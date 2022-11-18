Read full article on original website
Lovetta Marie Mitchell
November 21, 1990 ~ November 17, 2022 (age 31) Lovetta Marie Mitchell, age 31, of St. Paul, MN, travelled to the spirit world on Thursday, November 17, 2022, in St. Paul. Lovetta was born on November 21, 1990, in Yakima, WA, was raised by her grandmother, Linda Mitchell, and made her home in St. Paul. Lovetta was a gifted artist who was known for her sketches of family and nature. She loved to read science fiction novels including Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings. She was an excellent baker and made beautifully detailed pies. She was a warm loving person who cared about everyone.
Thousands attend Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The F-M community and North Dakotans beyond flock to Scheels Arena for the annual Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase. You can find anything from arts and crafts to food and mini games. It’s a celebration of everything locally created in North Dakota as thousands swung...
In Case You Missed It: 11/14-11/20 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Just because snow shut down North Dakota for a little bit of the previous week, the news cycle never does. There’s been plenty of different stories about things occurring throughout the state, but unfortunately, not too many of them were positive. Here are the six major stories that took KX’s digital […]
Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed
MISSOULA — Lonna Fox moved to Missoula in 1994 when her daughter, Sarah Koke, had her first baby, and “Grandma Lonna” has lived near her family ever since. She helped raise her grandkids even though she’s in a wheelchair from an old spinal cord injury. In...
In ND, Is Bismarck The Most Expensive City To Live in?
What would you say? Of all the cities in North Dakota, which one is the most expensive to live in? When I ask you that, I'll bet you wonder what that is based on right? I mean sometimes it doesn't matter where you live, prices in stores and definitely at the gas pumps seem to be going up all the time, expenses seem to come from everywhere don't they? Would you also immediately think that THE most expensive city in North Dakota has got to be one of, if not THE largest city in the state - like Fargo? Not a bad guess considering they are almost double the size of Bismarck ( population wise ). Well WHY-NOT MINOT?
Feeding South Dakota hosts Thanksgiving meal distribution event
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rising gas and grocery prices have left some families struggling to afford their Thanksgiving meals, and Feeding South Dakota is working to change that. “With all the grocery bills and stuff going up, everything is going up it’s harder for people to get food. So,...
Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series Winter lineup
Love it or hate it, winter is right around the corner! Being the hardy, outdoor loving Minnesotans we are, the cold and snow does not make us run indoors. If you need some inspiration or fun ideas to get outside and enjoy the brisk air, check out our next series of Minnesota Outdoors Skills and Stewardship webinars! From hunting rabbits to ice fishing to dog sledding, we showcase some great ways to enjoy Minnesota winters during webinars hosted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Upcoming webinars are scheduled every Wednesday at noon through the winter. The courses are free, but participants are required to pre-register. Winter series topics are as follows and the registration page for the webinars is available on the DNR website.
Thanksgiving Giveaway/Dinner - Red Lake Community Center
Thanksgiving Giveaway/Dinner - Red Lake Community Center. For more information or to enter into the giveaway, call 218-679-3221 or 218-553-3411.
MnDOT 2022 construction season: nearly 260 projects advance traffic safety, mobility and accessibility
ST. PAUL, Minn. – As winter weather arrives across most of the state, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is wrapping up the 2022 construction season during which the agency advanced or completed 258 road and bridge projects. “This year’s robust road construction season significantly improved Minnesota’s transportation system with...
Minnesota Secures Federal Funding for Second Chance Workforce Services
St. Paul - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced today it has received up to $10 million dollars in federal funding through a Partners for Reentry Opportunities in Workforce Development (PROWD) grant to help incarcerated individuals prepare for and find employment in Minnesota after their release from federal correctional facilities. PROWD is a cooperative program overseen by the U.S. Departments of Justice and Labor. In Minnesota, DEED's CareerForce division will lead PROWD-funded services in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, along with the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC), other state agencies, and community organizations.
Elbow Lake business banned from operating in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Attorney General Drew Wrigley has announced that the Stutsman County District Court entered judgment against David Alex Hansen of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, doing business as Hansen Elevator Service. The court determined Hansen had engaged in consumer fraud by contracting to perform elevator service and repair for two condominiums in Valley City, and two grain elevators in Streeter and Doyon and then failed to complete the work.
Homelessness in North Dakota and what you can do to help
Reporter Kyara Brown spoke with Sherrice Roness, Homelessness Liaison for the Bismarck Public School, about the Freezin' for a Reason event.
Holiday travel crunch is on in North Dakota
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Travelers are met with sticker shock as holiday travel heats up. Travel platform Hopper forecasts Thanksgiving and Christmas travel to be up, with airfares the highest seen in five years. More people are expected to be taking trips this year too, which is a good thing...
MDA Seeks Feedback on the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is looking for public input on a draft application for the Minnesota Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) Program. Feedback can be provided by joining one of four virtual input sessions or through an online form available until December 12, 2022. Feedback shared during this process will inform the final application process for this competitive grant program, which is expected to be released in winter 2023.
New skin cancer treatment brought to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new skin cancer treatment has been brought to the state of North Dakota. The Fargo Center for Dermatology will be using image-guided superficial radiation therapy and low amounts of x-rays which is a non-surgical method. ”This is so exciting for our patients. They’re...
Blackfeet Nation Challenges Montana Ban on Vaccine Mandates as Infringement on Sovereignty
J.R. Myers' frustration grew as he read the email: To attend a local economic development council meeting in Browning - the largest community on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in northwestern Montana - he had to bring proof he was vaccinated against covid-19. It was November 2021. Six months earlier, Montana...
Just How Big Is The Biggest Home In North Dakota? A Look Inside
Sometimes size DOES matter and this is a MASSIVE home.
Thanksgiving Potluck Dinner held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022
A Thanksgiving Potluck Dinner was held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at 4 PM at the Little Rock Community Center.
Absolutely Gorgeous Hobbit Home is Available to Rent in Montana
As someone who is a nerd at heart, I can safely say that this is possibly one of the coolest Airbnb's I think I've ever seen. Have you ever wanted to know what it was like to live like the Hobbits from The Lord of the Rings? Well, for $182 per night, you can rent this Hobbit home in Clancy, just 15 minutes from downtown Helena.
Eyeing state surplus, Minnesota DNR to try again for huge outdoors investment
Repair crumbling boat ramps. Modernize antiquated fish hatcheries and campgrounds. Expand conservation land and storage for tree seedlings. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' to-do list is substantial, and with Democrats now in control of Minnesota's House, Senate and governor's office, the agency has a greater chance of getting the "once-in-a-generation" spending to manage natural resources and improve outdoors access it failed to secure last session.
