Macon leaders, churches hold Prevent the Violence event Saturday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Changing Mindsets, Inc. partners with several Macon churches, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and other Macon-Bibb leaders to address violence in Macon. They are holding a Prevent the Violence event on Saturday, November 19th at 11am. The event is happening at Unionville Baptist Church...
Houston County coroner: 1 dead, 3 injured after propane explosion at fundraiser event
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and three others were injured after a propane explosion Friday morning. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Warner Robins Police and Fire, along with Houston County EMS, responded to the 200 block of Tabor Drive just before 11:30 in reference to an explosion.
CREATE organization teaches Milledgeville students bike riding
MILLEGDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A non-profit in Baldwin County is teaching kindergarteners how to ride bikes through physical education. The organization CREATE is designed to teach kids to ride bikes at an early age. The group consists of volunteers looking to provide physical and social activities for young people that can lead to a healthier lifestyle.
NewTown Macon develops new downtown lofts
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – NewTown Macon is moving forward with its goal of providing more housing downtown. The non-profit organization recently completed the rehabilitation of the Lee Building on Third Street. It’s now been developed as vintage lofts available to rent. NewTown Macon’s Director of Place, Emily Hopkins,...
Dooly County baker competes on Food Network ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’
UNADILLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Middle Georgia baker is hoping to be rolling in the dough. Cory Jones is competed in Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge. The show airs Sunday, November 20th. Jones is the owner of Sweet Evelyn’s in Unadilla. He also owns Jones and Company, a...
Suspect arrested in Hancock County murder
SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The GBI has arrested a suspect in a murder case in Hancock County. Saturday Hancock County Deputies responded to a scene on College Avenue where they found 39 year old Robert May III lying dead in the street. The GBI obtained arrest warrants for 20...
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Perry hosts Wayne County
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Perry Panthers welcomed in the Wayne County Yellow Jackets on Friday night. The Panthers were ranked #3 in AAAA and had won 10 games in a row while allowing seven points or less in nine straight games. The Yellow Jackets were 9-2 after going 0-9 last season.
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Stratford hosts George Walton
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Stratford Eagles welcomed the George Walton Bulldogs to Eagle Field Friday night. The Eagles had won two in a row. The Bulldogs had won five in a row. The winner would play Tattnall or Westfield next week.
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Westfield travels to Tattnall for our Game of the Week
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Tattnall Trojans hosted the Westfield Hornets in our The End Zone Game of the Week. The Trojans were scoring 36 points per game while allowing 29 points per game. The Hornets were scoring 32 points per game and allowing 30 points per game. The...
