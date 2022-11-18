Read full article on original website
Copper Futures Over 5% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 5% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Saturday, 19 November, Copper (HG) is $3.64. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 51677, 99.99% below its average volume of 16690180704.21. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
S&P 500 Over 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 7.72% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Friday, 18 November, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,948.92. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 336866804, 84.93% below its average volume of 2236599629.61. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
NYSE FANG Falls By 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 11.65% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Friday, 18 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,652.67. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.22% up from its 52-week low and 1% down from its 52-week high.
Novavax Stock Down By 21% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 21.49% in 5 sessions from $25.04 at -21.49, to $19.66 at 16:25 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.01% to $11,146.06, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
Platinum Futures Down Momentum With A 4% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.94% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:52 EST on Friday, 18 November, Platinum (PL) is $991.00. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 4412, 99.99% below its average volume of 12513219647.57. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
DouYu Stock Rises By 32% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DouYu (NASDAQ: DOYU) jumped by a staggering 32.89% in 10 sessions from $0.99 at 2022-11-07, to $1.32 at 22:42 EST on Sunday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.01% to $11,146.06, following the last session’s upward trend. DouYu’s...
IBOVESPA Down Momentum With A 5% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:15 EST on Friday, 18 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $109,940.95. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.4% up from its 52-week low and 9.61% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
Palladium Futures Up By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 7.68% for the last 10 sessions. At 01:50 EST on Friday, 18 November, Palladium (PA) is $2,041.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 13, 99.99% below its average volume of 5881822127.16. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 12.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 18 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,355.91. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.02% up from its 52-week low and 11.85% down from its 52-week high.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 18 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,583.56. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 50033857, 86.75% below its average volume of...
GBP/EUR Up Momentum: 0.95% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.95% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:11 EST on Sunday, 20 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.15. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.538% up from its 52-week low and 5.481% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
Natural Gas Futures Rises By 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 11.95% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:52 EST on Sunday, 20 November, Natural Gas (NG) is $6.37. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 98003, 99.99% below its average volume of 5910071931.16. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
Facebook Stock Went Up By Over 23% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: META) rose by a staggering 23.43% in 10 sessions from $90.79 at 2022-11-04, to $112.06 at 16:11 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.16% to $11,127.14, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Over 0% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:43 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.56% to $15,309.77, following the last session’s upward trend.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Drops By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell by a staggering 16.86% in 5 sessions from $1.72 at -16.86, to $1.43 at 19:26 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.01% to $11,146.06, following the last session’s upward trend.
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.27% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:15 EST on Friday, 18 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,131.59. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 679700108, 89.03% below its average volume of 6197756426.29. Concerning NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
HANG SENG INDEX Over 2% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 2.96% for the last session’s close. At 21:08 EST on Sunday, 20 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,460.60. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.51% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $17,910.20 and 4.99% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $18,378.10.
SmileDirectClub Already 4% Up, Almost Three Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 4.32% up. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.65, 84.85% under its 52-week high of $4.29. The last session, NASDAQ finished with SmileDirectClub (SDC) falling 5.84% to $0.65. NASDAQ dropped 0.35% to $11,144.96,...
Premier, The First Bancshares, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Premier (PINC), The First Bancshares (FBMS), RBB Bancorp (RBB) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Premier (PINC) 31.23 -0.98% 2.66% 2022-11-11 13:09:06. 2 The First Bancshares (FBMS) 32.40 -1.25% 2.62% 2022-11-09 03:49:13. 3...
