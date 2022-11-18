Read full article on original website
Creekmore's 2022 Annual Holiday Express set to kick off Nov. 28
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Creekmore's 23rd Annual Holiday Express event is set to kick off Monday, Nov. 28. The event will go on from Nov. 28 through Dec. 17. The City of Fort Smith made the announcement via Facebook and says this year there is a new 50 ft. pixelated tree and a tunnel.
5newsonline.com
Mercy breaks ground on new Fort Smith clinic
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Mercy Hospital is building a new primary care in Fort Smith that will replace a clinic that was destroyed by a tornado in May 2019. A groundbreaking was held on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for Mercy Clinic Primary Care - Towson which will be located at 4600 Towson Ave., at the corner of Phoenix Avenue. Construction is expected to begin in the upcoming weeks with the hopes to open in late 2023.
KHBS
Turkey Drive helps families through the River Valley Regional Food Bank
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The River Valley Regional Food Bank provides food to nearly 100,000 people in eight counties. "The need never goes down. People are hungry. It's went up since I've been here. The whole time, even once people got to go back to work from COVID and everything, the need never went down," Hattie Hamilton said.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas' best places for Christmas lights in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We've compiled a list of some of the best places to see holiday lights in Northwest Arkansas. Over 500,000 LED lights will shine on Fayetteville Square and downtown from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. .The display has been nominated by USA Today as one of the...
Motorcyclists to hold benefit ride for Ashley Bush
Border Riders, a motorcycle group, will host an hour-long benefit ride Nov. 19 in support of the slain mother and unborn daughter found in southern Missouri.
thefabricator.com
Update of Rheem’s Arkansas headquarters to include learning center
Rheem, a manufacturer of HVAC equipment, water heaters, commercial and residential boilers, and commercial refrigeration equipment, has announced plans for a $20 million update to its headquarters in Fort Smith, Ark. The project, expected to create 100 jobs, will include a learning center for distributors and contractors.
fayettevilleflyer.com
City opens new Sain Street extension in north Fayetteville
The Sain Street extension is now open to traffic in north Fayetteville. Officials on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the project, which began in March 2021 as part of a longterm plan to provide a direct connection from Joyce Boulevard to the Fulbright Expressway and Interstate 49.
Water leaks causing ripples in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Driving around Fort Smith —whether on main roads or down residential streets— you can see water pool, or trickle down sidewalks and gutters. If it seems like more than usual, it's because according to Lance McAvoy, the utility director for the City of Fort Smith, after a downward trend to start the year, leaks have been increasing.
siloamsprings.com
Siloam Springs Public Library Currently Closed
The Library is currently closed until further notice due to a maintenance issue. We apologize for the inconvenience and will update you when it opens back up.
Fort Smith accident causes traffic delays for next hour, police say
Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident at South 79th and Rogers Avenue. Injuries are reported but the extent is unknown at this time, according to a news release.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
Winter weather brings icy roads to Northwest Arkansas
Friday morning's roads took many Northwest Arkansas residents by surprise as they sat in traffic for several hours.
Lights of the Ozarks return to Downtown Fayetteville
On November 18 the Lights of the Ozarks are being turned on, bringing some holiday magic to Downtown Fayetteville.
Missing child located in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Update: Fort Smith police say the missing child has been found safe. The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Smith. She reportedly left home on Nov. 14 around 3 a.m. and was last seen...
Fort Smith police looking for missing 12-year-old girl
Fort Smith police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl reported missing by a family member around 9 p.m. on Nov. 17.
nwahomepage.com
UPDATE: Police looking for vehicle in alleged shots fired incident near Northside HS in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Fort Smith police say they are now looking for a 2013-2018 series Chevrolet Traverse. FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Fort Smith police are looking for a suspect vehicle seen leaving the scene. According to police, the vehicle is a dark-colored SUV,...
Three 101-year-olds call small Arkansas town home
OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
KHBS
Arkansas road crews should have been more aggressive ahead of storms, spokesperson says
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation has learned a lesson from Friday morning's wrecks in Northwest Arkansas, Dave Parker, a spokesperson, said. There were wrecks and countless delays on Interstate 49 and across Northwest Arkansas as flurries turned into snow. "The temperatures dropped into the lows 20s,...
KHBS
Slippery conditions creating multiple accidents Friday morning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Freezing conditions and icy roads have caused several incidents in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. A majority of incidents have occurred in Fayetteville on Interstate 49 near Fulbright Expressway. "Fortunately, most of those are minor fender benders," Dave Parker, Arkansas Department of Transportation Public Information...
