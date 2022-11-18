Effective: 2022-11-20 20:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The Saint Johns River at DeLand is forecast to slowly fall while remaining in Minor Flood Stage this week. Residents and interests along the river should expect a continuation of Minor flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.8 feet, Water starts to enter low lying buildings around Hontoon Island. Many secondary roads and homes in low lying areas are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EST Sunday the stage was 4.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.3 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Deland 4.0 4.7 Sun 7 pm 4.6 4.6 4.5 4.4 4.3

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO