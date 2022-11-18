ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

wflx.com

Restaurants get ready for 'season' amid worker shortage

The so-called "season" has arrived in South Florida when people from all over the U.S. and the world visit the area to enjoy the sunny skies and pleasant weather. The buzz of busy restaurants is back. "It’s definitely becoming busier," restaurant patron Nicholas Olinde said. Local residents know when...
wflx.com

Fostering better foster care in South Florida

The Selfless Love Foundation, based in Jupiter, works across the state of Florida to provide resources, expertise, and proven solutions to improve the child welfare system. November is National Adoption Month. All month long, the Selfless Love Foundation is working to raise awareness about the urgent need for adoptive families for children in foster care. There are hundreds in the state of Florida who are waiting for their forever family.
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

No one hurt after classic car catches fire in Vero Beach

Indian River County Fire Rescue and other emergency vehicles are at the scene of an "antique" vehicle fire in Vero Beach Saturday afternoon. According to the Vero Beach Police Department, the incident occurred at A1A and Live Oak Road. No one was injured. Police ask motorists driving in the area...
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

'Sunday on the Waterfront' canceled due to weather

Sunday on the Waterfront has been canceled due to inclement weather, the City of West Palm Beach announced Sunday morning. The city said the event will return on Dec.18 with the Aloha Islanders Tropical Holiday Spectacular. WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast. The free family-friendly concert...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

St. Lucie County deputies, police deliver meals to families in need

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office School Resource Unit members and Fort Pierce police volunteered their time Saturday morning to deliver meals to families in need. The initiative was part of Family Meals, Inc. Thanksgiving Outreach. The sheriff's office said bags containing turkey or chicken, fresh vegetables, stuffing, cornbread, and dessert...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Police: Girl walking home from school gets away after man grabs her

Police had an increased presence at a Jupiter elementary school Friday, one day after an 11-year-old girl was grabbed by an unidentified man while walking home from school. The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. Thursday as the student was walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School. Jupiter police spokesman Shawn...
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

USPS delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie police are investigating after they say a USPS delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. in the Grove Park Apartments. According to police, the gunman fled on foot and possibly left in a vehicle. He was wearing a dark hoodie...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Cunningham throws 5 TDs as Middle Tennessee routs Owls

Chase Cunningham threw for a career-high 448 yards with five touchdown passes to lead Middle Tennessee to a 49-21 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday. Cunningham completed 40 of 54 passes. Frank Peasant caught two touchdown passes and finished with eight catches for 107 yards. Peasant also had 59 yards rushing and a 1-yard TD run. Jaylin Lane had eight receptions for 95 yards receiving for Middle Tennessee (6-5, 3-4 Conference USA).
MURFREESBORO, TN
wflx.com

1 man killed, one injured in early morning shooting in Pahokee

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Pahokee. The incident occurred Saturday at 12:45 a.m. in the 400 block of North Coconut Road. Deputies arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
PAHOKEE, FL

