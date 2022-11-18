Read full article on original website
Anthony Davis leads Lakers past Spurs for 3rd straight win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 30 points and 18 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 123-92 Sunday night to win three straight games for the first time since the first week of January. While LeBron James missed his fourth straight game with a left adductor strain, Davis came through with yet another prolific performance in his fellow superstar’s absence, producing three straight 30-point games for the first time since March 2020. Austin Reaves also scored 17 of his season-high 21 points in the first half before the Lakers cruised to a victory that boosted the Pacific Division’s worst record to 5-10. “Everybody’s confidence is very high, while not getting too high,” Davis said. “Feels good to get three in a row. Now we’ve just got to carry it over to the road. Got to put some more wins together.” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich missed the game with an illness after feeling unwell shortly before tipoff. Assistant Brett Brown ran San Antonio’s sideline in the absence of the 73-year-old Popovich, the winningest coach in NBA history and the Spurs’ bench boss since 1996.
Hornets try to match Wizards’ recent rhythm
The Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards are coming off Friday night games that had something in common, as neither was decided in regulation. From there, there were different routes. So expect the Wizards to be in a little better shape when the teams meet Sunday night in Washington. The Wizards...
NBA trainer Rob McClanaghan, 43, who's worked with Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant is arrested on drugging and rape charge
A trainer who's worked with multiple NBA stars has been arrested and charged with rape and drugging for intercourse, according to a Boston Police Department statement. Rob McClanaghan, 43, has a list of previous clients which include Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors champ Steph Curry, according to his website.
Streaking Pacers aim for two-game sweep of Magic
The red-hot Indiana Pacers will look to extend their current winning streak to five games and seek a second straight win over the Orlando Magic on Monday in Indianapolis. The same two teams played on Saturday, with Indiana outlasting Orlando for its sixth win in the last seven games, 114-113.
Curry, Wiggins help Warriors beat Knicks 111-101
SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Steve Kerr wanted Klay Thompson to relax a little, let the game come to him. And Thompson is certainly showing signs of finding his shooting groove again. ”I thought a lot about that,” Thompson said about being patient. He scored 20 points with four 3-pointers, Stephen Curry...
Jazz, Blazers square off for Western Conference lead
The Utah Jazz don’t have much time to celebrate a thrilling 134-133 home win on Friday over the Phoenix Suns, a team that many consider to be the Western Conference favorite this season. A night after overcoming a 49-point performance by the Suns’ Devin Booker, the Jazz visit the...
Nets’ Kyrie Irving likely back, but Grizzlies’ Ja Morant out
Kyrie Irving’s last appearance with the Brooklyn Nets occurred on Nov. 1 as controversy swirled around the team. His next appearance is likely Sunday night when the Nets return home from a four-game road trip to face the Memphis Grizzlies, who will be without star Ja Morant. Irving is...
Seeking third straight win, Lakers host ice-cold Spurs
Seeking third straight win, Lakers host ice-cold Spurs. The Los Angeles Lakers will be in search of their season-best third win in a row when they host the struggling and road-weary San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. Sunday’s game is just the third in an eight-day stretch for Los Angeles, while...
Rockets figure to present Warriors chance to overcome road woes
There was little out of the ordinary in the Warriors’ 111-101 home victory over the New York Knicks on Friday. It was a win that featured six Warriors scoring in double figures paced by Stephen Curry, who paired a team-high 24 points with 10 assists and now ranks third in the NBA in scoring.
NBA-best Celtics seek 10th straight win, visit Bulls
The Boston Celtics boast the NBA’s best record and enter Monday’s visit to the Chicago Bulls on a nine-game winning streak. Boston’s surge began at the expense of the Bulls, whom the Celtics defeated 123-119 on Nov. 4. The team has found its stride — not to mention an even keel — ever since.
Crosby, Malkin score as Penguins beat Blackhawks 5-3
CHICAGO — From start to finish, it was an emotional night for Evgeni Malkin. Complete with a very happy ending. S
