Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
USD/EUR Down By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 5.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:06 EST on Tuesday, 22 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.97. Whether you are a trader or an investor, you will want to pay close attention to the EUR/USD currency pair. The price of this pair is driven by a variety of factors, from interest rates to wider economic data.
via.news
Nikkei 225 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $28,453.95. Concerning Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.28% up from its 52-week low and 4.38% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Jumps By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 10.31% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,398.74. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.38% up from its 52-week low and 11.58% down from its 52-week high....
via.news
Silver Futures Up Momentum With A 11% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 11.93% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, Silver (SI) is $21.44. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 43931, 99.99% below its average volume of 16018090434.56. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.73% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,230.20. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.15% up from its 52-week low and 4.87%...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Is 16% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 16.37% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,648.69. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 20.9% up from its 52-week low and 29.55% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
EUR/USD Turns Defensive With Eyes On EU/US PMIs, Fed Minutes: (EURUSD) Over 1% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/USD buyers take a breather ahead of an eventful day, steady around 1.0300 during Wednesday’s Asian session after snapping three-day downtrend the previous day. That said, a firmer risk profile allowed the pair buyers to battle against the sellers the previous day. However, a slew of data/events are up for publishing today and hence cautious mood probe the momentum traders of late.
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Rises By 9% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 9.6% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,834.41. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 133698372, 95.82% below its average volume of 3198700951.45. Regarding NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news
CBOE Went Down By Over 4% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.42% for the last session’s close. At 17:08 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, CBOE (VIX) is $20.35. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.37% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.28 and 10.39% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.71.
via.news
Copper Futures Falls By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.67% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, Copper (HG) is $3.63. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 34867, 99.99% below its average volume of 16243621113.09. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Banco Bradesco Stock Down By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) fell by a staggering 20.78% in 10 sessions from $3.61 to $2.86 at 16:07 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 1.1% to $15,446.84, following the last session’s downward trend. Banco Bradesco’s last close...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Rises By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 7.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,217.89. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 38274495, 89.74% below its average volume of...
via.news
Platinum Futures Over 4% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.27% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:04 EST on Tuesday, 22 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,001.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 144, 99.99% below its average volume of 12824493698.62. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Geo Group Stock Is 20% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Geo Group (NYSE: GEO) rose by a staggering 20.12% in 10 sessions from $8.45 to $10.15 at 19:36 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is rising 1.33% to $15,481.76, following the last session’s upward trend. Geo Group’s last close...
via.news
USD/CHF Fall Towards 0.9420s
(VIANEWS) – The USD/CHF dives sharply, extending its losses to two straight days, after reaching a new two-week high of 0..9600, nearby the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9628. Failure to reclaim the former exacerbated a 200-pip fall. Therefore, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9430, losing almost 1%.
via.news
Riot Blockchain Stock Over 9% Up As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 9.74% to $4.38 at 15:40 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.09% to $11,295.95, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, so far, an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Riot...
via.news
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 30.78% in 21 sessions from $62.76 to $82.08 at 14:20 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 1.09% to $15,444.06, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
Pound highest since August on hopes of slower US rate hikes – business live
Sterling hits $1.21 as a “substantial majority” of Federal Reserve officials support slowing down the pace of interest rate rises soon
via.news
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down Momentum With A 30% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) fell by a staggering 30.54% in 10 sessions from $22.82 at 2022-11-08, to $15.85 at 14:41 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.81% to $11,114.00, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
Celsius Holdings Stock 11.41% Up On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Celsius Holdings (CELH) jumping 11.41% to $103.80 on Wednesday while NASDAQ rose 0.99% to $11,285.32. Celsius Holdings’s last close was $93.17, 21.17% below its 52-week high of $118.19. Is Celsius Holdings Stock a Good Investment?. Currently, Celsius Holdings, Inc. is...
Comments / 0