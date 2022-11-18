ATTN. Tillamook County Landowners: Fill Site request to Local Landowners for Tillamook County Public Works

NEHALEM BAY FIRE & RESCUE WOULD LIKE TO REQUEST THAT NO OUTSIDE BURNING IS CONDUCTED UNTIL THE WEATHER CHANGES. November 18, 2022 at approximately 10:30 am, NBFR was requested by Weyerhaeuser to assist with a slash burn east of Oswald West State Park that had spread due to high east winds. Upon arriving, crews found approximately three acres burning in steep terrain and spreading. Despite strong winds and low humidity, crews were able to halt the spread of the fire to the north, south and east, but the fire continues to burn slowly to the west in heavy timber. Weyerhaeuser fire crews monitored the fire throughout the night, and a plan developed to halt the westward progress.

NEHALEM, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO