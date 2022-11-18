ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Lakers, Pistons monitoring Miles Bridges situation

NBA teams reportedly have monitored the ongoing situation with Miles Bridges. Bridges, a former standout at Michigan State, has been in the news for insidious reasons. The Charlotte Hornets forward was charged with three felony charges, including domestic violence in the summer. His wife, Mychelle Johnson, accused him of allegedly attacking her in front of her Read more... The post Lakers, Pistons monitoring Miles Bridges situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut

Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists, and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard Reveals Relationship With Gregg Popovich

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had a difficult breakup with the San Antonio Spurs. Despite this, Leonard still has love for Gregg Popovich. Speaking with reporters after Saturday night's win over the Spurs, Leonard credited Popovich for helping make him the player he is today. "He's the reason why I'm...
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly interested in controversial free agent

The Los Angeles Lakers may be pulling out all the stops as they desperately try to upgrade their roster. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Lakers are among several NBA teams who are monitoring the situation of Charlotte Hornets restricted agent forward Miles Bridges. Charania also names the Detroit Pistons as being in the mix.
Yardbarker

Should the Chicago Bulls make a trade?

The Chicago Bulls were favored by at least 8 points and were expected to put forth a strong effort on their home court against an Orlando team that was missing one of its young best players in Paolo Banchero. The results were anything short of disappointing, as Zach Lavine finished 1-for-14 from the field and expressed his frustration with Coach Billy Donovan on being benched due to his poor shooting:
Golf Digest

Jalen Ramsey calling out LeBron for lying on LeBron's own show is a historically cocky move

As arguably the top corner in the NFL since he came into the league in 2016, Jalen Ramsey has never been one to back down, often matching up with the opposing team's top wide receiver. He can sometimes come off as quite cocky, as most corners do, but Ramsey is the rare breed who can actually back up all the talk on a semi-regular basis.
The Spun

Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Discussing Major NBA Trade

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly opened up preliminary trade discussions involving sixth-year forward John Collins, per NBA insider Shams Charania. The Suns have been named as a possible frontrunner given their draft capital and need for depth at the forward position. Collins is off to the slowest start of his...
ValleyCentral

Spurs play LA Clippers, look to end road slide

LOS ANGELES (AP) — San Antonio will look to break its five-game road skid when the Spurs take on Los Angeles. Saturday’s game will be the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Clippers won the previous matchup 113-106. Los Angeles is 7-6 against the Western Conference, and San Antonio is 2-8 against […]
Yardbarker

Lakers Twitter Loathes Patrick Beverley

Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers defeated the visiting Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena, 128-121, thanks in large part to the heroics of Anthony Davis, who turned in a masterful 38-point, 16-rebound double-double. Four perimeter players scored in double digits (Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves, Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn),...
fantasypros.com

Bojan Bogdanovic scores 26 points in Thursday's loss to Clippers

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-5 FT) while also dishing out three assists, recording two steals, and grabbing three rebounds in the Pistons' 96-91 win over the Clippers. Fantasy Impact:. Bogdanovic has now scored over 20 points in three of his last five games for the...
