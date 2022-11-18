Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Doctor indicted in $53M California fraud case — plus money laundering, drug charges
A doctor working out of a walk-in clinic in Los Banos has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a host of offenses, including mail fraud and money laundering, as part of a disability insurance fraud scheme estimated at $53 million. The 46-year-old faces drugs charges for alleged use...
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Couple Charged With Fraud in $28M Boatbuilding Scheme
A married couple in the U.S could be staring at a long time in jail after allegedly defrauding investors out of $28 million by diverting money from an unsuccessful boatbuilding and cruise tour business. The Justice Department has indicted Curtiss Jackson and Jamey Jackson, the owners of Hawaii-based shipbuilding firm...
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud Scheme
A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for running a decade-long mortgage fraud scheme. Credit: JMoor17 (Getty Images) Over the course of ten years between 2006 and 2015, George Kritopoulos, a Salem real estate developer, engaged in fraud on at least 24 loan transactions totally $6.5 million. Lenders lost over $3.8 million as a direct result of his actions.
americanmilitarynews.com
Woman who staged a fake abduction pleads guilty to new fraud charges
Bonnie Sweeten pleaded guilty Tuesday to fraud — again. Sweeten, 51, admitted to stealing just under $150,000 from a friend who hired her after her last conviction to give her a second chance. Clutching a tissue and speaking softly, she entered her plea in a nearly empty federal courtroom, drawing far less attention than when she tried to pull off a racially charged hoax in 2009.
Former leaders of DCF contractor Saint Francis charged with fraud, money laundering
A federal grand jury has indicted two former leaders of foster care contractor Saint Francis Ministries on alleged financial crimes. Robert Nelson Smith and William Byrd Whymark were charged Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Topeka with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. ...
Prosecutors ask that Todd and Julie Chrisley get sentenced up to 17 years in prison for fraud conviction
The 'Chrisley Knows Best' couple and their attorney are scheduled to be sentenced next week in Atlanta federal court.
Federal prosecutors want Todd and Julie Chrisley to forfeit more than $17 million after tax-fraud conviction
Todd and Julie Chrisley, of "Chrisley Knows Best" fame, ran a yearslong conspiracy to defraud banks and hide their money from the IRS.
Social Media Scammer Hushpuppi Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Money Laundering
A Nigerian man labeled a social media influencer and scammer has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to his misdeeds last year. According to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of California, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, known by his Instagram handle as Hushpuppi, has been sentenced to 135 months in federal prison.
Second 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial ends in conviction
NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall. Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan. 31. Another jury deadlocked on charges in the spring after 11 jurors wrote a note to the judge to say one juror had accused the others of being politically biased and suggesting the trial should be held in the South. Shea, of Castle Rock, Colorado, was charged two years ago along with three others, including Steve Bannon, the former top adviser to then-President Donald Trump. Bannon, who is now being prosecuted in state court, was pardoned by Trump just before he left office last year. Two others have pleaded guilty.
Californian, Canadians sentenced for wire fraud conspiracy after purchasing OSU tickets, toilet paper with stolen credit cards
The United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma says four people have been sentenced for their participation in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Oklahoma companies to purchase OSU athletics tickets and toilet paper with stolen credit cards.
Prosecutors seek 15 years in prison for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in fraud case
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is seeking a 15-year prison sentence in addition to fines against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes after she was convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy earlier this year. A court filing from the DOJ asked U.S. District Judge Edward Davila to sentence the former entrepreneur to...
Alabama man gets 7 years in prison for defrauding COVID relief funds
A federal judge Thursday sentenced a Tuscaloosa man for defrauding the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Quincy T. Doss,...
Minnesota CEO indicted for factoring, PPP loan fraud scheme
The CEO of a Minnesota-based healthcare company has been indicted on charges she defrauded a Florida company in an accounts receivables scam, and also the U.S. government through Payment Protection Program (PPP) loan fraud. Khemwattie Singh, 52, of Minneapolis, was indicted this week with seven counts of wire fraud relating...
Holmes gets more than 11 years in prison for Theranos scam
Holmes, who was CEO throughout the company’s turbulent 15-year history, was convicted in January in the scheme, which revolved around the company’s claims to have developed a medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood. But the technology never worked.
California man convicted of $723K health care fraud scheme
A California man was convicted by a federal jury for his part in a $723,000 health care fraud and prescription drug scheme that resulted in the drugs going on the black market.
Justice Department charges luxury submarine tour operators with fraud
The Justice Department charged a Hawaiian couple, who are president and CEO of luxury submarine tour company Semisub, with selling fake securities for their company and defrauding investors of millions of dollars.
lawstreetmedia.com
Two New York Pharmacy Owners Admit to Money Laundering in Medicare Fraud Case
On Wednesday, the Department of Justice announced that two New Yorkers pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering of the proceeds from false and fraudulent Medicare claims. The DOJ’s press release states that the defendants, Arkadiy Khaimov and Peter Khaim, engaged in a sophisticated conspiracy to launder the proceeds...
Prosecutors push 15-year sentence for Theranos’ CEO Holmes
Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CE0 Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison, arguing she deserves a lengthy prison term because her massive scheme duped investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars by falsely convincing them her company had developed a revolutionary blood testing device.
