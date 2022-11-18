Read full article on original website
LeBron James sends massive shot at Lakers with Aaron Rodgers comment
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a horrible start this season and it is safe to say that LeBron James is not used to this kind of performance. While the season is young, the Lakers are also coming off of one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns have shown interest in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell involved in postgame altercation
Having made just 4-of-15 free throw attempts in an eight-point loss in Philadelphia on Friday night, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo came back out onto the Wells Fargo Center court after the game, hoping to make 10 shots in a row from the foul line before calling it a night. However,...
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors recalled two players from the G League.
Lakers, Pistons monitoring Miles Bridges situation
NBA teams reportedly have monitored the ongoing situation with Miles Bridges. Bridges, a former standout at Michigan State, has been in the news for insidious reasons. The Charlotte Hornets forward was charged with three felony charges, including domestic violence in the summer. His wife, Mychelle Johnson, accused him of allegedly attacking her in front of her Read more... The post Lakers, Pistons monitoring Miles Bridges situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut
Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists, and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
Kawhi Leonard Reveals Relationship With Gregg Popovich
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had a difficult breakup with the San Antonio Spurs. Despite this, Leonard still has love for Gregg Popovich. Speaking with reporters after Saturday night's win over the Spurs, Leonard credited Popovich for helping make him the player he is today. "He's the reason why I'm...
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s ‘dirty’ body check on Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo draws mixed reactions from NBA Twitter
Friday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers was not short in action. The contest pitted two of the best players in the game today in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, and the two superstars battled it out in what turned out to be a close encounter.
Lakers reportedly interested in controversial free agent
The Los Angeles Lakers may be pulling out all the stops as they desperately try to upgrade their roster. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Lakers are among several NBA teams who are monitoring the situation of Charlotte Hornets restricted agent forward Miles Bridges. Charania also names the Detroit Pistons as being in the mix.
Should the Chicago Bulls make a trade?
The Chicago Bulls were favored by at least 8 points and were expected to put forth a strong effort on their home court against an Orlando team that was missing one of its young best players in Paolo Banchero. The results were anything short of disappointing, as Zach Lavine finished 1-for-14 from the field and expressed his frustration with Coach Billy Donovan on being benched due to his poor shooting:
Michael Jordan's Career Record vs. NBA Legends: The GOAT Was Unstoppable
Michael Jordan faced a lot of NBA legends during his career. He was unstoppable during his mission with the Chicago Bulls, winning six championships in two three-peats.
Jalen Ramsey calling out LeBron for lying on LeBron's own show is a historically cocky move
As arguably the top corner in the NFL since he came into the league in 2016, Jalen Ramsey has never been one to back down, often matching up with the opposing team's top wide receiver. He can sometimes come off as quite cocky, as most corners do, but Ramsey is the rare breed who can actually back up all the talk on a semi-regular basis.
Clippers hit 21 3-pointers in 119-97 rout of Spurs
Paul George scored 21 points and hit five of the Clippers' season-high 21 3-pointers as Los Angeles routed the San Antonio Spurs 119-97
NBA roundup: Royce O'Neale, Nets tip Blazers at buzzer
November 18 - Royce O'Neale capped his first career triple-double by converting the tiebreaking tip-in with 0.7 second remaining as the visiting Brooklyn Nets earned a 109-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.
"Marbury and Francis ended up bonding and uniting against Brown" - Stephon Marbury and Steve Francis' short but epic stint with the Knicks
Larry Brown thought he could get rid of Stephon Marbury through Steve Francis. Instead, they teamed up against their coach.
Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Discussing Major NBA Trade
The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly opened up preliminary trade discussions involving sixth-year forward John Collins, per NBA insider Shams Charania. The Suns have been named as a possible frontrunner given their draft capital and need for depth at the forward position. Collins is off to the slowest start of his...
Spurs play LA Clippers, look to end road slide
LOS ANGELES (AP) — San Antonio will look to break its five-game road skid when the Spurs take on Los Angeles. Saturday’s game will be the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Clippers won the previous matchup 113-106. Los Angeles is 7-6 against the Western Conference, and San Antonio is 2-8 against […]
Lakers Twitter Loathes Patrick Beverley
Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers defeated the visiting Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena, 128-121, thanks in large part to the heroics of Anthony Davis, who turned in a masterful 38-point, 16-rebound double-double. Four perimeter players scored in double digits (Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves, Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn),...
Santi Aldama starting for Grizzlies Monday in place of inactive Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jaren Jackson Jr. is out due to right foot injury management, as the team is still being cautious after his offseason surgery. On Sunday, it'll be Aldama who gets the start down low. Our...
Bojan Bogdanovic scores 26 points in Thursday's loss to Clippers
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-5 FT) while also dishing out three assists, recording two steals, and grabbing three rebounds in the Pistons' 96-91 win over the Clippers. Fantasy Impact:. Bogdanovic has now scored over 20 points in three of his last five games for the...
