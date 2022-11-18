LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 30 points and 18 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 123-92 Sunday night to win three straight games for the first time since the first week of January. While LeBron James missed his fourth straight game with a left adductor strain, Davis came through with yet another prolific performance in his fellow superstar’s absence, producing three straight 30-point games for the first time since March 2020. Austin Reaves also scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half before the Lakers cruised to a victory that boosted the Pacific Division’s worst record to 5-10. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich missed the game with an illness after feeling unwell shortly before tipoff. Assistant Brett Brown ran San Antonio’s sideline in the absence of the 73-year-old Popovich, the winningest coach in NBA history and the Spurs’ bench boss since 1996. Devin Vassell scored 17 points for the Spurs, who have lost five straight and 10 of 11. Gorgui Dieng added seven points and seven rebounds while starting in place of injured Jakob Poeltl.

