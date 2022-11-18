(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 7.16% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Sunday, 20 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,129.90. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. Whenever a person talks about the stock market, they...

7 HOURS AGO