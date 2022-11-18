ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, MO

News To Know: business owners charged, time capsule preserved

LAMAR, Mo. – A married couple who operate a Lamar, Missouri business are now both charged with stealing. Denis and Brenda Masters own and operate “The Rustic Barn Flea Market” in Lamar. Authorities had previously charged Denis Masters with the theft of thousands of dollars worth of payments and goods. Now the prosecutor has added two felony stealing charges against both Denis and his wife Brenda. Click here for more information about this story.
C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue trailer stolen in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- On Saturday afternoon, around 4:45 pm, a trailer belonging to C.A.R.E. Animal Rescues was stolen from a location at 3880 W Sunshine, Springfield, MO. According to surveillance pictures provided by C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue, the vehicle associated with the crime looks to be a grey GMC SUV, as seen in the pictures below. Side […]
2 face charges for theft of Jeep near MSU campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two suspects wanted in the theft of a Jeep from an MSU student. Jordan Dickerson, of Marshfield, Mo., and Antonio Benford, of Bernie, Mo., face first-degree robbery charges. The theft happened on November 6 in a parking lot near the victim’s home in the...
Police investigate shooting at Dollar General in Springfield; shooter on the run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are searching for a shooting suspect after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside a Dollar General in Springfield. Officers responded to the Dollar General at 2422 West Division Street for a possible robbery a little before 8 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found the man outside the store shot. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police don’t believe his injuries are life-threatening.
Greene County authorities warn of scam claiming a relative in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam going around targeting the elderly population by asking for large sums of money. According to a Facebook post, victims of the scam have reported the scammers called the victims claiming to be a loved one either in jail or in a car accident.
Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar sustained damage Saturday morning after a fire broke out in the warehouse. According to the Central Polk County Fire Protection District, fire crews were sent to the location around 8 a.m. and wrapped up working the scene after 12 p.m.
Pittsburg shooting near Sonic injures one

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg Police officers were called to a shooting incident yesterday (11/18) around the 100 block of West 23rd Street. Officers then located a 32-year-old male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound, near the Sonic Drive-In. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and is in stable condition.
Murder trial looms for Joplin man; Accomplice Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Resulting in Death

TULSA, Mo. — A Joplin, Missouri, woman pleaded guilty Thursday, November 17, 2022 in federal court to kidnapping a woman whose body was later found in rural Mayes County, Oklahoma, in 2020, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a media release. Breanna Lynn Sloan, 23, admitted that from July 4, 2020, to July 5, 2020, she aided and abetted codefendant...
Joplin woman pleads to 2020 kidnapping; victim died

TULSA, Okla. – A Joplin woman pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to kidnapping a woman whose body was later found in rural Oklahoma. Breanna Lynn Sloan’s plea is connected to the July 2020 death of Jolene Walker Campbell. Her body was discovered on July 15, 2020, in...
