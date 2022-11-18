ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

Pittsburg Police get new equipment

By Keri Worthen
 3 days ago

PITTSBURG, Ks – The Pittsburg Police Department will receive the equipment.

On November 8th, the Pittsburg State Commission authorized the police department to make a purchase through Axon Enterprises for 55 fo their new taser-7 devices.

The current x2 model tasers have been around since 2014 and they are starting to show advanced signs of wear and tear said Deputy Chief Ben Henderson.

The police officers are going to get more than just a taser, they will get hands-on training to better protect our community.

Along with the tasers, the officers will get a training package that will include a five-year supply of training cartridges, live cartridges, training suits, and a virtual headset.

The cost of this program is going to be $240,000 which is going to be used through the public safety sales tax.

A piece of federal discretionary spending is going to reimburse us $235,000. So this is only going to cost the citizens of the community $5,000 dollars.

It will take about a day for each officer to be trained on the new tasers.

Along with regular training, two people from the department will get to go for additional training for five years for a master-level and basic instructor-level training class.

You can learn more about the taser's here .

