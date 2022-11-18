Read full article on original website
Related
Kanye West is back on Twitter, posting 'Shalom' with a smiley face — cutting short his vow of silence amid his anti-Semitism fiasco
The rapper said on November 4 that he would embark on a 30-day "cleanse" and "verbal fast," tweeting 13 more times before going silent.
Disney announces ex-CEO Bob Iger to return for 2 years
The Walt Disney Company has announced that former CEO Bob Iger will return to head the company for two years in a move late Sunday that stunned the entertainment industry
Comments / 0