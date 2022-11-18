(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.42% for the last session’s close. At 17:08 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, CBOE (VIX) is $20.35. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.37% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.28 and 10.39% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.71.

10 HOURS AGO