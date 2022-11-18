ELLIS COUNTY—Three people avoided injury when a small plane made a belly landing just after 1p.m. Saturday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1965 Mooney M20E piloted by John Michael Hershey, 58, Monument, Colorado, was making a final landing approach to Hays Regional Airport. The manual landing gear failed to fully engage.

