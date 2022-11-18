ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

5A Oregon high school football playoffs leaders through Round 2

By Mike Wilson
 3 days ago

Class 5A football playoffs statistical leaders through Round 2, based on information provided by coaches and statisticians.

Leaders will be updated throughout the postseason. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com.

See the final regular-season leaders here.

Noah Blair (Thurston) photo by Leon Neuschwander

Passing yards

Noah Blair, Thurston - (20 - 29) 300 yards

Hogan Carmichael, Summit - (26 - 34) 298 yards

Konnor Bickford, Putnam - (15 - 25) 265 yards

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - (11 - 28) 224 yards

Sawyer Teeney, Silverton - (16 - 28) 195 yards

Logan Malinowski, Bend - (8 - 14) 190 yards

Lukas Hews, West Albany - (6 - 12) 113 yards

Passing TDs

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - 6 TDs (1 interception)

Hogan Carmichael, Summit - 6 TDs (0 interceptions)

Noah Blair, Thurston - 4 TDs (0 interceptions)

Logan Malinowski, Bend - 3 TDs (0 interceptions)

Konnor Bickford, Putnam - 2 TDs (0 interceptions)

Rushing yards

Sam Stephens, Summit - 371 yards on 45 carries

Jackson Pfeifer, Silverton - 267 yards on 32 carries

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - 251 yards on 18 carries

Connor Dye, Springfield - 197 yards on 22 carries

Emilio Miranda, Dallas - 183 yards on 26 carries

Malakai Nutter, Bend - 181 yards on 29 carries

David Brown, Eagle Point - 178 yards on 31 carries

Jacob Ogden, Wilsonville - 172 yards on 17 carries

Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 171 yards on 25 carries

Jack Sorenson, Bend - 168 yards on 21 carries

Isaiah Mosley, Dallas - 166 yards on 15 carries

Rushing TDs

Jackson Pfeifer, Silverton - 5 TDs

Sam Stephens, Summit - 4 TDs

Malakai Nutter, Bend - 3 TDs

Jack Sorenson, Bend - 3 TDs

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - 3 TDs

Alex Briseno, Silverton - 3 TDs

Connor Dye, Springfield - 2 TDs

Zayvian Webster, Dallas - 2 TDs

Corey Miller, Dallas - 2 TDs

Kaden Younger, South Albany - 2 TDs

Receiving yards

Blake Groshong, Bend - 197 yards on 6 receptions

Walker Bonar, Thurston - 137 yards on 13 receptions

James Bauman, Putnam - 130 yards on 8 receptions

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 122 yards on 5 receptions

Tyler Creswick, Putnam - 110 yards on 6 receptions

Ethan Carlson, Summit - 82 yards on 5 receptions

Luke Newell, Thurston - 73 yards on 2 receptions

Ethan Burkhead, Thurston - 71 yards on 3 receptions

Sam Cross, Summit - 68 yards on 2 receptions

Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 68 yards on 3 receptions

Dominic Castanon, Central - 65 yards on 4 receptions

Cohen Mulick, Silverton - 55 yards on 3 receptions

Receiving TDs

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 3 TDs

Charlie Ozolin, Summit - 2 TDs

Luke Newell, Thurston - 2 TDs

Blake Groshong, Bend - 2 TDs

Total tackles

Kaleo Kelly, Bend - 25 tackles

Dylan Nance, Wilsonville - 24 tackles

Jonny Lazaro, Wilsonville - 21 tackles

Romynn Schaefer, Thurston - 21 tackles

Ethan Dunnigan, Central - 21 tackles

Maxwell Louber, South Albany - 18 tackles

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 18 tackles

Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 17 tackles

Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 16 tackles

Trenton Karpstein, Bend - 15 tackles

Kheller Larson, Wilsonville - 15 tackles

Adam Tetrick, Putnam - 15 tackles

Tackles for loss

Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 7 tackles for loss

Stephen Ward, Dallas - 5 tackles for loss

Chip Allers, Summit - 4 tackles for loss

Romynn Schaefer, Thurston - 3.5 tackles for loss

Jonny Lazaro, Wilsonville - 3 tackles for loss

Corren Hester, Thurston - 3 tackles for loss

Brock Dunkin, Dallas - 3 tackles for loss

Kevin Rubio, Dallas - 3 tackles for loss

Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 3 tackles for loss

Max Williams, South Albany - 2.5 tackles for loss

Sacks

Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 6 sacks

Stephen Ward, Dallas - 3 sacks

Jonny Lazaro, Wilsonville - 2 sacks

Kevin Rubio, Dallas - 2 sacks

Interceptions

Sam Armstrong, Bend - 2 interceptions

Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 2 interceptions

Charlie Ozolin, Summit - 2 interceptions

Forced fumbles

Matthew Tanner, Putnam - 1 forced fumble

Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 1 forced fumble

Romynn Schaefer, Thurston - 1 forced fumble

Luis Guzman, Bend - 1 forced fumble

Non-offensive TDs

Sean Craven, Bend – 1 TD

Austin Baker, Bend – 1 TD

Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville – 1 TD

Diego Flores, Silverton – 1 TD

Round 2 football recap:

Top stars, best games, biggest wins

Comments / 0

