Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
NYSE FANG Over 6% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 6.86% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,639.26. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.22% up from its 52-week low and 0% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Is 14% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 14.94% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Tuesday, 22 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,449.40. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.54% up from its 52-week low and 30.34% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
S&P 500 Rises By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 7.36% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,024.41. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 266322457, 88.22% below its average volume of 2260910706.67. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Rises By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 7.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,217.89. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 38274495, 89.74% below its average volume of...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 5.26% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:08 EST on Tuesday, 22 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,174.41. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 3580070000, 42.73% below its average volume of 6251931551.5. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
Geo Group Stock Is 20% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Geo Group (NYSE: GEO) rose by a staggering 20.12% in 10 sessions from $8.45 to $10.15 at 19:36 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is rising 1.33% to $15,481.76, following the last session’s upward trend. Geo Group’s last close...
via.news
Silver Futures Over 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 9.92% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:52 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, Silver (SI) is $21.05. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 5135, 99.99% below its average volume of 16123299460.67. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
PetroChina Stock Drops By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 22:55 EST on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 1.33% to $15,481.76, following the last session’s upward trend. PetroChina’s last close...
via.news
Palladium Futures Is 8% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.4% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:53 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,887.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1509, 99.99% below its average volume of 5891757653.24. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 30.78% in 21 sessions from $62.76 to $82.08 at 14:20 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 1.09% to $15,444.06, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Jumps By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 10.31% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,398.74. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.38% up from its 52-week low and 11.58% down from its 52-week high....
via.news
Lumber Futures Slides By 21% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 21.64% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:55 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, Lumber (LBS) is $434.80. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 58, 99.99% below its average volume of 22527495.71. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Riot Blockchain Stock Over 9% Up As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 9.74% to $4.38 at 15:40 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.09% to $11,295.95, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, so far, an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Riot...
via.news
Datadog Stock Is 17% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) dropped by a staggering 17.15% in 5 sessions from $86.1 at -17.15, to $71.33 at 14:58 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.81% to $11,114.00, following the last session’s downward trend. Datadog’s...
via.news
Novavax Stock Falls By 21% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 21.75% in 5 sessions from $21.43 at -21.75, to $16.77 at 13:57 EST on Wednesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.23% to $11,200.37, following the last session’s upward trend. Novavax’s...
via.news
BeiGene Stock Went Down By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) dropped 9.46% to $176.24 at 15:56 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.06% to $11,141.10, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up to now, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. BeiGene’s...
via.news
EUR/CHF Down Momentum: 0.81% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.81% for the last 5 sessions. At 21:06 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.98. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.871% up from its 52-week low and 7.7% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
European shares struggle for direction as traders weigh rate outlook
Nov 24 (Reuters) - European stocks opened nearly flat on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting signalled a slowdown in its pace of interest rate hikes, with investors looking for fresh cues from the European Central Bank.
via.news
AI Correctly Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price for Enphase Energy and White Mountains Insurance Group
VIANEWS – The Innrs algorithm for artificial intelligence suggested yesterday a handful of financial assets that could make investors profit. Via News provides daily facts about an AI algorithm used to forecast the price of financial assets and their trend for next week. Innrs offers AI-based statistical tools that...
via.news
GBP/USD Potentially Bearish Ahead Of The FOMC Minutes: 1% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – On Wednesday morning, the GBP/USD exchange rate moved in a sideways direction as traders waited to see Federal Reserve minutes. The latest OECD report about the British economy was also well received by the pair. FOMC minutes aheadThe OECD released its carefully watched economic outlook Tuesday. According to the report, the British economy would be among the most underperforming in the G20 following Russia.
Comments / 0