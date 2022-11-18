Read full article on original website
kdal610.com
Game 14: UMD at Western Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a weird, wild, crazy UMD win on Friday, the Bulldogs will try for their first NCHC sweep of the season here against a Western Michigan team that will surely be ready to go. Before last Saturday’s game with Omaha, UMD coach Scott Sandelin talked about...
8 Thoughts: UMD Wins Instant Classic
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As I wrote Thursday, UMD coach Scott Sandelin knows Lawson Ice Arena is a unique place to play. But he didn’t want to overload his group, flush with 12 newcomers (11 on the trip, nine in the lineup Friday), with information about the environment. Here’s...
Bentleyville Opens For Season Saturday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A skydiving Santa and fireworks will open the 2022 edition of the Bentleyville Tour of Lights at Bayfront Park in Duluth Saturday evening. The popular attraction features five million lights on displays that surround a giant lighted Christmas tree. Bentleyville will be open from 5...
Christmas City Parade On Friday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The annual Christmas City of the North Parade will be held Friday evening through downtown Duluth. The parade begins at 6:30 in front of Fitgers at 6th Avenue East and will continue down Superior Street to 4th Avenue West. Several road closures and parking restrictions...
