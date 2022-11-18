Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
Ex-Hawaii guard sentenced to 12 years for assaulting inmate
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Hawaii prison guard was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assaulting an inmate. Jonathan Taum supervised three other guards while transporting an inmate at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in 2015. According to U.S. prosecutors, the inmate became frightened and the correctional officers took the inmate to the ground and punched and kicked him repeatedly.
KITV.com
2 Maui Men Await Hate Crime Sentencing for Attack on Homeowner
MAUI-- While a jury in Oahu found two men guilty on hate crime charges for the attack of a white homeowner, the 4 bedroom house still sits dilapidated by the oceanside. Nestled in the mountainside, the remote Maui village is reachable only by the twists and turns of Kahekili Highway. The property of the attack victim, Christopher Kunzelman, is reachable only through the Kaonohi family property, which is fenced off with clear signage of a private road.
KITV.com
Finland delegation brings new housing ideas to the area
HONOLULU (KITV)- There's an estimated 15,000 without homes living in Hawaii. Non-profits and government agencies are now turning to other countries for solutions to our housing problem. “We have more than 5.5 million people in Finland,” said Sina Rasilainen from the Housing Finance and Development Center of Finland to a...
Comments / 0