Nashville, TN

WKRN News 2

Person seriously injured after downtown Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting downtown early Sunday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 about the incident in the 100 block of North 7th Street. Officials said at least one victim was […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police investigating fatal shooting of 19-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors at a south Nashville apartment complex said they heard the shots that left a 19-year-old man dead on Saturday morning. Char and ash are all that’s left of two cars that caught fire on Saturday morning. People living near the scene said they’re still in shock after waking up to paramedics carrying a man away in a stretcher.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man found shot to death in burning car that crashed at S. Nashville complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A 19-year-old is killed after being shot in his car in South Nashville. The Nashville Fire Department responded to the Southern Hills Condos, 370 Wallace Road, after 3 a.m. Saturday, and pulled a man from a burning car. Metro Nashville police discovered the victim, who died at the scene, had a gunshot wound.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville woman finds video camera hidden in her bathroom, husband arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A man is arrested after his wife finds a camera hidden in the bathroom. A woman contacted Metro Nashville police on Thursday after finding a video camera in a light fixture in the bathroom at their house on Clarksville Pike. She told police that her husband, 39-year-old Horacio Minero-Hernandez, was remodeling one bathroom and told her to have her daughters take their showers in the other bathroom (where she found the camera).
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville hatchet murder suspect sentenced to 25 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man accused of killing his former boss with a hatchet and meat cleaver will serve 25 years behind bars. In June 2018, Domenic Micheli had escaped a halfway house and went to Tennessee, where he attacked Joel Paavola at the Balance Training Gym in Belle Meade.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

TBI confirms August fire at Sumner County courthouse was intentionally set

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has ruled the fire at the Sumner County courthouse was intentionally set. Agents say arson is to blame for the courthouse that went up in flames in early August. Previously reviewed surveillance video showed two people in the...
clarksvillenow.com

CPD recommends ‘parking smart’ after recent vehicle burglaries

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – With the upcoming holiday season, the Clarksville Police Department is reminding motorists about the importance of “Parking Smart.”. CPD said they continue to receive reports of vehicle burglaries in residential areas, where individuals continue to “car hop,” searching for unlocked vehicles.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Lebanon PD search for liquor store theft suspects

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is searching for several individuals who stole from a local liquor store. According to police, two men and a woman arrived at Liquor World located at 621 South Cumberland Street in a Dodge Durango. The suspects then entered the liquor store and stole several items.
LEBANON, TN

