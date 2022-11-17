ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Macon leaders, churches hold Prevent the Violence event Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Changing Mindsets, Inc. partners with several Macon churches, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and other Macon-Bibb leaders to address violence in Macon. They are holding a Prevent the Violence event on Saturday, November 19th at 11am. The event is happening at Unionville Baptist Church...
CREATE organization teaches Milledgeville students bike riding

MILLEGDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A non-profit in Baldwin County is teaching kindergarteners how to ride bikes through physical education. The organization CREATE is designed to teach kids to ride bikes at an early age. The group consists of volunteers looking to provide physical and social activities for young people that can lead to a healthier lifestyle.
NewTown Macon develops new downtown lofts

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – NewTown Macon is moving forward with its goal of providing more housing downtown. The non-profit organization recently completed the rehabilitation of the Lee Building on Third Street. It’s now been developed as vintage lofts available to rent. NewTown Macon’s Director of Place, Emily Hopkins,...
Suspect arrested in Hancock County murder

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The GBI has arrested a suspect in a murder case in Hancock County. Saturday Hancock County Deputies responded to a scene on College Avenue where they found 39 year old Robert May III lying dead in the street. The GBI obtained arrest warrants for 20...
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Perry hosts Wayne County

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Perry Panthers welcomed in the Wayne County Yellow Jackets on Friday night. The Panthers were ranked #3 in AAAA and had won 10 games in a row while allowing seven points or less in nine straight games. The Yellow Jackets were 9-2 after going 0-9 last season.
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Stratford hosts George Walton

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Stratford Eagles welcomed the George Walton Bulldogs to Eagle Field Friday night. The Eagles had won two in a row. The Bulldogs had won five in a row. The winner would play Tattnall or Westfield next week.
