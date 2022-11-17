Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Judge hands Warnock victory on Saturday early voting in Georgia Senate runoff
A Fulton County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and other Democratic groups that sued to allow early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Georgia's Senate runoff election. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. took up the case Friday to determine whether Republican...
The GOP can't win Senate majority in Georgia's runoff. There's no incentive to vote for Walker.
This is a commentary by Robert Pawlicki, a member and former president of the Hamiltons, a non-partisan, civic-minded men’s organization based on Skidaway Island. Pawlicki is also a semi-retired psychologist who regularly contributes content to the Savannah Morning News regarding mental health and wellness. The votes are in. The...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Senate candidate Herschel Walker campaign together for 1st time
Fresh off his commanding reelection, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday played the role of dutiful Republican soldier as he campaigned for the first time alongside Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after spending months steering clear of his ticket-mate. The joint appearance reflects how important Kemp’s broad coalition will be in...
Jalopnik
Georgia's DUI Guy Josh McKay Lost His State Senate Race
Last month, we reported that a candidate for Georgia’s State Senate was on the board of an organization that advocates for weaker drunk driving laws. Fast forward to now: The election is over, the votes have been counted, and Josh McKay has officially lost. Georgia’s 11 Alive reports that his opponent, Nabilah Islam, won with 53 percent of the vote.
Cobb Elections recertifies election results in the wake of blunders
The Cobb Board of Elections recertified election results Friday after officials this week found a memory card of ballots...
Georgia Supreme Court will have final say on controversial heartbeat abortion law
ATLANTA — Just days after a Fulton County judge ruled that Georgia’s heartbeat abortion law was unconstitutional, the state Supreme Court will have the final say. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke with state lawmakers on both sides on Thursday. They say will not try new abortion legislation until the Supreme Court makes its ruling.
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know
There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
Georgia court declines to halt Saturday early runoff voting
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia appeals court ruling on Monday means that counties can offer early voting this coming Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. The Court of Appeals declined a request by the state to stay a lower...
WMAZ
Construction at Georgia Rivian site fouling water, neighbors say
RUTLEDGE, Ga. — Work has begun on a huge auto assembly plant project east of Atlanta, despite ongoing efforts to stop it. A judge is supposed to decide by Thanksgiving on a request from some residents to halt the work, citing environmental issues that emerged within days of the start of work.
Georgia Southern institute signs $15.7 million contract to help protect Georgia’s K-12 students from COVID-19
Georgia Southern University’s Institute for Health Logistics and Analytics has garnered a $15.7 million contract with the Georgia Department of Public Health to manage COVID-19 mitigation efforts in Georgia’s K-12 schools to help keep schools operating safely. “Despite the belief by many that COVID-19 is no longer a...
Doctors struggled to care for some patients under Georgia abortion law
Some metro Atlanta doctors say they struggled to navigate medical exceptions to Georgia abortion restrictions that were in place until last week, sometimes delaying treatment and increasing risks to pregnant patients.
