mariners Interested In Trading For Yankees Star
The New York Yankees figure to be a big buyer this Major League Baseball offseason, whether it be by re-signing Aaron Judge or landing another marquee free agent. But is there a chance the defending American League East champions do some selling as well?. A potential candidate to be moved...
Watch Patriots’ Marcus Jones Walk Off Jets With Punt Return TD
The Patriots began the fourth quarter with Myles Bryant returning punts, replacing rookie Marcus Jones, who injured his ankle earlier in the contest. One re-taped ankle later, Jones was back on the field — ready to make the biggest play of his young NFL career. Locked in a 3-3...
Aaron Judge Has Great Reason For Not Bidding On Home Run 62 Ball
The ball Aaron Judge hit to give him the American League home run record will go to auction. But Judge won’t be placing a bid. The free agent slugger hit his 62nd home run on Oct. 4 with the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field against the Texas Rangers for Judge to hold the record for most homers in the AL in a single season. The fan who caught the ball, 35-year-old Cory Youmans, held on to it throughout the game and did not return it to Judge despite some negotiations and a $3 million offer.
Aaron Judge Rumors: This Team ‘Will Make A Run’ At Star Slugger
Several reports and the betting market indicate Aaron Judge will end up with the San Francisco Giants if he doesn’t re-sign with the New York Yankees. Well, it looks like another California team will try to get the 2022 American League MVP Award winner out of pinstripes as well.
Jets’ Zach Wilson Defiant After Useless Performance Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO Mass. — Jets quarterback Zach Wilson struggled to digest his lackluster offensive leadership during New York’s 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. After coming out and recording five consecutive 3-and-outs in the second half — a display that head coach Robert...
Jets’ Robert Saleh Drops Expletive After Wild Loss Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — It was far from pretty for the New York Jets, dropping to dead last in the AFC East following an uneventful 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday — New England’s 14th consecutive win over its division rival. New...
NFL Rumors: Why Start Of Jets-Patriots Game Was Delayed
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and New York Jets got off to an odd start to their Week 11 contest at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The divisional matchup, initially scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, was delayed 10 minutes. A report from Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz provided more clarity about the situation than the stadium?s undetailed PA announcement.
Former Celtics Fan Favorite Isaiah Thomas Lands New Gig
Former Boston Celtics fan favorite Isaiah Thomas reportedly landed a new job Friday, but it doesn’t require him to lace up his sneakers for an NBA team. Thomas won’t be far removed from the court in his new position, though, as the two-time All-Star is starting up his broadcasting career by helping call games for Overtime Elite, per ESPN’s Marc Spears. Overtime Elite is a six-team basketball league that has players ranging from age 16 to 20 and the league signed a streaming deal with Amazon Prime Video earlier this month.
Move Over, Tom Brady: Antonio Brown Fires Random Shot At Aaron Rodgers
Antonio Brown took a break from attacking Tom Brady to rip another superstar quarterback: Aaron Rodgers. Brown, who (for whatever reason) has been taking shots at Brady over the last few months, called out Rodgers via Twitter on Friday, one day after the Green Bay Packers suffered a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field.
Did Jets Get Screwed By Non-Call During Marcus Jones Punt Return?
FOXBORO, Mass. — Officials might’ve missed a potentially key penalty during Marcus Jones’ miraculous return at the end of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Jets. New England’s rookie cornerback broke a 3-3 tie when he ripped off an 84-yard punt return touchdown in the final minute at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots took a 10-3 lead with five seconds remaining and walked away with a victory in what was otherwise a forgettable, boring rematch with New York.
Ex-NBA Star Dwight Howard Had Insane Taiwanese Basketball Debut
Making his T1 Taiwanese Basketball League debut on Saturday, former NBA star Dwight Howard absolutely dominated, putting together a video game-like statline for the Taoyuan Leopards. Howard, 36, scored 38 points on 14-of-32 shooting while also knocking down two 3-point attempts. He also collected an unreal 25 rebounds with nine...
How Lakers Blockbuster Could Help Pelicans Land Generational Talent
The Los Angeles Lakers sit in a particularly interesting position this season. After a highly underwhelming 3-10 start to the 2022-23 campaign along with the never-ending slander of former MVP Russell Westbrook, Laker fans might need to brace themselves for one major blow which would sure be rejoiced by the New Orleans Pelicans fanbase.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Shoves Ladder After Bucks’ Loss To 76ers
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Montrezl Harrell may need a crash course in basic manners and respect. The Bucks star took out his frustrations on a stadium worker’s ladder after Milwaukee’s 110-102 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center while Harrell decided to try and play tough guy with the two-time MVP.
Ex-Patriot Cordarrelle Patterson Breaks Long-Standing NFL Record
New England Patriots rookie Marcus Jones wasn’t the only player in the NFL to make headlines with a return touchdown Sunday. Atlanta Falcons offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson rewrote the NFL history books Sunday, registering his ninth kickoff return for a touchdown. Patterson, who has spent his last two seasons...
Tedy Bruschi Provides Pessimistic Outlook On Mac Jones’ Second Half
Tedy Bruschi is not expecting to see Mac Jones thrive these next few months as the Patriots fight for an AFC playoff spot. The first half of the 2022 NFL season wasn’t kind to Jones, who was sidelined for a month due to an ankle injury and didn’t offer much to write home about when he was behind center. Turnovers have been a legitimate issue for the sophomore signal-caller and he’s yet to throw multiple touchdown passes in a game on the campaign.
Next Rafael Devers? Red Sox Prospect Draws Eye-Popping Comparison
Red Sox fans might want to familiarize themselves with Miguel Bleis, because the hype train is gaining stream despite the 18-year-old prospect likely being several years away from reaching Boston. Bleis, an outfielder, is a vastly different player than Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers. Whereas Devers, a proven offensive...
Bears Loss Looks Worse With Potential Justin Fields Injury
The Bears likely don’t mind losing at this stage of their rebuild, but an injury to surging quarterback Justin Fields would hurt tremendously. Unfortunately for Chicago, it appears that could be a reality. Fields, after making headlines with magician-like plays in Chicago’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, was...
Twins Trade Third Baseman Gio Urshela to Angels
The Minnesota Twins have traded Gio Urshela to the Los Angeles Angels, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Minnesota received right-handed pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo in return for Urshela. The first question that may come to mind here is where Urshela will play for the Angels. Urshela is one of the best...
Patriots Rumors: Details On How Mac Jones Spent His Bye Week
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and starting quarterback Mac Jones return to action on Sunday at Gillette Stadium following their bye week, and new details have surfaced regarding how the second-year pro spent his time off. Utilizing the available time with the Patriots following their cakewalk Week...
