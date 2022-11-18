ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Mercy breaks ground on new Fort Smith clinic

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Mercy Hospital is building a new primary care in Fort Smith that will replace a clinic that was destroyed by a tornado in May 2019. A groundbreaking was held on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for Mercy Clinic Primary Care - Towson which will be located at 4600 Towson Ave., at the corner of Phoenix Avenue. Construction is expected to begin in the upcoming weeks with the hopes to open in late 2023.
Turkey Drive helps families through the River Valley Regional Food Bank

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The River Valley Regional Food Bank provides food to nearly 100,000 people in eight counties. "The need never goes down. People are hungry. It's went up since I've been here. The whole time, even once people got to go back to work from COVID and everything, the need never went down," Hattie Hamilton said.
Update of Rheem’s Arkansas headquarters to include learning center

Rheem, a manufacturer of HVAC equipment, water heaters, commercial and residential boilers, and commercial refrigeration equipment, has announced plans for a $20 million update to its headquarters in Fort Smith, Ark. The project, expected to create 100 jobs, will include a learning center for distributors and contractors.
City opens new Sain Street extension in north Fayetteville

The Sain Street extension is now open to traffic in north Fayetteville. Officials on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the project, which began in March 2021 as part of a longterm plan to provide a direct connection from Joyce Boulevard to the Fulbright Expressway and Interstate 49.
Water leaks causing ripples in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Driving around Fort Smith —whether on main roads or down residential streets— you can see water pool, or trickle down sidewalks and gutters. If it seems like more than usual, it's because according to Lance McAvoy, the utility director for the City of Fort Smith, after a downward trend to start the year, leaks have been increasing.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
Missing child located in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Update: Fort Smith police say the missing child has been found safe. The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Smith. She reportedly left home on Nov. 14 around 3 a.m. and was last seen...
Three 101-year-olds call small Arkansas town home

OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
Slippery conditions creating multiple accidents Friday morning

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Freezing conditions and icy roads have caused several incidents in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. A majority of incidents have occurred in Fayetteville on Interstate 49 near Fulbright Expressway. "Fortunately, most of those are minor fender benders," Dave Parker, Arkansas Department of Transportation Public Information...
