Platinum Futures Is 5% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 5.06% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:52 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, Platinum (PL) is $990.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 9855, 99.99% below its average volume of 12719029125.6. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CHF Fall Towards 0.9420s
(VIANEWS) – The USD/CHF dives sharply, extending its losses to two straight days, after reaching a new two-week high of 0..9600, nearby the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9628. Failure to reclaim the former exacerbated a 200-pip fall. Therefore, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9430, losing almost 1%.
Silver Futures Over 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 9.92% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:52 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, Silver (SI) is $21.05. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 5135, 99.99% below its average volume of 16123299460.67. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Jumps By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 10.31% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,398.74. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.38% up from its 52-week low and 11.58% down from its 52-week high....
EUR/CHF Down Momentum: 0.81% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.81% for the last 5 sessions. At 21:06 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.98. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.871% up from its 52-week low and 7.7% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
S&P 500 Up By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.04% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:08 EST on Tuesday, 22 November, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,988.63. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 1112954000, 50.87% below its average volume of 2265337119.38. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
CBOE Went Down By Over 4% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.42% for the last session’s close. At 17:08 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, CBOE (VIX) is $20.35. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.37% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.28 and 10.39% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.71.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.73% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,230.20. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.15% up from its 52-week low and 4.87%...
NASDAQ Composite Up By 8% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 8.85% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,269.88. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 826528262, 86.61% below its average volume of 6173475580.96. Concerning NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Copper Futures Falls By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.67% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, Copper (HG) is $3.63. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 34867, 99.99% below its average volume of 16243621113.09. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Rises By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 7.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,217.89. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 38274495, 89.74% below its average volume of...
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Over 0% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 23:09 EST on Tuesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 1.33% to $15,481.76, following the last session’s upward trend.
Weibo Stock Over 27% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) jumped by a staggering 27.92% in 21 sessions from $10.71 at 2022-10-24, to $13.70 at 16:12 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.06% to $11,141.10, following the last session’s downward trend. Weibo’s...
Banco Bradesco Stock Down By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) fell by a staggering 20.78% in 10 sessions from $3.61 to $2.86 at 16:07 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 1.1% to $15,446.84, following the last session’s downward trend. Banco Bradesco’s last close...
Lumber Futures Slides By 21% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 21.64% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:55 EST on Wednesday, 23 November, Lumber (LBS) is $434.80. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 58, 99.99% below its average volume of 22527495.71. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
European shares struggle for direction as traders weigh rate outlook
Nov 24 (Reuters) - European stocks opened nearly flat on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting signalled a slowdown in its pace of interest rate hikes, with investors looking for fresh cues from the European Central Bank.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Down By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) dropped by a staggering 21.06% in 10 sessions from $5.46 at 2022-11-16, to $4.31 at 15:10 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.89% to $11,274.41, following the last session’s upward trend. TherapeuticsMD’s...
Novavax Stock Falls By 21% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 21.75% in 5 sessions from $21.43 at -21.75, to $16.77 at 13:57 EST on Wednesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.23% to $11,200.37, following the last session’s upward trend. Novavax’s...
BeiGene Stock Went Down By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) dropped 9.46% to $176.24 at 15:56 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.06% to $11,141.10, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up to now, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. BeiGene’s...
Huazhu Group Stock Rises By 34% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) rose by a staggering 34.97% in 21 sessions from $25.88 at 2022-10-24, to $34.93 at 15:13 EST on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.81% to $11,114.00, following the last session’s downward trend.
