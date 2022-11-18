5A Oregon high school football playoffs leaders through Round 2
Class 5A football playoffs statistical leaders through Round 2, based on information provided by coaches and statisticians.
Noah Blair (Thurston) photo by Leon Neuschwander
Passing yards
Noah Blair, Thurston - (20 - 29) 300 yards
Hogan Carmichael, Summit - (26 - 34) 298 yards
Konnor Bickford, Putnam - (15 - 25) 265 yards
Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - (11 - 28) 224 yards
Sawyer Teeney, Silverton - (16 - 28) 195 yards
Logan Malinowski, Bend - (8 - 14) 190 yards
Lukas Hews, West Albany - (6 - 12) 113 yards
Passing TDs
Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - 6 TDs (1 interception)
Hogan Carmichael, Summit - 6 TDs (0 interceptions)
Noah Blair, Thurston - 4 TDs (0 interceptions)
Logan Malinowski, Bend - 3 TDs (0 interceptions)
Konnor Bickford, Putnam - 2 TDs (0 interceptions)
Rushing yards
Sam Stephens, Summit - 371 yards on 45 carries
Jackson Pfeifer, Silverton - 267 yards on 32 carries
Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - 251 yards on 18 carries
Connor Dye, Springfield - 197 yards on 22 carries
Emilio Miranda, Dallas - 183 yards on 26 carries
Malakai Nutter, Bend - 181 yards on 29 carries
David Brown, Eagle Point - 178 yards on 31 carries
Jacob Ogden, Wilsonville - 172 yards on 17 carries
Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 171 yards on 25 carries
Jack Sorenson, Bend - 168 yards on 21 carries
Isaiah Mosley, Dallas - 166 yards on 15 carries
Rushing TDs
Jackson Pfeifer, Silverton - 5 TDs
Sam Stephens, Summit - 4 TDs
Malakai Nutter, Bend - 3 TDs
Jack Sorenson, Bend - 3 TDs
Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - 3 TDs
Alex Briseno, Silverton - 3 TDs
Connor Dye, Springfield - 2 TDs
Zayvian Webster, Dallas - 2 TDs
Corey Miller, Dallas - 2 TDs
Kaden Younger, South Albany - 2 TDs
Receiving yards
Blake Groshong, Bend - 197 yards on 6 receptions
Walker Bonar, Thurston - 137 yards on 13 receptions
James Bauman, Putnam - 130 yards on 8 receptions
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 122 yards on 5 receptions
Tyler Creswick, Putnam - 110 yards on 6 receptions
Ethan Carlson, Summit - 82 yards on 5 receptions
Luke Newell, Thurston - 73 yards on 2 receptions
Ethan Burkhead, Thurston - 71 yards on 3 receptions
Sam Cross, Summit - 68 yards on 2 receptions
Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 68 yards on 3 receptions
Dominic Castanon, Central - 65 yards on 4 receptions
Cohen Mulick, Silverton - 55 yards on 3 receptions
Receiving TDs
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 3 TDs
Charlie Ozolin, Summit - 2 TDs
Luke Newell, Thurston - 2 TDs
Blake Groshong, Bend - 2 TDs
Total tackles
Kaleo Kelly, Bend - 25 tackles
Dylan Nance, Wilsonville - 24 tackles
Jonny Lazaro, Wilsonville - 21 tackles
Romynn Schaefer, Thurston - 21 tackles
Ethan Dunnigan, Central - 21 tackles
Maxwell Louber, South Albany - 18 tackles
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 18 tackles
Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 17 tackles
Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 16 tackles
Trenton Karpstein, Bend - 15 tackles
Kheller Larson, Wilsonville - 15 tackles
Adam Tetrick, Putnam - 15 tackles
Tackles for loss
Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 7 tackles for loss
Stephen Ward, Dallas - 5 tackles for loss
Chip Allers, Summit - 4 tackles for loss
Romynn Schaefer, Thurston - 3.5 tackles for loss
Jonny Lazaro, Wilsonville - 3 tackles for loss
Corren Hester, Thurston - 3 tackles for loss
Brock Dunkin, Dallas - 3 tackles for loss
Kevin Rubio, Dallas - 3 tackles for loss
Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 3 tackles for loss
Max Williams, South Albany - 2.5 tackles for loss
Sacks
Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 6 sacks
Stephen Ward, Dallas - 3 sacks
Jonny Lazaro, Wilsonville - 2 sacks
Kevin Rubio, Dallas - 2 sacks
Interceptions
Sam Armstrong, Bend - 2 interceptions
Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 2 interceptions
Charlie Ozolin, Summit - 2 interceptions
Forced fumbles
Matthew Tanner, Putnam - 1 forced fumble
Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 1 forced fumble
Romynn Schaefer, Thurston - 1 forced fumble
Luis Guzman, Bend - 1 forced fumble
Non-offensive TDs
Sean Craven, Bend – 1 TD
Austin Baker, Bend – 1 TD
Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville – 1 TD
Diego Flores, Silverton – 1 TD
