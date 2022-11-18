ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
njurbannews.com

Frontier Airlines fined millions; ordered to refund customers–including some in Trenton

Earlier this week, the Transportation Department fined Frontier Airlines more than $2,2 million in fees for failing to provide legitimate and expeditious refunds to thousands of disgruntled and dissatisfied passengers, including many at the busy Trenton-Mercer Municipal Airport. The low-cost, low-budget, and low-flying carrier is the only American airline company penalized by the Department of Transportation and was also assessed more in fines than any of the other six carriers named in the DOT filing, totaling more than $7 million, according to published reports.
TRENTON, NJ
MONTCO.Today

Early Phase Details of Elkins Estate Redevelopment Are Beginning to Emerge Ahead of 2Q23 Opening

Work continues on transforming buildings on the Elkins Estate property; this ballroom is in Elstowe Manor, an onsite lux hotel. Plans for the former Elkins Estate are emerging, providing a glimpse of its new identity as mixed-use commercial entity. Emma Dooling got a peek at the blueprints, which include the repurposing of Elstowe Manor into a boutique hotel. Her Philadelphia Business Journal account contained that information and other details.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
travelexperta.com

Philadelphia History Facts That Everyone Should Know

Philadelphia is one of the most historically rich cities to visit in the US. That’s what truly makes this place a worthy stopover or a full-on destination. Where else can you walk the streets, that are perfectly preserved, as they were when Ben Franklin, John Adams, George Washington and many more once walked along, rode horse buggies and made the United States what it is today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Recently-Finished Pipersville Development Celebrates the Sale of Their Last “Contemporary Townhome”

A brand new home development in Bucks County is already celebrating the final sale of one of their most popular townhome models. Lennar Philly Metro finished Lantern Ridge, a new addition of single-family homes and townhomes in Pipersville, earlier this month. Not that soon after opening up to buyers and renters, the new development has recently sold the last of their “contemporary townhome” models to a local family.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Desirable Eddystone Industrial Site Sells for $239.4M

The Delco Logistics Center in EddystoneImage via Alliance HP. Investment demand for warehouses in the Philadelphia region remains high as demonstrated by a recent $239.4 million purchase of the Delco Logistics Center and its two newly-constructed industrial buildings in Eddystone, writes Paul Schwedelson for Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Philadelphia man reported missing last seen inside Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating Missing Endangered Person Arias Flores. He was last seen on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 7:00 am inside the Philadelphia International Airport walking towards the baggage claim and Septa train platform. He is 5’9″, 150 lbs., brown eyes. Anyone with any information on Arias’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Philadelphia Police Department Airport Unit at 215-937-6927 or 911. The post Philadelphia man reported missing last seen inside Philadelphia International Airport appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 HolidayFest: A Longwood Christmas unveiled for 2022 holiday season

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS3 is once again celebrating the sights, sounds and spirit of the holidays. The holidays are in full bloom in Chester County and Longwood Gardens is unveiling its spectacular holiday decor. In the music room of Longwood Gardens you'll find two ladies dancing, trimmed top to bottom in festival florals. "This has been such an experience from a fashion designer's point of view, making a dress out of flowers basically," Paige Mueller said. The crafting of these delicate garments are thanks to design students from Drexel University. "The main inspiration for this when I initially did this sketch was...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Proposal would change Philadelphia's residency requirements for civil service jobs

A proposed revision to Philadelphia's residency requirements for civil service jobs may soon help the city fill thousands of vacancies. During Thursday's City Council meeting, Councilmember Helen Gym introduced legislation that she says would accelerate the city's recruiting capabilities by allowing city civil service employees to find a Philadelphia address within six months of employment. Currently, city workers must have a year of residency in Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy