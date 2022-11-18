ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
doniphanherald.com

This Is the Largest Military Base in Nebraska

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Company prepping to start mining operations in Southeast Nebraska

The company behind an upcoming mining project in Southeast Nebraska is hoping it will become an economic boon for the state. The Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project will produce the materials needed for mega-infrastructures and aerospace tech. Worldwide, demand for critical minerals like niobium is increasing, and Nebraska might just...
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Nebraskan

BREAKING NEWS: University announces historic statewide $3 billion fundraising campaign

The University of Nebraska’s top executives announced the largest fundraising campaign in the history of the university on Tuesday. The 30-minute address detailed the university’s plans to raise $3 billion across 150,000 unique donors through its “Only in Nebraska” campaign, according to University President Ted Carter. The chancellors of the university’s four campuses, including Ronnie Green, Chancellor for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln each detailed what areas of their campuses would benefit from the funding.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Warmer air is finally here

After a week and a half of temperatures below average, we finally got back to normal on Sunday. This will continue for the next several days, too!. Highs will be in the lower and middle 50s through the middle of the week, then a small disturbance will roll through cooling us off a little. There will be a small chance for some mixed precipitation (mainly north) on Thursday with temperatures in the middle and upper 40s. We get back into the 50s as we head through next weekend.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Pillen Names Economic Development Director

LINCOLN, NE (November 18, 2022) – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced he will be retaining Tony Goins as the Director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. “Tony has a proven track record of executive experience that has created value and a business mindset for the state of Nebraska,”...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 94-year-old Omaha woman has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get documentation that she even exists. Though born in Canada with family in Scotland, Jeanie Brotherston only travels by walker these days. So when she moved to an Omaha retirement community, she no longer needed her passport or Michigan driver’s license.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

UNL hosts forum on resilience in agriculture

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Professors, researchers and others took part in a conference at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Thursday to discuss resilience in agriculture. With seemingly more intense weather patterns in Nebraska, there’s a growing need for farmers and ranchers to adapt to the climate and other factors.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Leone resigns city administration post in Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Leone, who took the job during the pandemic of 2020, said finance and budget development are keys to the position. He also lists acquiring a 43-acre site to develop workforce housing among his accomplishments at Nebraska City.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
1011now.com

SCENE VIDEO: North Lincoln house fire

Lucas Katayama came to the United States to play American football as a foreign exchange student. He found a home at Parkview Christian and has helped the Patriots reach the Class D6 championship. Turkey troubles: Customers feeling the pinch while putting together holiday meals. Updated: 6 hours ago. At this...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Game and Parks seeking submissions for magazine photo contest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Do you have photos of Nebraska’s many stunning locales?. Well, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is looking for photos to feature in its Nebraskaland Magazine. Game and Parks will be accepting submissions until Jan. 1. Photographers of all ages and skills are asked...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

2,000 birds fill event center despite tough year with avian flu

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster Event Center was filled with caws and honks during the state poultry show. Over 2,000 chickens, geese, ducks and turkeys showed off their feathers this weekend. This was quite the change from this past spring, where previously no poultry events were allowed in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska man injured in hunting incident

An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Hundreds wait in the cold seeking rental assistance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln event meant to help people apply for some pandemic financial assistance left hundreds stranded in the cold. Organizers met lines full of hundreds more people than expected, and desperation led to confusion, disappointment and even some jostling in the crowd. Around 1,000 residents came...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy