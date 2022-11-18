ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

maritime-executive.com

U.S. Couple Charged With Fraud in $28M Boatbuilding Scheme

A married couple in the U.S could be staring at a long time in jail after allegedly defrauding investors out of $28 million by diverting money from an unsuccessful boatbuilding and cruise tour business. The Justice Department has indicted Curtiss Jackson and Jamey Jackson, the owners of Hawaii-based shipbuilding firm...
HAWAII STATE
TaxBuzz

Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud Scheme

A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for running a decade-long mortgage fraud scheme. Credit: JMoor17 (Getty Images) Over the course of ten years between 2006 and 2015, George Kritopoulos, a Salem real estate developer, engaged in fraud on at least 24 loan transactions totally $6.5 million. Lenders lost over $3.8 million as a direct result of his actions.
SALEM, MA
americanmilitarynews.com

Woman who staged a fake abduction pleads guilty to new fraud charges

Bonnie Sweeten pleaded guilty Tuesday to fraud — again. Sweeten, 51, admitted to stealing just under $150,000 from a friend who hired her after her last conviction to give her a second chance. Clutching a tissue and speaking softly, she entered her plea in a nearly empty federal courtroom, drawing far less attention than when she tried to pull off a racially charged hoax in 2009.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Black Enterprise

Social Media Scammer Hushpuppi Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Money Laundering

A Nigerian man labeled a social media influencer and scammer has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to his misdeeds last year. According to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of California, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, known by his Instagram handle as Hushpuppi, has been sentenced to 135 months in federal prison.
The Associated Press

Second 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial ends in conviction

NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall. Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan. 31. Another jury deadlocked on charges in the spring after 11 jurors wrote a note to the judge to say one juror had accused the others of being politically biased and suggesting the trial should be held in the South. Shea, of Castle Rock, Colorado, was charged two years ago along with three others, including Steve Bannon, the former top adviser to then-President Donald Trump. Bannon, who is now being prosecuted in state court, was pardoned by Trump just before he left office last year. Two others have pleaded guilty.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Alabama Now

Alabama man gets 7 years in prison for defrauding COVID relief funds

A federal judge Thursday sentenced a Tuscaloosa man for defrauding the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Quincy T. Doss,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KOIN 6 News

Holmes gets more than 11 years in prison for Theranos scam

Holmes, who was CEO throughout the company’s turbulent 15-year history, was convicted in January in the scheme, which revolved around the company’s claims to have developed a medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood. But the technology never worked.
OREGON STATE
lawstreetmedia.com

Two New York Pharmacy Owners Admit to Money Laundering in Medicare Fraud Case

On Wednesday, the Department of Justice announced that two New Yorkers pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering of the proceeds from false and fraudulent Medicare claims. The DOJ’s press release states that the defendants, Arkadiy Khaimov and Peter Khaim, engaged in a sophisticated conspiracy to launder the proceeds...
PennLive.com

Prosecutors push 15-year sentence for Theranos’ CEO Holmes

Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CE0 Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison, arguing she deserves a lengthy prison term because her massive scheme duped investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars by falsely convincing them her company had developed a revolutionary blood testing device.
SAN JOSE, CA

