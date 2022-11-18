ATTN. Tillamook County Landowners: Fill Site request to Local Landowners for Tillamook County Public Works

Read full article on original website
MESSAGE FROM NEHALEM BAY FIRE & RESCUE: Crews Assist with 20 acre fire east of Oswald West State Park Nov. 18th; Request NO OUTSIDE BURNING
NEHALEM BAY FIRE & RESCUE WOULD LIKE TO REQUEST THAT NO OUTSIDE BURNING IS CONDUCTED UNTIL THE WEATHER CHANGES. November 18, 2022 at approximately 10:30 am, NBFR was requested by Weyerhaeuser to assist with a slash burn east of Oswald West State Park that had spread due to high east winds. Upon arriving, crews found approximately three acres burning in steep terrain and spreading. Despite strong winds and low humidity, crews were able to halt the spread of the fire to the north, south and east, but the fire continues to burn slowly to the west in heavy timber. Weyerhaeuser fire crews monitored the fire throughout the night, and a plan developed to halt the westward progress.
TILLAMOOK SCHOOL DISTRICT #9: Special Board Meeting Mon. Nov. 21st to Appoint Interim Superintendent
TSD9 Board of Directors will hold a Special Board Meeting on Monday, November 21, 2022, 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at the district office. There is a Zoom option for those wishing to attend virtually. TILLAMOOK SCHOOL DISTRICT #9 BOARD OF DIRECTORS. Special Board Meeting – Nov. 21, 22...
OREGON DEPT. OF FORESTRY: EAST WINDS DRIVE SEVERAL FIRES ON STATE, PRIVATE GROUND IN CLATSOP COUNTY
Friday a.m. update – Several fires on state and private industrial forestland in Clatsop County resulting from escaped burn piles and driven by east winds have resulted in Level 3 evacuations of four homes and a limited road closure. The largest of the fires, the 98 Delta Fire, is...
Two Wildfires Reported in Clatsop County
Smoke is visible from two wildland fires that are currently being worked by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Clatsop County. There are no evacuation orders in place. One fire is about two miles northwest of Saddle Mountain State Natural Area near Saddle Mountain Road.The second fire is about six miles southeast of Jewell, near the Clatsop and Columbia counties’ border, between Ginger, Stanley, and Selder Creeks. Clatsop County Emergency Management and Public Health are closely monitoring air quality levels and will provide updates to the public as needed. For more information, visit the Oregon Dept. of Forestry website.
MULTIPLE LOCAL FIRE CREWS RESPOND, CONTAIN TILLAMOOK HEAD WILDFIRE, FIRST REPORTED NOV. 17
Emergency responders, including 13 response vehicles and approximately 40 personnel, from Cannon Beach, Gearhart, Warrenton, Astoria, Lewis & Clark, Olney-Walluski, Hamlet, Knappa, Nehalem, Elsie-Vinemaple and the Oregon Military Department supported Seaside in this second-alarm response. Mutual aid units were dismissed from the scene beginning around 2 a.m. and all units had cleared by 6:50 a.m. There were no reports of injuries.
OREGON DEPT. OF FORESTRY – FIRE UPDATE: Clatsop County 11/19/22
Good progress is being made on all fires, and containment lines continue to be established. The Oregon Department of Forestry, local landowners and fire departments are working together to control the fires prior to Thanksgiving. The largest of the fires, the 98 Delta Fire about 10 miles east of Gearhart,...
Robinwood residents frustrated with Highway 43 improvement process
Neighbors concerned with West Linn and ODOT plans to reconfigure intersections. With planned improvements for Highway 43 finally beginning to inch forward after several years of delays and discussions between the city of West Linn and the Oregon Department of Transportation, residents of the Robinwood neighborhood are pushing back. While the city and ODOT initially planned to improve most of the highway between the former Marylhurst University property and I-205, rising costs and limited funds forced the agencies to reduce the project scope. Now, West Linn is focusing on reworking the intersections at Cedaroak Drive and Hidden Springs Road near...
Message to all Tillamook County Residents: Measure 114
I have received many questions and inquiries regarding Measure 114. Unfortunately, at this time, there is little concrete information that I can report except that it is scheduled to go into effect on December 8, 2022. I have been involved in several meetings with other Oregon Sheriffs and the Oregon Sheriffs Association’s legal staff to discuss how we will be moving forward as the extensive and far-reaching ramifications of this Measure become a reality.
ODF: Level 3 evacuations ordered for wind-driven fire in Clatsop County
Level 3 "go now" evacuations have been ordered after escaped burned piles, propelled by east winds, sparked several fires, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Multnomah County Board Seeks to Rename Sauvie Island Bridge
Multnomah County commissioners voted Thursday to advance a plan to rename the Sauvie Island Bridge to more accurately reflect the indigenous population that first inhabited the area. Multnomah County owns the bridge connecting NW St. Helens Rd. to the island, while the island itself is owned by the state of Oregon.
City Council Will Threaten to Withhold Homeless Service Funding Unless County Pays for Rental Assistance
Portland City Council is prepared Thursday to gut the annual budget for the region's agency dedicated to addressing homelessness if county legislators don't dole out additional funding to cover regional rent assistance. The request illustrates a growing animosity between members of city council and the county board of commissioners, and has been characterized as “political posturing” by local homeless advocates.
East Portland residents, school officials say large warehouse will bring more pollution, despite city’s commitment to ‘environmental justice’
The Kmart store at the corner of 122nd and Sandy Boulevard had been a community fixture for nearly 50 years. When the store shuttered four years ago, the property quickly became an eyesore. Windows were boarded up with plywood. A group of homeless campers settled in across the street. Residents...
Four homes under evacuation due to wildfire near Gearhart
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Evacuations have been issued due to a wildfire burning near Gearhart, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. ODF said there are several fires on state and private industrial forestland in Clatsop County due to escaped burn piles and driven by east winds. The biggest...
There's talk on the streets
StreetSaver program helps city of Woodburn determine condition of its streets, prioritize repairsJust like looking at the final-cut roster after tryouts wrap up, Woodburn residents can look at a list below to see if their street or a street nearby is a pending candidate for improvements. Woodburn Public Works Director Curtis Stultz shared a presentation with the Woodburn City Council on Monday, Nov. 14, which included discussion about StreetSaver software, which the city uses to collect data on streets, rank their condition and develop a list of priorities for street improvements. The current list of selected streets are: 2nd St.,...
Former Marylhurst University campus to become first affordable housing development for families in Lake Oswego
After sitting empty for several years, the former Marylhurst University property in Lake Oswego will soon become the site of a new affordable housing building, Marylhurst Commons. A coalition of local, state, and national organizations broke ground on the project Friday. Marylhurst Commons will consist of 100 units, ranging from...
Forest Grove faces severe rent burden
One-third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income to their landlord.A third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income on rent, according to a sample of U.S. Census Bureau data from 2022. State law defines a severe rent burden as when at least 25% of renters pay more than 50% of their income on housing costs. Forest Grove is well above that point, the data indicates. "Land is expensive and construction costs are high. Housing production is also a primary factor. The private sector builds the vast majority of homes and those...
Forestry Experts Shed Light on ‘Unusual’ Wildfire Activity in Northwest US
In most regions across the Unites States, wildfire season typically runs from April and May through the end of October. However, despite that Thanksgiving is less than a week away and we are rapidly approaching the end of November, areas across the northwestern regions of the country are still experiencing serious wildfire danger. As crews work to put out blazes currently burning in states including Oregon and Washington, forestry experts have begun to shed light on the “unusual” wildfire activity.
Interstate Bridge lifts for emergency repair after cable comes loose
The southbound Interstate Bridge lifted for an emergency repair after a cable came loose on Thursday afternoon, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
All Aboard! The Holiday Express Train Is Departing Soon From Portland
Are you looking for something fun to do to get into the holiday spirit this year? Well, the Holiday Express train, is back for the first time in a while. This magical experience may be just the ticket if you want to try something new with friends and family this year.
STREET LIVES: Mark Moseley, water spiller
Homeless Portland man now has an unorthodox way to raise cash, having gone from Intel to tech startup to street Mark Moseley was sitting outside Safeway on Northwest 13th Avenue on a cold November morning, emptying fresh bottles of mineral water onto the sidewalk. He buys 12 packs of bottled water using his SNAP card (aka food stamps), which he gets because he is low-income and lives in the Doreen's Place homeless shelter. He spends $4 a 12-pack, plus $2.40 in bottle deposits. He pours the water out and takes the bottles back to get the $2.40 in cash...
