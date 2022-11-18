Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Frustrated commuters relieved construction on Banyan Boulevard completed
There is good news for those who work, live and visit downtown West Palm Beach. After more than two years of construction cones, all lanes of Banyan Boulevard are back open. For frustrated commuters on a construction-filled roadway, this has been a longtime coming. "It's been horrific," David Nyman said....
wflx.com
Restaurants get ready for 'season' amid worker shortage
The so-called "season" has arrived in South Florida when people from all over the U.S. and the world visit the area to enjoy the sunny skies and pleasant weather. The buzz of busy restaurants is back. "It’s definitely becoming busier," restaurant patron Nicholas Olinde said. Local residents know when...
wflx.com
Fostering better foster care in South Florida
The Selfless Love Foundation, based in Jupiter, works across the state of Florida to provide resources, expertise, and proven solutions to improve the child welfare system. November is National Adoption Month. All month long, the Selfless Love Foundation is working to raise awareness about the urgent need for adoptive families for children in foster care. There are hundreds in the state of Florida who are waiting for their forever family.
wflx.com
No one hurt after classic car catches fire in Vero Beach
Indian River County Fire Rescue and other emergency vehicles are at the scene of an "antique" vehicle fire in Vero Beach Saturday afternoon. According to the Vero Beach Police Department, the incident occurred at A1A and Live Oak Road. No one was injured. Police ask motorists driving in the area...
wflx.com
Migrants treated for dehydration, lack of food after landing in Fort Pierce
Twenty-five migrants are in federal custody after their vessel ran into a boat ramp in Fort Pierce on Thursday evening. St. Lucie County deputies believe all or most of the people are from Haiti. It's not often you see a migrant landing in a boat, a sizeable sport fisher, that...
wflx.com
'Sunday on the Waterfront' canceled due to weather
Sunday on the Waterfront has been canceled due to inclement weather, the City of West Palm Beach announced Sunday morning. The city said the event will return on Dec.18 with the Aloha Islanders Tropical Holiday Spectacular. WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast. The free family-friendly concert...
wflx.com
More customers of Fort Pierce electric company call Contact 5 with complaints
After Contact 5 aired a story containing allegations against a Fort Pierce electric company, more customers came forward to Contact 5 with similar complaints. "No generator ever appeared and we've had a very difficult time communicating with the company," Annette Speach told Contact 5 a few weeks ago. She and...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County deputies help homeless families rebuild their lives
Palm Beach County deputies said they are encountering more people who are homeless right now as the face of homelessness begins to change. The Homeless Outreach Team at PBSO said it comes across 30 to 40 families and individuals a week who need help to get back on their feet.
wflx.com
St. Lucie County deputies, police deliver meals to families in need
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office School Resource Unit members and Fort Pierce police volunteered their time Saturday morning to deliver meals to families in need. The initiative was part of Family Meals, Inc. Thanksgiving Outreach. The sheriff's office said bags containing turkey or chicken, fresh vegetables, stuffing, cornbread, and dessert...
wflx.com
Police: Girl walking home from school gets away after man grabs her
Police had an increased presence at a Jupiter elementary school Friday, one day after an 11-year-old girl was grabbed by an unidentified man while walking home from school. The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. Thursday as the student was walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School. Jupiter police spokesman Shawn...
wflx.com
USPS delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie
Port St. Lucie police are investigating after they say a USPS delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. in the Grove Park Apartments. According to police, the gunman fled on foot and possibly left in a vehicle. He was wearing a dark hoodie...
wflx.com
Cunningham throws 5 TDs as Middle Tennessee routs Owls
Chase Cunningham threw for a career-high 448 yards with five touchdown passes to lead Middle Tennessee to a 49-21 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday. Cunningham completed 40 of 54 passes. Frank Peasant caught two touchdown passes and finished with eight catches for 107 yards. Peasant also had 59 yards rushing and a 1-yard TD run. Jaylin Lane had eight receptions for 95 yards receiving for Middle Tennessee (6-5, 3-4 Conference USA).
wflx.com
1 man killed, one injured in early morning shooting in Pahokee
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Pahokee. The incident occurred Saturday at 12:45 a.m. in the 400 block of North Coconut Road. Deputies arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
