Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
doniphanherald.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in Nebraska
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
KETV.com
Company prepping to start mining operations in Southeast Nebraska
The company behind an upcoming mining project in Southeast Nebraska is hoping it will become an economic boon for the state. The Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project will produce the materials needed for mega-infrastructures and aerospace tech. Worldwide, demand for critical minerals like niobium is increasing, and Nebraska might just...
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: University announces historic statewide $3 billion fundraising campaign
The University of Nebraska’s top executives announced the largest fundraising campaign in the history of the university on Tuesday. The 30-minute address detailed the university’s plans to raise $3 billion across 150,000 unique donors through its “Only in Nebraska” campaign, according to University President Ted Carter. The chancellors of the university’s four campuses, including Ronnie Green, Chancellor for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln each detailed what areas of their campuses would benefit from the funding.
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska awards $500,000 to the Omaha Equestrian Foundation for international competition
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Omaha Equestrian Foundation received a $500,000 grant from the state as part of a sponsorship program for international competition. The funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act to help communities with COVID-19 recovery efforts. One of the programs that the Nebraska Legislature created...
klkntv.com
Warmer air is finally here
After a week and a half of temperatures below average, we finally got back to normal on Sunday. This will continue for the next several days, too!. Highs will be in the lower and middle 50s through the middle of the week, then a small disturbance will roll through cooling us off a little. There will be a small chance for some mixed precipitation (mainly north) on Thursday with temperatures in the middle and upper 40s. We get back into the 50s as we head through next weekend.
klkntv.com
‘A godsend’: Hundreds head to Lincoln event for rent and utility assistance
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Friday, Lincolnites flooded the Urban Development Department’s Rent and Utilities Assistance Event to apply for financial help after the COVID-19 pandemic. The program has dispersed money to 5,000 Lincoln homes, totaling $40 million in financial aid. With the end of the program swiftly...
kfornow.com
Pillen Names Economic Development Director
LINCOLN, NE (November 18, 2022) – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced he will be retaining Tony Goins as the Director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. “Tony has a proven track record of executive experience that has created value and a business mindset for the state of Nebraska,”...
New consultant hired to review plan to mitigate damage to Sandhills stream
Another consultant has been hired to review plans for repairing damage to a remote Sandhills stream, inundated two years ago by a deluge of sand from an unauthorized drainage ditch.
WOWT
94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 94-year-old Omaha woman has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get documentation that she even exists. Though born in Canada with family in Scotland, Jeanie Brotherston only travels by walker these days. So when she moved to an Omaha retirement community, she no longer needed her passport or Michigan driver’s license.
klkntv.com
UNL hosts forum on resilience in agriculture
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Professors, researchers and others took part in a conference at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Thursday to discuss resilience in agriculture. With seemingly more intense weather patterns in Nebraska, there’s a growing need for farmers and ranchers to adapt to the climate and other factors.
etxview.com
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen is focused on state budget briefings now, with a policy eye cast on later development of an agenda targeting property tax reduction and school funding reform, along with formation of a fiscally conservative two-year state budget proposal. During an interview at the Capitol, Pillen said he "will...
News Channel Nebraska
Leone resigns city administration post in Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Leone, who took the job during the pandemic of 2020, said finance and budget development are keys to the position. He also lists acquiring a 43-acre site to develop workforce housing among his accomplishments at Nebraska City.
1011now.com
SCENE VIDEO: North Lincoln house fire
Lucas Katayama came to the United States to play American football as a foreign exchange student. He found a home at Parkview Christian and has helped the Patriots reach the Class D6 championship. Turkey troubles: Customers feeling the pinch while putting together holiday meals. Updated: 6 hours ago. At this...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks seeking submissions for magazine photo contest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Do you have photos of Nebraska’s many stunning locales?. Well, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is looking for photos to feature in its Nebraskaland Magazine. Game and Parks will be accepting submissions until Jan. 1. Photographers of all ages and skills are asked...
klkntv.com
2,000 birds fill event center despite tough year with avian flu
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster Event Center was filled with caws and honks during the state poultry show. Over 2,000 chickens, geese, ducks and turkeys showed off their feathers this weekend. This was quite the change from this past spring, where previously no poultry events were allowed in...
WOWT
Caught on cam: Red SUV steals Omaha man’s German Shepherd puppy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, a desperate dog owner is looking for his new German Shepherd puppy. Caught on camera at the corner of 65th Street and Lafayette Ave., you can see a red SUV, lying in wait. It pulls up and snatches a 9-week-old puppy and speeds away. “I...
Former KMTV weatherman Tony Cervantes passes away
Former KMTV weatherman and Marine Corps veteran Tony Cervantes passed away Monday in Omaha. He served in Vietnam and worked at KMTV in the late 70s and 80s.
Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
1011now.com
Hundreds wait in the cold seeking rental assistance
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln event meant to help people apply for some pandemic financial assistance left hundreds stranded in the cold. Organizers met lines full of hundreds more people than expected, and desperation led to confusion, disappointment and even some jostling in the crowd. Around 1,000 residents came...
Comments / 0