How Much Water Should You Drink If You're In Your 60s?
Many of us go out of our way to eat nutritious foods and get our veggies and fruit in daily, and also find time to move our bodies and work out (via Medical News Today). We do our best to sleep well and destress with yoga, meditation, or mindfulness. Yet many of us do not make it a point to drink water throughout our busy days. The truth is we're missing a lot when we don't consume enough water.
A woman's stroke symptoms were mistaken for an ear infection when she went to the ER with dizziness and tingling
Danielle Lance, 34, had a stroke in January 2022 after fighting a double ear infection. Doctors thought her dizziness was caused by the ear infection — until her right side went numb. Loss of balance, facial drooping, and arm numbness may signal a possible stroke. Danielle Lance, a paramedic...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for an irregular heartbeat?
Medications for an irregular heartbeat — known as arrhythmia — aim to treat symptoms and prevent damage to a person’s heart and other organs. Depending on the type of arrhythmia, medication can help slow or regulate a person’s heartbeat. Arrhythmias affect. 1.5–5% — of the population,...
The Factors That Put You At Risk For A Blood Clot In Your Arm
Blood clots in the arm can be dangerous. Here are the signs and symptoms to look out for, and how you can help prevent blood clots from developing.
Medical News Today
What to know about Sweet syndrome
Sweet syndrome is a rare inflammatory condition. It involves a sudden onset of fever and painful skin rashes. Sweet syndrome, or acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis, is a rare skin condition. It takes its name from Dr. Robert Douglas Sweet, who first described the condition in 1964. The condition falls under...
Eye discharge in dogs: Vet's guide to causes and treatment
Wondering whether eye discharge in dogs is normal or a sign of a deeper problem? If your dog gets some sticky bits in the corner of their eyes now and then, it's likely you've considered it nothing more than than a little gunk. But what if you've noticed that your...
MedicalXpress
Implanted pump safely delivers chemo straight to brain in patients with brain cancer
A significant obstacle to treating brain cancer is not the cancer, but the brain itself. The blood-brain barrier is an important aspect of the brain's blood vessels that prevents poisons, viruses, and bacteria in blood from infiltrating the brain—but it inadvertently blocks most therapeutic substances. Nanoparticles, focused ultrasound, clever...
cancerhealth.com
Treating Breathing Problems in People with Cancer
People with advanced cancer can have a host of symptoms that harm their quality of life. For those with trouble breathing, called dyspnea, drugs called corticosteroids are often prescribed to provide relief. But in a new study—the largest ever clinical trial of steroids for dyspnea caused by advanced cancer—these drugs...
Healthline
Ureteroscopy with Laser Lithotripsy: Treatment for Kidney Stones
Ureteroscopy with laser lithotripsy (ULL) is a medical procedure that breaks up kidney stones lodged in a ureter. Ureters are the tubes that connect your kidneys and bladder. Kidney stones affect about 1 in 10 people in the United States, and their prevalence has risen. Doctors use many interventions to treat the condition. ULL combines two procedures:
cohaitungchi.com
How Do Naturopathic Doctors Treat Hypothyroidism?
Of the 20 million Americans who have thyroid disease, most have hypothyroidism, a condition where the thyroid gland can’t make enough thyroid hormone to keep the body running normally. More common in women than men, hypothyroidism can have a number of genetic, nutritional, and immune-related underlying causes and contributing...
curetoday.com
I Was Unprepared for the ‘Stark Realities’ of Cancer Survivorship
As both a physician and a cancer survivor, here are three things I’ve learned about life after active treatment — a stage I found myself woefully unprepared for. Survivorship is that thing that everyone diagnosed with cancer strives to achieve. We yearn to be able to say, “I survived cancer” and get past all the treatment, endless clinic visits, tests and scans. We want to be able to celebrate victory, and to move beyond the present and focus on the future.
7 concerning symptoms that show your stomach pain shouldn't be ignored, according to gut health experts
It's not uncommon to feel occasional stomach discomfort, but it can also indicate severe conditions like gallbladder inflammation.
Medical News Today
Seizure after stroke: What to know
There are two types of stroke: ischemic and hemorrhagic. Either type may cause seizures. Medical professionals refer to such seizures as “post-stroke seizures.”. Ischemic stroke occurs when a blockage within a blood vessel interrupts the blood supply to the brain. Hemorrhagic stroke occurs due to a bleed on or around the brain.
wpgxfox28.com
Understanding the Whiplash-Associated Disorder (WAD) Classification
Originally Posted On: https://www.jameshbrown.com/understanding-the-whiplash-associated-disorder-wad-classification/. Whiplash-associated disorder (WAD) is the term used to describe a cluster of symptoms. Whiplash is one of the most common injuries in car accidents. Whiplash refers to a neck injury from the forceful motion of the neck, often experienced in rear-end collisions. This forceful motion can cause ligaments, muscles, nerves and spinal cord injuries.
MedicalXpress
Nitrous oxide is not a laughing matter
Medical professionals are calling for tighter restrictions on the sale of nitrous oxide gas cartridges, colloquially known as "nangs," due to potentially serious harm for users including lasting neurological damage. Nitrous oxide or "laughing gas" is normally used by dentists and medical professionals to provide sedation and pain relief to patients undergoing minor procedures. It's also a food additive, used to aerate whipped cream, and sold in gas cartridges online and in convenience stores.
