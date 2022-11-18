Sources: AIDEA executive resigns

Alan Weitzner has resigned from the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, sources have told Must Read Alaska. Weitzner was the executive director of AIDEA since his appointment by Gov. Mike Dunleavy in 2020, after the departure of Tom Boutin, who was appointed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy in 2019 and whose departure came at the same time as the Covid pandemic’s crushing effects on the Alaska and American economy. Prior to that, Weitzner had been the agency’s chief investment officer.

AIDEA is charged with financing businesses, helping to diversify the economy of Alaska, and creating jobs for Alaskans. AIDEA’s mission by providing various means of financing and by facilitating the financing of businesses in Alaska. What supports AIDEA is the loan portfolio program, which has nearly ended. The agency doesn’t have a lot of other projects or achievements under way that it can show for itself. It hasn’t had a state appropriation for decades and is self-supporting.

The next scheduled AIDEA Board meeting is Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:30 pm.

Morgan D. Neff, Chief Investment Officer, would be the natural caretaker CEO for the agency until Dunleavy finds a new CEO. Neff was a finalist for the CEO of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.

This story will be updated.