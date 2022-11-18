Read full article on original website
Walker, Kemp campaign in Ga. together for the 1st time
SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — Fresh off his commanding reelection, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday played the role of dutiful Republican soldier as he campaigned for the first time alongside Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after spending months steering clear of his ticket-mate. The joint appearance reflects how important Kemp’s...
Solicitor General Position-Idaho
Idaho AG-elect hires former Trump administration attorneys. Idaho will add a new position of solicitor general to challenge federal government actions and policies when Republican Raul Labrador becomes the state's new attorney general in early January. Labrador on Thursday announced two staff positions to be filled by former members of President Donald Trump's administration. David Dewhirst will be Labrador's chief deputy, and Theo Wold will be the solicitor general. Both will also be part of Labrador's transition advisory committee. Dewhirst most recently was the solicitor general for Montana. Only about a dozen states have solicitor generals. Wold served as deputy assistant to the president for domestic policy under Trump.
Massive snowfall buries cars, keeps falling in western NY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Piles of snow, in some places taller than most people, buried parts of western and northern New York as a lake-effect storm pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day Saturday, with possibly even more to come. Snowfall totals...
Parts of NY dig out after potentially 'historic' snowfall
NEW YORK (AP) — Parts of New York finally caught a break Sunday after a storm spent days dumping a potentially record-setting amount of snow on cities and towns east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Many businesses in the hardest-hit areas remained closed, but highways reopened and travel...
Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 5 feet in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
Lyft drivers spread the Gospel with ride-hailing ministries
NEW YORK (AP) — One is an ordained pastor in Brooklyn, the other a single mother and children’s book author in New Jersey. Both drive for Lyft. Both share the word of God as roving preachers. Pastor Kenneth Drayton and Tomika Reid try to inspire passengers through spiritual...
Wintry Weather
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY. A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with nearly 2 feet of snow already on the ground in some places and possibly much more on the way. The worst snowfall as of Friday morning was south of the city of Buffalo, where the National Weather Service reported more than 2 feet of snow in many places along the eastern end of Lake Erie, with bands of heavier precipitation bringing nearly 34 inches in Hamburg, New York. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday for parts of western New York. Parts of Pennsylvania also were seeing accumulations of lake-effect snow.
Alabama calls off execution after difficulties inserting IV
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife was called off Thursday just before the midnight deadline because state officials couldn’t find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs. Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John...
Go chase some waterfalls
That first real chill of the season has come and gone, and that’s put a lot of eastern Idahoans in the early stages of hibernation mode. Soon, we’ll be contemplating holiday parties, Christmas decorations and that first big dump of snow. But don’t give up on the outdoors...
