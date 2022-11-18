Read full article on original website
Arrest made in brazen Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery
WEST TISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with the robbery of a Rockland Trust Bank on Martha’s Vineyard earlier this week, officials announced Saturday. Cape & Islands Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore confirmed the arrest around 4 p.m. Officers responding to an alarm at...
Town of Niagara police officer shoots, kills man responding to call
A Town of Niagara police officer shot and killed a man while responding to a domestic incident Saturday night.
Mass. woman faces charges after entering schools using fake names, wandering halls and filming
The Freetown mother of three says she didn’t plan the stunt, which aimed to test school security measures and spur change. A Freetown mother of three is facing charges for entering four public schools on Thursday using fake names and wandering the halls while taking video in an effort to shed light on what she deems as weak security measures.
Robbery suspects still at large following armed bank heist
A multi-agency search continued Thursday night for three armed robbers who tied up employees and held up a Martha’s Vineyard bank. FBI, state and local police are collaborating on the search, which is right now continuing on the island. The suspects are still large as of 7:30 pm and authorities said they are considered armed and dangerous.
Off-duty Vermont deputy involved in Saratoga shooting
Saratoga Springs mayor Ron Kim and commissioner of public safety James Montagino held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, in regard to a shooting that took place on broadway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday morning.
State Police Warn of Newest Scam
New Hampshire State Police are warning about a new scam in which a caller who appears to be calling from state police and demands money. The scammer claims they’re investigating the person receiving the call and then demands the money. The number associated with the call appears to originate from Troop D headquarters. Police ask anyone who receives such a call to contact law enforcement.
Freetown Woman Faces Charge After Unauthorized Entry into Schools
A Freetown woman, who admitted to WBSM Talk Host Barry Richard that she entered four school buildings Thursday in the Freetown-Lakeville School District in order to test school security, will now face a criminal charge. Kayla Farris Churchill, 28, says earlier discussions with school administrators about tightening security measures "didn't...
Massachusetts residents continue to grapple with NSC-131 activity while alleged leader faces charges in court
An officer approaches a protester holding a sign that says “this court is pro-Nazi” on the West Roxbury District Courthouse steps on Oct. 17, 2022. The officer removes the protester, stating “the judge wants to keep the steps clear.” The demonstrators arrived to protest Chris Hood, an aspiring police officer and local neo-Nazi.
Massachusetts Man Busted Flying Helicopters Out of His Backyard With No License
Ooooh, neighborhood helicopter rides? That sounds fuuuuunnnnn. Also very, very illegal. A Massachusetts man is going to jail for flying helicopters out of his backyard and there’s more to the story – let’s break it down:
Louisiana State Police investigate fatal crash, at least two dead
Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash on LA 16 at Vincent Road early Saturday morning.
Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont
VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
Firefighter of the Year Awards recognize North Attleboro responders for their revival of man on a plane
NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters from 17 Massachusetts fire departments were recognized at this years Firefighter of the Year Awards in Worcester Friday, including seven from North Attleboro who saved a man’s life, according to officials. At Worcester’s Mechanics Hall, North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher Coleman, Captain George...
Man hit by truck suffers life-threatening injuries as truck flees to NH, police say
A Lawrence man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday morning in a highway hit-and-run near the New Hampshire border, with the other driver believed to have possibly fled across state lines after the collision, police said. The injured man, 26, had exited his car onto Route 3 after being involved in an...
Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot
Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot. Louisiana – A California man has been sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana in connection with a Home Depot fraud scheme for over $300,000. On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Jonathan or Pilla Sinlao, age 38, a resident of San Jose, California, was sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1029(b)(2).
24-year-old woman who abandoned her young dog in Bristol County sentenced
A 24-year-old woman who admitted to abandoning her young Chihuahua in Massachusetts this year has received her punishment. Dominique Scott of Pawtucket was sentenced to two years of probation. She saw her case continued without a finding if she completes a class for people that are charged with animal cruelty, and she does not own any pets while on probation.
Positively Massachusetts: Local firefighters ‘passing the helmet’ to help one of their own
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Firefighters across the state are honoring a Plymouth firefighter who was forced out of action because of his health. Dale Melanson was on the force for 18 years and is now battling a new fire after his recent diagnosis of ALS. Boston 25 News Photojournalist Adam...
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash
SHARON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon on I-89 South near Sharon. Police said 45-year-old Essex woman was driving when she started drifting off the road into rock ledges. A passenger and two children were inside the car. One child...
