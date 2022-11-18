ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

whdh.com

Arrest made in brazen Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery

WEST TISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with the robbery of a Rockland Trust Bank on Martha’s Vineyard earlier this week, officials announced Saturday. Cape & Islands Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore confirmed the arrest around 4 p.m. Officers responding to an alarm at...
vineyardgazette.com

Police Make Arrest in Rockland Trust Heist

One person has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of the Rockland Trust bank in Vineyard Haven that took place Thursday morning and resulted in an intensive search and investigation. In an email to the Gazette Saturday evening, Cape and Islands district attorney spokesperson Tara Miltimore confirmed an...
capeandislands.org

Robbery suspects still at large following armed bank heist

A multi-agency search continued Thursday night for three armed robbers who tied up employees and held up a Martha’s Vineyard bank. FBI, state and local police are collaborating on the search, which is right now continuing on the island. The suspects are still large as of 7:30 pm and authorities said they are considered armed and dangerous.
FALMOUTH, MA
thepulseofnh.com

State Police Warn of Newest Scam

New Hampshire State Police are warning about a new scam in which a caller who appears to be calling from state police and demands money. The scammer claims they’re investigating the person receiving the call and then demands the money. The number associated with the call appears to originate from Troop D headquarters. Police ask anyone who receives such a call to contact law enforcement.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
1420 WBSM

Freetown Woman Faces Charge After Unauthorized Entry into Schools

A Freetown woman, who admitted to WBSM Talk Host Barry Richard that she entered four school buildings Thursday in the Freetown-Lakeville School District in order to test school security, will now face a criminal charge. Kayla Farris Churchill, 28, says earlier discussions with school administrators about tightening security measures "didn't...
FREETOWN, MA
WCAX

Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
VERNON, VT
whdh.com

Firefighter of the Year Awards recognize North Attleboro responders for their revival of man on a plane

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters from 17 Massachusetts fire departments were recognized at this years Firefighter of the Year Awards in Worcester Friday, including seven from North Attleboro who saved a man’s life, according to officials. At Worcester’s Mechanics Hall, North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher Coleman, Captain George...
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
Calcasieu Parish News

Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot

Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot. Louisiana – A California man has been sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana in connection with a Home Depot fraud scheme for over $300,000. On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Jonathan or Pilla Sinlao, age 38, a resident of San Jose, California, was sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1029(b)(2).
LOUISIANA STATE
fallriverreporter.com

24-year-old woman who abandoned her young dog in Bristol County sentenced

A 24-year-old woman who admitted to abandoning her young Chihuahua in Massachusetts this year has received her punishment. Dominique Scott of Pawtucket was sentenced to two years of probation. She saw her case continued without a finding if she completes a class for people that are charged with animal cruelty, and she does not own any pets while on probation.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
WBUR

'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.

A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash

SHARON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon on I-89 South near Sharon. Police said 45-year-old Essex woman was driving when she started drifting off the road into rock ledges. A passenger and two children were inside the car. One child...
SHARON, VT

