Bangor, ME

B98.5

Massive Christmas Celebration Returning To Augusta Civic Center

Based in Augusta, but serving several Maine communities, Central Church is known for their huge outreach events. Their Memorial Day weekend service in Capitol Park, the Easter Egg Drop, and Serve Central. These events are about more than just promoting a message. The events really are about helping those in...
AUGUSTA, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20

TGIF! You know what that means, right? Yes, you guessed it, it's time for the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend in Maine. It is hard to believe it is Thanksgiving this coming week. There are plenty of holiday craft fairs to get names crossed off your holiday shopping list. The Maine Harvest Festival, celebrating farm-fresh Maine products, is this weekend in Bangor, and the Shriners “Feztival” of Trees is this weekend. Have a fabulous weekend!
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

Thanksgiving Day Dinner for Those Alone

For those alone on Thanksgiving Day, a free dinner will be available at the Safe Harbor Community Chapel, 50 Mill St., in Waldoboro (the former home of the VFW Hall) on Thanksgiving Day at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. This dinner is intended for those who find themselves alone on...
WALDOBORO, ME
penbaypilot.com

Go a Little Nuts in Downtown Camden

As you prepare for Thanksgiving, be sure to pick up some nuts from the Camden Rotary Club’s sales table in downtown Camden on Saturday, November 19, and Wednesday, November 23. What could be finer than presenting a bag of scrumptious holiday nuts to whoever’s cooking dinner for you on the big day? Nuts are also available at the Penobscot Bay Y, Camden National Bank (Downtown Camden, Camden Square, Rockland, and Union), TD Bank (Camden), and First National Bank (Downtown Camden). All sales will benefit local nonprofit organizations.
CAMDEN, ME
Z107.3

Old Epic Sports Building Will Be New Home Of Wabanaki Center

It's been a couple of months since Bangor's staple store, Epic Sports, closed its doors for good after 25 years of occupying space at 6 Central St. downtown. Upon its closing, many wondered what organization/business would occupy such a vast space on such a high-profile corner of the city. It...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!

It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Eastern Maine Community College hosts Hunger Awareness Dinner

BANGOR, Maine — Eastern Maine Community College hosted its first Hunger Awareness Dinner on Wednesday in Rangeley Hall. It started at 6 p.m. and went through 8 p.m. All proceeds from the event will support the school's food pantry on campus for its student community. Some of the proceeds will also be donated to the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter food pantry.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Construction has started on Three Corners Solar project

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Construction has commenced on Maine’s largest solar project. Longroad Energy is a U.S.-based renewable energy developer. The $200 million Three Corners Solar project is in Kennebec County. It is set to be completed by early 2024. The renewable energy generated by the project will be...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

$2 million to go to select Hancock County graduates

BUCKSPORT, Maine — Two graduates from Bucksport High School have committed $2 million to help future graduates from their own community. Shelby and Andy Silvernail made the announcement in the library of Bucksport High School, establishing the Silvernail Scholars program. Starting this spring, 10 students will be selected every...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Local news from Maine

