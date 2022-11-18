Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: business owners charged, time capsule preserved
LAMAR, Mo. – A married couple who operate a Lamar, Missouri business are now both charged with stealing. Denis and Brenda Masters own and operate “The Rustic Barn Flea Market” in Lamar. Authorities had previously charged Denis Masters with the theft of thousands of dollars worth of payments and goods. Now the prosecutor has added two felony stealing charges against both Denis and his wife Brenda. Click here for more information about this story.
C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue trailer stolen in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- On Saturday afternoon, around 4:45 pm, a trailer belonging to C.A.R.E. Animal Rescues was stolen from a location at 3880 W Sunshine, Springfield, MO. According to surveillance pictures provided by C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue, the vehicle associated with the crime looks to be a grey GMC SUV, as seen in the pictures below. Side […]
KYTV
2 face charges for theft of Jeep near MSU campus
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two suspects wanted in the theft of a Jeep from an MSU student. Jordan Dickerson, of Marshfield, Mo., and Antonio Benford, of Bernie, Mo., face first-degree robbery charges. The theft happened on November 6 in a parking lot near the victim’s home in the...
Police: Man admits to involvment in Nov. 17 Pittsburg shooting
Pittsburg Police Officers arrested a man who they say admitted to his involvement in a November 17 shooting in Pittsburg.
KYTV
Greene County authorities warn of scam claiming a relative in need
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam going around targeting the elderly population by asking for large sums of money. According to a Facebook post, victims of the scam have reported the scammers called the victims claiming to be a loved one either in jail or in a car accident.
Federal indictment charges Galena man as “armed career criminal”
A federal grand jury indicts a Galena, Kansas man for a crime in southwest Missouri.
Shooting in north Springfield leaves one person injured, SPD investigating
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that has led to one person being injured in a north Springfield parking lot Saturday night. According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were dispatched to a parking lot at 2422 W Division St. with reports of gunshots being fired. When officers arrived they found a person with […]
Kansas man indicted after leading law enforcement on high-speed motorcycle chase, tased 3 times
SPRINGFIELD, MO (KSNT) – A southeast Kansas man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase across state lines in October. The U.S. Department of Justice reports Douglas Eugene Alexius, 47, of Galena, Kansas, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in a […]
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Oklahoma officer released from hospital following high speed pursuit chase; suspect in custody
COMMERCE, Okla. – A Commerce police officer was admitted to a Joplin hospital Saturday night in critical condition following a high-speed pursuit, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Vernon Moyer, 39, of Commerce, was traveling north on County Road S 560 about two miles north of Commerce at a...
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
KYTV
Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar sustained damage Saturday morning after a fire broke out in the warehouse. According to the Central Polk County Fire Protection District, fire crews were sent to the location around 8 a.m. and wrapped up working the scene after 12 p.m.
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg shooting near Sonic injures one
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg Police officers were called to a shooting incident yesterday (11/18) around the 100 block of West 23rd Street. Officers then located a 32-year-old male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound, near the Sonic Drive-In. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and is in stable condition.
Message from Bradley Skaggs Family; Tow truck driver died Tuesday
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Bradley E. Skaggs, 18, of Lanagan, Mo. died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 of injuries in a tow truck crash on I-44 at Joplin, Mo. The EMS and Towing Community across the region habe been expressing heartfelt condolences. The family ask that as many can, come to services on Saturday morning. Message from Bradley’s family: First, and foremost...
Weekend Wrap (Nov. 19 & 20)
Here is a quick look at the top local stories from the weekend.
Murder trial looms for Joplin man; Accomplice Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Resulting in Death
TULSA, Mo. — A Joplin, Missouri, woman pleaded guilty Thursday, November 17, 2022 in federal court to kidnapping a woman whose body was later found in rural Mayes County, Oklahoma, in 2020, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a media release. Breanna Lynn Sloan, 23, admitted that from July 4, 2020, to July 5, 2020, she aided and abetted codefendant...
fourstateshomepage.com
Wichita Eagle
Man out on bond in fatal Chiefs game hit-and-run arrested in Kansas highway shooting
A 19-year-old charged in a fatal hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium last year has been arrested and accused of shooting at a vehicle with at least six passengers in Linn County, Kansas, earlier this month. Thomas Weyer of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on eight felony charges Nov. 2, more than...
