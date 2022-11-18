Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Person seriously injured after downtown Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting downtown early Sunday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 about the incident in the 100 block of North 7th Street. Officials said at least one victim was […]
WSMV
Metro Police investigating fatal shooting of 19-year-old
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors at a south Nashville apartment complex said they heard the shots that left a 19-year-old man dead on Saturday morning. Char and ash are all that’s left of two cars that caught fire on Saturday morning. People living near the scene said they’re still in shock after waking up to paramedics carrying a man away in a stretcher.
Man charged after deadly shooting on Dellway Villa Road
Metro Police have charged a man after Friday afternoon's deadly shooting of Arthur Henderson at the Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road.
fox17.com
Man found shot to death in burning car that crashed at S. Nashville complex
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A 19-year-old is killed after being shot in his car in South Nashville. The Nashville Fire Department responded to the Southern Hills Condos, 370 Wallace Road, after 3 a.m. Saturday, and pulled a man from a burning car. Metro Nashville police discovered the victim, who died at the scene, had a gunshot wound.
19-year-old dies after early morning shooting, crash, fire in South Nashville parking lot
An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting -- which also led to a crash and a car fire -- in the parking lot of a South Nashville condo complex early Saturday morning.
Two New Arrests in Shooting that Wounded Child at Nashville Apartments
November 17, 2022 – Ongoing investigative work by Violent Crimes Division Detective Zach Maxa and TITANS Detective Jonathan Foote resulted in two additional arrests of persons involved in the May 14th daytime shooting at the Avalon of Hermitage Apartments on Andrew Jackson Way that wounded an innocent 10-year-old boy.
Cannon County corrections officer charged with aggravated assault
A TBI investigation has led to the arrest of a Cannon County corrections officer who is accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend.
fox17.com
Nashville woman finds video camera hidden in her bathroom, husband arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A man is arrested after his wife finds a camera hidden in the bathroom. A woman contacted Metro Nashville police on Thursday after finding a video camera in a light fixture in the bathroom at their house on Clarksville Pike. She told police that her husband, 39-year-old Horacio Minero-Hernandez, was remodeling one bathroom and told her to have her daughters take their showers in the other bathroom (where she found the camera).
One person killed in shooting at East Nashville apartment complex
One person was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon at an apartment complex in East Nashville after a witness overheard two men arguing.
Teens arrested after attempting to flee Metro police in stolen vehicle
A stolen vehicle has been recovered and two teenagers have been taken into custody following a police chase Thursday night.
Police ID pedestrian who died following Clarksville crash
The Clarksville Police Department has released the identity of the pedestrian who died after a Friday evening crash.
High speed chase through Nashville ends with arrest
Officers were patrolling the area of Murfreesboro Pike and Edge-O-Lake Drive Thursday when they spotted a Black Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding.
fox17.com
Two teens arrested after police spot stolen vehicle driving on Clarksville Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — TITANs detectives, along with Violent Crimes Division detectives, arrested two male teens Thursday night for driving in a stolen vehicle. Police recovered the stolen vehicle, along with a gun that was reported stolen, Metro Police report. Both teens have been charged in a juvenile court.
Teen charged after two juveniles shot in Hermitage
The shooting happened at the Avalon Apartments on Andrew Jackson Way back on May 14.
fox17.com
Nashville hatchet murder suspect sentenced to 25 years
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man accused of killing his former boss with a hatchet and meat cleaver will serve 25 years behind bars. In June 2018, Domenic Micheli had escaped a halfway house and went to Tennessee, where he attacked Joel Paavola at the Balance Training Gym in Belle Meade.
fox17.com
Police: Gunman jumps counter, threatens tellers during Bellevue bank robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are looking for a gunman they say jumped the teller counter at a bank in Bellevue during a robbery. It happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday at TB Credit Union on Highway 70 South. Police say the suspect threatened two tellers at gunpoint then...
fox17.com
TBI confirms August fire at Sumner County courthouse was intentionally set
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has ruled the fire at the Sumner County courthouse was intentionally set. Agents say arson is to blame for the courthouse that went up in flames in early August. Previously reviewed surveillance video showed two people in the...
‘Should not happen in our community’: Sumner County Mayor speaks after TBI officially rules courthouse fire arson
The flames, smoke, and chaos that filled the street can be remembered by many who live and work near the building.
clarksvillenow.com
CPD recommends ‘parking smart’ after recent vehicle burglaries
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – With the upcoming holiday season, the Clarksville Police Department is reminding motorists about the importance of “Parking Smart.”. CPD said they continue to receive reports of vehicle burglaries in residential areas, where individuals continue to “car hop,” searching for unlocked vehicles.
WSMV
Lebanon PD search for liquor store theft suspects
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is searching for several individuals who stole from a local liquor store. According to police, two men and a woman arrived at Liquor World located at 621 South Cumberland Street in a Dodge Durango. The suspects then entered the liquor store and stole several items.
