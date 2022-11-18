Coming off arguably the worst loss of the Mark Stoops era, the Kentucky Wildcats will now limp into the final two weeks of the season just hoping to secure a winning season. The Wildcats, 6-4 overall, face No. 1-ranked Georgia on Saturday at Kroger Field and will close out the regular season against in-state rival Louisville with a 6-6 season record now a very real possibility as the Bulldogs are a big favorite this week (-22.5) and the Cardinals are much improved with a recent win over No. 10-ranked Wake Forest.

